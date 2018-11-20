Jump to content

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

(Dead) Samsung pay 30% off at bestbuy. Cashback.

By Mongoose4life, Today, 01:45 PM

Mongoose4life  

Mongoose4life

Posted Today, 01:45 PM

Hey guys if you buy thru samsung pay right now you get 30% off purchases at bestbuy cashback. It has worked on pre orders for me so far they say pending and video games it looks like it doesn't work on consoles. My question does it work on games digitally?

starscream615
Posted Today, 02:25 PM  

starscream615

Posted Today, 02:25 PM

Wat?

itzd4n
Posted Today, 02:50 PM  

itzd4n

Posted Today, 02:50 PM

How do you post a deal and then ask people what the details are in the same OP.. :wall:


Youngnoble
Posted Today, 03:06 PM  

Youngnoble

Posted Today, 03:06 PM

Yep. Not sure how this will play out but I made a few preorders with it. Max credit back is 200 so you cant use on a 5k TV.Screenshot_20181120-100711_Samsung Pay.jpg

#5 Mongoose4life  

Mongoose4life

Posted Today, 03:22 PM

It says the max credit back is 100 per purchase but people have reported getting back more than that. We will see what happens.

needler420
Posted Today, 03:35 PM  

needler420

Posted Today, 03:35 PM

The F is samsung pay. I have Paypal. Not some new pyament shit they event every few months.


Renzler
Posted Today, 03:37 PM  

Renzler

Posted Today, 03:37 PM

You buy via Samsung pay app. Use any form of payment (not sure about gift cards and certs). Get an estimated cashback amount in a few hours via the app.

The estimate is based on pre-discounted price (if you are buying pre-BF sale items).

itzd4n
Posted Today, 04:37 PM  

itzd4n

Posted Today, 04:37 PM

Before anyone goes crazy on this and then comes back to complain, there is no confirmed reports of anyone receiving the cash back amount in their account yet.  Any posts you see anywhere, where people say they have it is only a pending amount.  It could easily be cancelled and it won't post until the end of the return period.  Game consoles are confirmed excluded, and the CB is only supposed to apply to non-promo priced items (although nobody knows for sure what does or doesn't fall into this category).


dieresis
Posted Today, 04:42 PM  

dieresis

Posted Today, 04:42 PM

I freakin' bought something at Best Buy yesterday and used another cashback offer that was only 1%. This would've came in handy, but I never look at the Samsung Pay cashback offers. Would've gotten $15 back instead of $0.50 lol. Not sleeping on Samsung Pay anymore.

pun123
Posted Today, 04:42 PM  

pun123

Posted Today, 04:42 PM

Almost pulled the trigger on this for a 65" TV, but wasn't sure.  Looks like you have to wait 45 days to get it back, if it works.  There are a lot of items that aren't eligible.


#11 7String  

7String

Posted Today, 04:48 PM

This shit is getting so sordid
I think they should start bringing back REBATES BY MAIL and CLIPPED COUPONS
BOYCOTT DIGITAL CASHBACK lol

MaximusDM
Posted Today, 05:05 PM  

MaximusDM

Posted Today, 05:05 PM

The F is samsung pay. I have Paypal. Not some new pyament shit they event every few months.

It sounds like some crypto currency bullshit.

You probably get cashback in disney dollars.


Youngnoble
Posted Today, 05:09 PM  

Youngnoble

Posted Today, 05:09 PM

Update. On the order I placed on 2 preorders, I got $35.99 back. The total was 101.74. I'm about to preorder everything. I'm also getting the 6 percent from my bestbuy Visa.

Also using reward certs doesn't effect the cashback total. This is amazing if it works out

If anyone trys this on a ps plus sub and it works, I'd like to know.

#14 7String  

7String

Posted Today, 05:27 PM

Ok I changed my mind
Everyone TRyTHIS OUT! 😂

SolidSeminole
Posted Today, 05:53 PM  

SolidSeminole

Posted Today, 05:53 PM

Thanks, I bought Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Gold digitally for the Xbox and I now have $20 pending cash back. 


Youngnoble
Posted Today, 06:04 PM  

Youngnoble

Posted Today, 06:04 PM

Update. I think they pulled it. It's not appearing anymore. Oh well :( I got a few orders in

RyuTheBurninator
Posted Today, 06:07 PM  

RyuTheBurninator

Posted Today, 06:07 PM

Where do I check to see if my order is pending?

shinnocturne
Posted Today, 06:08 PM  

shinnocturne

Posted Today, 06:08 PM

Update. I think they pulled it. It's not appearing anymore. Oh well :( I got a few orders in

They might have pulled it, but I bookmarked it beforehand and the gateway still works


shinnocturne
Posted Today, 06:10 PM  

shinnocturne

Posted Today, 06:10 PM

Ordered the Jump Force Collector's Edition. With GCU it's almost a reasonable purchase.


miyamotorola
Posted Today, 06:11 PM  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 06:11 PM

this deal almost made me soil myself with excitement. I ordered the let's go eevee pokeball bundle. GCU applied and according to Samsung, I should be getting $29.99 back in 2 months unless they decide not to give me anything. That's ok though.. Happened to me on prom night too.

Youngnoble
Posted Today, 06:12 PM  

Youngnoble

Posted Today, 06:12 PM

Showing 1 percent for me now.

#22 TuscaloosaJohnny  

TuscaloosaJohnny

Posted Today, 06:13 PM

this deal almost made me soil myself with excitement. I ordered the let's go eevee pokeball bundle. GCU applied and according to Samsung, I should be getting $29.99 back in 2 months unless they decide not to give me anything. That's ok though.. Happened to me on prom night too.


And every night since, I would guess.

1NintendoFan
Posted Today, 06:15 PM  

1NintendoFan

Posted Today, 06:15 PM

On the off chance this didn’t get pulled. Does anyone know what can be redeemed with the rewards? At first I was thinking cashback like a credit card. But reading their info it looks like it’s only for rewards.

miyamotorola
Posted Today, 06:15 PM  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 06:15 PM

And every night since, I would guess.

Nope. I bought a fleshlight a couple weeks ago.

The 30% back promo also applies to Walmart toys and Groupon stuff as well.

Youngnoble
Posted Today, 06:16 PM  

Youngnoble

Posted Today, 06:16 PM

On the off chance this didn’t get pulled. Does anyone know what can be redeemed with the rewards? At first I was thinking cashback like a credit card. But reading their info it looks like it’s only for rewards.


You can cash out for a pre paid Visa.

miyamotorola
Posted Today, 06:18 PM  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 06:18 PM

On the off chance this didn’t get pulled. Does anyone know what can be redeemed with the rewards? At first I was thinking cashback like a credit card. But reading their info it looks like it’s only for rewards.

according to the gigantic thread at SD detailing everything: "Cash Back can be redeem via Samsung Pay Rewards Card (visa cash card) or via various retailer gift card, some of which have bonuses to load with CB (ie 22.50 for a 25 GC)."
https://slickdeals.n...-max-100-credit

Youngnoble
Posted Today, 06:38 PM  

Youngnoble

Posted Today, 06:38 PM

Noticed ebay is currently giving 5 percent back. Not bad with the 10 percent in ebay bucks currently going on.

1NintendoFan
Posted Today, 06:44 PM  

1NintendoFan

Posted Today, 06:44 PM

You can cash out for a pre paid Visa.

  

according to the gigantic thread at SD detailing everything: "Cash Back can be redeem via Samsung Pay Rewards Card (visa cash card) or via various retailer gift card, some of which have bonuses to load with CB (ie 22.50 for a 25 GC)."https://slickdeals.n...-max-100-credit


Well that definitely makes it more appealing. I have a few things I was wanting to get, hopefully it will come back. Thanks for your replies!

Youngnoble
Posted Today, 07:24 PM  

Youngnoble

Posted Today, 07:24 PM

All of my pre orders posted. I never thought this could happen but this beat the Visa checkout promo. Assuming these stick.

#30 TuscaloosaJohnny  

TuscaloosaJohnny

Posted Today, 07:36 PM

All of my pre orders posted. I never thought this could happen but this beat the Visa checkout promo. Assuming these stick.


That’s great. And I remember how amazing the Visa checkout promo was. 😀
