(Dead) Samsung pay 30% off at bestbuy. Cashback.

Posted Today, 04:37 PM

Before anyone goes crazy on this and then comes back to complain, there is no confirmed reports of anyone receiving the cash back amount in their account yet. Any posts you see anywhere, where people say they have it is only a pending amount. It could easily be cancelled and it won't post until the end of the return period. Game consoles are confirmed excluded, and the CB is only supposed to apply to non-promo priced items (although nobody knows for sure what does or doesn't fall into this category).