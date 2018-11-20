(Dead) Samsung pay 30% off at bestbuy. Cashback.
#1
Posted Today, 01:45 PM
- Youngnoble likes this
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 536 Posts Joined 12.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:25 PM
#3 Dank Lean CAGiversary! 869 Posts Joined 8.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:50 PM
How do you post a deal and then ask people what the details are in the same OP..
- 7String likes this
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1358 Posts Joined 9.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:06 PM
#5
Posted Today, 03:22 PM
#6 car title is lost CAGiversary! 2369 Posts Joined 8.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:35 PM
The F is samsung pay. I have Paypal. Not some new pyament shit they event every few months.
#7 Dude CAG Veteran 522 Posts Joined 0.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:37 PM
The estimate is based on pre-discounted price (if you are buying pre-BF sale items).
- ar4757 likes this
#8 Dank Lean CAGiversary! 869 Posts Joined 8.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:37 PM
Before anyone goes crazy on this and then comes back to complain, there is no confirmed reports of anyone receiving the cash back amount in their account yet. Any posts you see anywhere, where people say they have it is only a pending amount. It could easily be cancelled and it won't post until the end of the return period. Game consoles are confirmed excluded, and the CB is only supposed to apply to non-promo priced items (although nobody knows for sure what does or doesn't fall into this category).
#9 CAG Veteran Veteran CAGiversary! 626 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:42 PM
#10 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2984 Posts Joined 13.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:42 PM
Almost pulled the trigger on this for a 65" TV, but wasn't sure. Looks like you have to wait 45 days to get it back, if it works. There are a lot of items that aren't eligible.
#11
Posted Today, 04:48 PM
I think they should start bringing back REBATES BY MAIL and CLIPPED COUPONS
BOYCOTT DIGITAL CASHBACK lol
#12 What is a man!? CAGiversary! 368 Posts Joined 8.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:05 PM
The F is samsung pay. I have Paypal. Not some new pyament shit they event every few months.
It sounds like some crypto currency bullshit.
You probably get cashback in disney dollars.
#13 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1358 Posts Joined 9.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:09 PM
Also using reward certs doesn't effect the cashback total. This is amazing if it works out
If anyone trys this on a ps plus sub and it works, I'd like to know.
- CheapAssHustla likes this
#14
Posted Today, 05:27 PM
Everyone TRyTHIS OUT! 😂
#15 Bad Mamma Jamma CAGiversary! 170 Posts Joined 14.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:53 PM
Thanks, I bought Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Gold digitally for the Xbox and I now have $20 pending cash back.
#16 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1358 Posts Joined 9.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:04 PM
#17 Psycho + Sunlight = Explosion? CAGiversary! 548 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:07 PM
#18 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 62 Posts Joined 8.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:08 PM
Update. I think they pulled it. It's not appearing anymore. Oh well :( I got a few orders in
They might have pulled it, but I bookmarked it beforehand and the gateway still works
#19 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 62 Posts Joined 8.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:10 PM
Ordered the Jump Force Collector's Edition. With GCU it's almost a reasonable purchase.
#20 I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary! 3620 Posts Joined 5.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:11 PM
- kemosahbe likes this
#21 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1358 Posts Joined 9.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:12 PM
#22
Posted Today, 06:13 PM
this deal almost made me soil myself with excitement. I ordered the let's go eevee pokeball bundle. GCU applied and according to Samsung, I should be getting $29.99 back in 2 months unless they decide not to give me anything. That's ok though.. Happened to me on prom night too.
And every night since, I would guess.
- ar4757 likes this
#23 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 687 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:15 PM
#24 I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary! 3620 Posts Joined 5.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:15 PM
Nope. I bought a fleshlight a couple weeks ago.
And every night since, I would guess.
The 30% back promo also applies to Walmart toys and Groupon stuff as well.
#25 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1358 Posts Joined 9.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:16 PM
On the off chance this didn’t get pulled. Does anyone know what can be redeemed with the rewards? At first I was thinking cashback like a credit card. But reading their info it looks like it’s only for rewards.
You can cash out for a pre paid Visa.
#26 I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary! 3620 Posts Joined 5.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:18 PM
according to the gigantic thread at SD detailing everything: "Cash Back can be redeem via Samsung Pay Rewards Card (visa cash card) or via various retailer gift card, some of which have bonuses to load with CB (ie 22.50 for a 25 GC)."
On the off chance this didn’t get pulled. Does anyone know what can be redeemed with the rewards? At first I was thinking cashback like a credit card. But reading their info it looks like it’s only for rewards.
https://slickdeals.n...-max-100-credit
#27 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1358 Posts Joined 9.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:38 PM
#28 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 687 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:44 PM
You can cash out for a pre paid Visa.
according to the gigantic thread at SD detailing everything: "Cash Back can be redeem via Samsung Pay Rewards Card (visa cash card) or via various retailer gift card, some of which have bonuses to load with CB (ie 22.50 for a 25 GC)."https://slickdeals.n...-max-100-credit
Well that definitely makes it more appealing. I have a few things I was wanting to get, hopefully it will come back. Thanks for your replies!
#29 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1358 Posts Joined 9.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:24 PM
#30
Posted Today, 07:36 PM
All of my pre orders posted. I never thought this could happen but this beat the Visa checkout promo. Assuming these stick.
That’s great. And I remember how amazing the Visa checkout promo was. 😀