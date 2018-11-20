Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Samsung pay 30% off at bestbuy. Cashback.

By Mongoose4life, Today, 01:45 PM

#1 Mongoose4life  

Mongoose4life

Posted Today, 01:45 PM

Hey guys if you buy thru samsung pay right now you get 30% off purchases at bestbuy cashback. It has worked on pre orders for me so far they say pending and video games it looks like it doesn't work on consoles. My question does it work on games digitally?

#2 starscream615   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   536 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

starscream615

Posted Today, 02:25 PM

Wat?

#3 itzd4n   Dank Lean CAGiversary!   867 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

itzd4n

Posted Today, 02:50 PM

How do you post a deal and then ask people what the details are in the same OP.. :wall:


#4 Youngnoble   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1351 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Youngnoble

Posted Today, 03:06 PM

Yep. Not sure how this will play out but I made a few preorders with it. Max credit back is 200 so you cant use on a 5k TV.Screenshot_20181120-100711_Samsung Pay.jpg

#5 Mongoose4life  

Mongoose4life

Posted Today, 03:22 PM

It says the max credit back is 100 per purchase but people have reported getting back more than that. We will see what happens.

#6 needler420   car title is lost CAGiversary!   2367 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

needler420

Posted Today, 03:35 PM

The F is samsung pay. I have Paypal. Not some new pyament shit they event every few months.


#7 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   520 Posts   Joined 0.4 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted Today, 03:37 PM

You buy via Samsung pay app. Use any form of payment (not sure about gift cards and certs). Get an estimated cashback amount in a few hours via the app.

The estimate is based on pre-discounted price (if you are buying pre-BF sale items).
