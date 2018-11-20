Jump to content

10% in Ebay Bucks on select purchases

By pun123, Today, 05:42 PM

pun123  

pun123

Posted Today, 05:42 PM

There is a banner on the homepage that once you click to activate it will give you 10% back in ebay bucks above a $50 purchase.  It will show if it works during checkout.


thorbahn3  

thorbahn3

Posted Today, 05:44 PM

https://www.ebay.com/


Youngnoble  

Youngnoble

Posted Today, 06:39 PM

Use samsung pay if you have it for a additional 5 percent back.

Vanacloud  

Vanacloud

Posted Today, 07:44 PM

Forget about the 10% ebay bucks... when is that damn Site-wide coupon!!


