There is a banner on the homepage that once you click to activate it will give you 10% back in ebay bucks above a $50 purchase. It will show if it works during checkout.
10% in Ebay Bucks on select purchases
By pun123, Today, 05:42 PM
Posted Today, 05:42 PM
Posted Today, 05:42 PM
Posted Today, 05:44 PM
Posted Today, 05:44 PM
Posted Today, 06:39 PM
Posted Today, 06:39 PM
Use samsung pay if you have it for a additional 5 percent back.
Posted Today, 07:44 PM
Posted Today, 07:44 PM
Forget about the 10% ebay bucks... when is that damn Site-wide coupon!!
