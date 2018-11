Posted Today, 07:49 PM

These Samsung MicroSD memory cards reached a new historical low this week

128gb for $19.99

64gb for $10.99

256gb for $44.99

These memory cards are ideal for expanding your storage space in the Nintendo Switch, Samsung phones, or Samsung tablets.

I know that I bought a pair of 64gb cards for $19.99 apiece at this time last year which was a good deal at the time. This is a great opportunity to get your 128gb or 256gb card to store games.