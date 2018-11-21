Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Just Caus 4 - $35 -facebook

By 7String, Today, 01:31 AM

#1 7String  

7String

Posted Today, 01:31 AM

https://m.facebook.c...031145073611659

Seems like the theives from Daily steals have the most anticipated action title of the year for their off the truck prices $35!!

Not bad

#2 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   112 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted Today, 02:54 AM

Spanish Case if that matters to anyone. Game is in English. Good buy for the price

#3 kelo360   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1722 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

kelo360

Posted Today, 03:24 AM

Anyone else having problems checking out with PayPal?

#4 dennisb407   Brickseek DN CAGiversary!   5546 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

dennisb407

Posted Today, 03:28 AM

Spanish Case if that matters to anyone. Game is in English. Good buy for the price

Where do you see spanish case?


#5 kelo360   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1722 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

kelo360

Posted Today, 03:44 AM

Anyone else having problems checking out with PayPal?


Was able to check out once I deleted the Facebook app. Now time to brush up on my espanol.

#6 LinkinPrime   :,( CAGiversary!   44000 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

LinkinPrime

Posted Today, 04:03 AM

Tried buying a Switch Pro controller from them earlier this afternoon, got double charged and no confirmation, will give it a few days then hit up PayPal CS if it's not corrected. *shrug*

Sent from my Galaxy Note 9 using Tapatalk

#7 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 04:17 AM

These are getting more and more "fell off a truck".

#8 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3624 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 04:21 AM

Wait.. There's a just cause 4??
