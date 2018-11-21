Retro-Bit Generations $19.99 @ Marshalls/TJ MAXX/Home Goods

Posted Today, 09:20 AM

I checked out the reviews on Amazon, and there's lots of 1 stars that claim the emulation is terrible. How would you say it performs?

I actually haven't tried it yet, but I heard emulation wise that most games run well, a few run too fast, and one or two run too slow. I also think they may have released patches to make it better, I am under the impression that the version with 100 games that I got, is slightly newer than the original model that only had 90 games. It does have an SD card slot, which I think is used for saves and updates. Even if it's moderately okay, $20 for 100 arcade games seems like a great deal to me, just because I go to the arcade near my town and spend that much on a few games about once a month.