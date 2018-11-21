Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

Retro-Bit Generations $19.99 @ Marshalls/TJ MAXX/Home Goods

By Zantra, Today, 07:04 AM

#1 Zantra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   318 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

Zantra

Posted Today, 07:04 AM

It's the slightly newer version with 100 games on it. It can apparently be easily hacked to play roms from many different game consoles (Not that I support piracy, just something that I read online), and apparently it works with USB controllers like the Xbox 360 controller. It's not a bad deal for $20. Originally it was being sold for $80 with only 90 games two years ago. I picked one up just for the heck of it. $20 for 100 classic licensed arcade titles doesn't seem like a bad deal to me.

#2 Navigator2001Plus  

Navigator2001Plus

Posted Today, 08:02 AM

I checked out the reviews on Amazon, and there's lots of 1 stars that claim the emulation is terrible. How would you say it performs?


#3 ArugulaZ   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1551 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

ArugulaZ

Posted Today, 08:26 AM

The Super Retro-Bit is supposed to have better hardware, for what it's worth. Same company, though.


#4 Zantra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   318 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

Zantra

Posted Today, 09:20 AM

I checked out the reviews on Amazon, and there's lots of 1 stars that claim the emulation is terrible. How would you say it performs?

I actually haven't tried it yet, but I heard emulation wise that most games run well, a few run too fast, and one or two run too slow. I also think they may have released patches to make it better, I am under the impression that the version with 100 games that I got, is slightly newer than the original model that only had 90 games. It does have an SD card slot, which I think is used for saves and updates. Even if it's moderately okay, $20 for 100 arcade games seems like a great deal to me, just because I go to the arcade near my town and spend that much on a few games about once a month.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy