Retro-Bit Generations $19.99 @ Marshalls/TJ MAXX/Home Goods
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 318 Posts Joined 9.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:04 AM
#2
Posted Today, 08:02 AM
I checked out the reviews on Amazon, and there's lots of 1 stars that claim the emulation is terrible. How would you say it performs?
#3 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 1551 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:26 AM
The Super Retro-Bit is supposed to have better hardware, for what it's worth. Same company, though.
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 318 Posts Joined 9.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 09:20 AM
I actually haven't tried it yet, but I heard emulation wise that most games run well, a few run too fast, and one or two run too slow. I also think they may have released patches to make it better, I am under the impression that the version with 100 games that I got, is slightly newer than the original model that only had 90 games. It does have an SD card slot, which I think is used for saves and updates. Even if it's moderately okay, $20 for 100 arcade games seems like a great deal to me, just because I go to the arcade near my town and spend that much on a few games about once a month.
