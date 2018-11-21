Jump to content

19.99 xbox wireless controller, 24.99 wireless ps controller

By strongarm, Today, 02:34 PM

#1 strongarm   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   35 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

strongarm

Posted Today, 02:34 PM

Both being sold through facebook marketplace - daily steals.
Direct link for xbox
https://www.facebook...deals_pdp_share

For ps
https://www.facebook...deals_pdp_share

#2 briandadude   Vita + Xbox CAGiversary!   554 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted Today, 02:51 PM

Hmm I must be missing something. All I see is a black Xbox controller for $59.99.


#3 strongarm   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   35 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

strongarm

Posted Today, 03:02 PM

Hmm I must be missing something. All I see is a black Xbox controller for $59.99.


I don't know how to search within fb marketplace. What I did (did it again just now) clicked on the nintendo switch link and additional featured deals popped up. It still shows 19.99.

I hope that helps. Oh, from within the fb marketplace, search 'big dog retail'. They are the main source and it is legit

#4 strongarm   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   35 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

strongarm

Posted Today, 03:05 PM

https://www.facebook...deals_pdp_share

Direct link

#5 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   2235 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted Today, 03:10 PM

I don't know how to search within fb marketplace. What I did (did it again just now) clicked on the nintendo switch link and additional featured deals popped up. It still shows 19.99.

I hope that helps. Oh, from within the fb marketplace, search 'big dog retail'. They are the main source and it is legit


Big dog retail is legit because I’m used to seeing people reference dailysteals for the good deals?

#6 BinaryTB   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   120 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

BinaryTB

Posted Today, 03:10 PM

It says Bluetooth in the title, so I assume it's the Xbox One S version of the Xbox controller.


#7 strongarm   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   35 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

strongarm

Posted Today, 03:14 PM

Big dog retail is legit because I’m used to seeing people reference dailysteals for the good deals?


No. Because the buyer protection provided by fb. You don't have to buy. Throwing out there for those who do

#8 briandadude   Vita + Xbox CAGiversary!   554 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted Today, 03:28 PM

Thanks for the help! Found it and ordered - we shall see how it goes. :)


#9 brewin   Gamer Dad CAGiversary!   433 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

brewin

Posted Today, 03:34 PM

Oh damn, both great deals. I've never bought something from these FB sellers, but I'll try em out for deals like this!

#10 ElvinWasHere   Add Me! CAGiversary!   144 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

ElvinWasHere

Posted Today, 03:35 PM

Just purchased. Damn what a steal. Bought both. Purchased with a credit card *just in case*

#11 Tax   The Project CAGiversary!   177 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

Tax

Posted Today, 03:36 PM

Ordered both. Found a Reddit thread in which everyone said they received their items.


#12 GibbGA   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   90 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

GibbGA

Posted Today, 03:51 PM

Anyone know if this is the new PS4 controller or original? Image 1 looks like the old, image 2 appears to show the blue line across the TouchPad. And I don't see a specific item #to confirm.

#13 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3181 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 03:52 PM

damn xbox one controller sold out


#14 cereal_killerxx   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   972 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

cereal_killerxx

Posted Today, 03:53 PM

Anyone know if this is the new PS4 controller or original? Image 1 looks like the old, image 2 appears to show the blue line across the TouchPad. And I don't see a specific item #to confirm.

What do you mean new vs original? Does the PS4 controller have more than one model?


#15 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 03:54 PM

anybody know where to go to modify/cancel orders? paypal used the wrong backup method after my CC was frozen for fraud


#16 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   13176 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 04:02 PM

What do you mean new vs original? Does the PS4 controller have more than one model?

There's a small light strip on the top of the touch pad and it has better USB connectivity for the newer models.


#17 Euripides   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   210 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Euripides

Posted Today, 04:05 PM

damn xbox one controller sold out

Check again as I just put an order in for a black Xbox controller.

Great deal!!!


#18 GibbGA   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   90 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

GibbGA

Posted Today, 04:08 PM

What do you mean new vs original? Does the PS4 controller have more than one model?


Yes, it was a slight improvement over the original. Main reason I care is the joysticks have a rougher surface and are better for grip. You can generally tell the difference by the new version having the blue light strip across the top of the touch pad.

#19 Licasguy   Boosh! CAGiversary!   265 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

Licasguy

Posted Today, 04:18 PM

Snagged an XBox One Controller, thanks OP

#20 spoderman  

spoderman

Posted Today, 05:30 PM

Anyone know if this is the new PS4 controller or original? Image 1 looks like the old, image 2 appears to show the blue line across the TouchPad. And I don't see a specific item #to confirm.

No idea about the other colors, but blue camo should be the new version since that color didn't come out till 2018..


