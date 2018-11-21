19.99 xbox wireless controller, 24.99 wireless ps controller
Posted Today, 02:34 PM
Direct link for xbox
https://www.facebook...deals_pdp_share
For ps
https://www.facebook...deals_pdp_share
Posted Today, 02:51 PM
Hmm I must be missing something. All I see is a black Xbox controller for $59.99.
Posted Today, 03:02 PM
Hmm I must be missing something. All I see is a black Xbox controller for $59.99.
I don't know how to search within fb marketplace. What I did (did it again just now) clicked on the nintendo switch link and additional featured deals popped up. It still shows 19.99.
I hope that helps. Oh, from within the fb marketplace, search 'big dog retail'. They are the main source and it is legit
Posted Today, 03:05 PM
Direct link
Posted Today, 03:10 PM
I don't know how to search within fb marketplace. What I did (did it again just now) clicked on the nintendo switch link and additional featured deals popped up. It still shows 19.99.
I hope that helps. Oh, from within the fb marketplace, search 'big dog retail'. They are the main source and it is legit
Big dog retail is legit because I’m used to seeing people reference dailysteals for the good deals?
Posted Today, 03:10 PM
It says Bluetooth in the title, so I assume it's the Xbox One S version of the Xbox controller.
Posted Today, 03:14 PM
Big dog retail is legit because I'm used to seeing people reference dailysteals for the good deals?
No. Because the buyer protection provided by fb. You don't have to buy. Throwing out there for those who do
Posted Today, 03:28 PM
Thanks for the help! Found it and ordered - we shall see how it goes.
Posted Today, 03:34 PM
Posted Today, 03:35 PM
Posted Today, 03:36 PM
Ordered both. Found a Reddit thread in which everyone said they received their items.
Posted Today, 03:51 PM
Posted Today, 03:52 PM
damn xbox one controller sold out
Posted Today, 03:53 PM
Anyone know if this is the new PS4 controller or original? Image 1 looks like the old, image 2 appears to show the blue line across the TouchPad. And I don't see a specific item #to confirm.
What do you mean new vs original? Does the PS4 controller have more than one model?
Posted Today, 03:54 PM
anybody know where to go to modify/cancel orders? paypal used the wrong backup method after my CC was frozen for fraud
Posted Today, 04:02 PM
What do you mean new vs original? Does the PS4 controller have more than one model?
There's a small light strip on the top of the touch pad and it has better USB connectivity for the newer models.
Posted Today, 04:05 PM
damn xbox one controller sold out
Check again as I just put an order in for a black Xbox controller.
Great deal!!!
Posted Today, 04:08 PM
What do you mean new vs original? Does the PS4 controller have more than one model?
Yes, it was a slight improvement over the original. Main reason I care is the joysticks have a rougher surface and are better for grip. You can generally tell the difference by the new version having the blue light strip across the top of the touch pad.
Posted Today, 04:18 PM
Posted Today, 05:30 PM
Anyone know if this is the new PS4 controller or original? Image 1 looks like the old, image 2 appears to show the blue line across the TouchPad. And I don't see a specific item #to confirm.
No idea about the other colors, but blue camo should be the new version since that color didn't come out till 2018..