$10 Off Grocery + 4x Fuel Points with 3x GameStop Gift Card

Hard to fit it all in title but Krogers has $10 Off Grocery + 4x Fuel Points with 3x GameStop/ThinkGeek Gift Cards with KrogerPlus Digital Coupon. Excludes $10 cards but can load $15 minimum on each.
So basically three $15 GameStop cards for $45 and get $10 off next grocery order and .18c off each gallon of gas on fill up.
https://www.kroger.c...on/800000011743
https://www.kroger.c...on/800000010481
Sorry just saw this posted in GameStop thread..