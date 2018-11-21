Jump to content

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

- - - - -

Gamestop Arcade1Up $250

By Bleedingwickedly, Today, 03:28 PM

Bleedingwickedly  

Bleedingwickedly

Posted Today, 03:28 PM

https://www.gamestop...cade 1 up,28zu0

I missed the price mistake the other day. Hoping they are just matching the Walmart sale. Too bad the 30% off collectibles isn’t stacking on top of this.

Only Street Fighter and Asteroids available.

Xellos2099  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 03:36 PM

walmart is still 300


Bleedingwickedly  

Bleedingwickedly

Posted Today, 04:45 PM

walmart is still 300


I know the $250 is their Black Friday sale price. I really wanted this to mod. I still think it might be cheaper to DIY with a kit.

nadohawk  

nadohawk

Posted Today, 05:35 PM

Says 250 in product page but went up to 300 when I added to cart


Xellos2099  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 05:43 PM

they cancel my order


