I missed the price mistake the other day. Hoping they are just matching the Walmart sale. Too bad the 30% off collectibles isn’t stacking on top of this.
Only Street Fighter and Asteroids available.
Gamestop Arcade1Up $250
By Bleedingwickedly, Today, 03:28 PM
Posted Today, 03:28 PM
Posted Today, 03:36 PM
walmart is still 300
Posted Today, 04:45 PM
I know the $250 is their Black Friday sale price. I really wanted this to mod. I still think it might be cheaper to DIY with a kit.
Posted Today, 05:35 PM
Says 250 in product page but went up to 300 when I added to cart
Posted Today, 05:43 PM
they cancel my order