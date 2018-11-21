Target app 20% off any future purchase 11/27/18 - 12/8/18

Saw this when I used the Target app today. It doesn't look like video game hardware are excluded. A PS4 Spider-Man 1TB with 20% at 199.99 would be pretty sweet!
Jump to content
Posted Today, 10:31 PM
Saw this when I used the Target app today. It doesn't look like video game hardware are excluded. A PS4 Spider-Man 1TB with 20% at 199.99 would be pretty sweet!
Posted Today, 10:42 PM
This is a pretty solid deal assuming we can use it towards systems or TVs or whatever. Thanks, OP.
Posted Today, 10:42 PM
Yep, planning to see just what is still on sale for BF/CM pricing, if at all to use it on. If nothing, just household things that don't go on sale often. People often toss these catalina coupons out so you can probably get multiple coupons at the self checkouts.
What I can't figure out is if it's a single purchase, or a SINGLE purchase. Would have a few things to get in one go depending how it works.
Posted Today, 10:51 PM
Posted Today, 10:56 PM
Posted Today, 10:59 PM
But for Legos on sale. . .
Awww, you added a post. :(
Posted Today, 11:07 PM
Lame! If I can't use it to buy gift cards, it's of no use to me.
Posted Today, 11:17 PM
Posted Today, 11:19 PM
Cool, I will use it on some 4K movies. Not sure what pay using your wallet is as I always pay with my redcard.
Posted Today, 11:21 PM
Posted Today, 11:26 PM
Cool, I will use it on some 4K movies. Not sure what pay using your wallet is as I always pay with my redcard.
Wallet in the app is basically just storing your redcard on your phone and having them scan a barcode instead of your card
Posted Today, 11:28 PM