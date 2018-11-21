Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

Target app 20% off any future purchase 11/27/18 - 12/8/18

By Smithers123, Today, 10:31 PM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 10:31 PM

Saw this when I used the Target app today. It doesn't look like video game hardware are excluded. A PS4 Spider-Man 1TB with 20% at 199.99 would be pretty sweet!

 


1zehwg4.jpg


#2 ElvinWasHere   Add Me! CAGiversary!   145 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

ElvinWasHere

Posted Today, 10:42 PM

This is a pretty solid deal assuming we can use it towards systems or TVs or whatever.  Thanks, OP.


#3 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13704 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago   Now streaming Fallout 76 live on Twitch

Jodou

Posted Today, 10:42 PM

Yep, planning to see just what is still on sale for BF/CM pricing, if at all to use it on. If nothing, just household things that don't go on sale often. People often toss these catalina coupons out so you can probably get multiple coupons at the self checkouts.

 

What I can't figure out is if it's a single purchase, or a SINGLE purchase. Would have a few things to get in one go depending how it works.


#4 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2869 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted Today, 10:51 PM

Was going to point out that this was already in the Black Friday ad and therefore mentioned - but the Black Friday thread doesn't have it listed specifically.

Couple reminders:
-For the app, you just need to pay using your "wallet" for any amount of 1 cent or more. There's also a physical coupon but you need to spend $50 to obtain a physical 20% off coupon. I'm guessing if you spend $50 within the "wallet" part of your app they will likely hand you a physical coupon too out of habit.
-The physical coupon usually has a code to use online too, and can be used once in store and once online.
-You can do multiple transactions of $50+ to get multiple physical coupons.
-The unfortunate part is that there are exclusions on what you can use your 20% on. Big picture it isn't a lot but for CAGs it's a lot of the good stuff. Going by what exclusions were last year I can say with some level of confidence that exclusions will be: Nintendo hardware and software, Xbox and Playststion hardware (or at least X1X and PS4 Pro), Apple products, Samsung TVs, gift cards or gaming cards if any sort, and any REALLY big new releases like RDR2.

But you can make a huge dent on your grocery bill with that 20% off among the thousands of other products that Target sells so it's definitely worth grabbing a few coupons if you can.

#5 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2869 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted Today, 10:56 PM

For reference here were the exclusions last year:
*Excludes alcohol, Apple products, Bose, CVS clinic & pharmacy, dairy milk, DSLR cameras & lenses, Duluth Pack, Elf on the Shelf, select games (Cards Against Humanity, Joking Hazard, Exploding Kittens, What Do You Meme, Bears vs. Babies), gift cards, Google products, GoPro, LEGO, LG OLED TV, Mobile contracts, Nintendo hardware & Switch software, Playstation 4, prepaid cards, Pulsar watches, Sonos, Target Optical, Traeger, Tylenol pain relief, Weber, WellieWishers, Xbox One, Xbox One X.

#6 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13704 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago   Now streaming Fallout 76 live on Twitch

Jodou

Posted Today, 10:59 PM

But for Legos on sale. . .

 

giphy.gif

 

Awww, you added a post. :(


#7 Moonbathing  

Moonbathing

Posted Today, 11:07 PM

Lame!  If I can't use it to buy gift cards, it's of no use to me.


#8 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 11:17 PM

I did this last year when I bought my Fire tablet, then used the coupon on a larger than usual grocery run and did save quite a bit.

#9 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 11:19 PM

Cool, I will use it on some 4K movies. Not sure what pay using your wallet is as I always pay with my redcard.


#10 midloo   User No. 2 CAGiversary!   2102 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

midloo

Posted Today, 11:21 PM

I don't see this anywhere in the Target app

#11 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 11:26 PM

Cool, I will use it on some 4K movies. Not sure what pay using your wallet is as I always pay with my redcard.

Wallet in the app is basically just storing your redcard on your phone and having them scan a barcode instead of your card


#12 dxironman   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   88 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

dxironman

Posted Today, 11:28 PM

Hope I can use it on dairy milk this year
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy