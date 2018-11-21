Target app 20% off any future purchase 11/27/18 - 12/8/18

Posted Today, 10:51 PM

Was going to point out that this was already in the Black Friday ad and therefore mentioned - but the Black Friday thread doesn't have it listed specifically.



Couple reminders:

-For the app, you just need to pay using your "wallet" for any amount of 1 cent or more. There's also a physical coupon but you need to spend $50 to obtain a physical 20% off coupon. I'm guessing if you spend $50 within the "wallet" part of your app they will likely hand you a physical coupon too out of habit.

-The physical coupon usually has a code to use online too, and can be used once in store and once online.

-You can do multiple transactions of $50+ to get multiple physical coupons.

-The unfortunate part is that there are exclusions on what you can use your 20% on. Big picture it isn't a lot but for CAGs it's a lot of the good stuff. Going by what exclusions were last year I can say with some level of confidence that exclusions will be: Nintendo hardware and software, Xbox and Playststion hardware (or at least X1X and PS4 Pro), Apple products, Samsung TVs, gift cards or gaming cards if any sort, and any REALLY big new releases like RDR2.



But you can make a huge dent on your grocery bill with that 20% off among the thousands of other products that Target sells so it's definitely worth grabbing a few coupons if you can.

