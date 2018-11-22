Stone Age Gamer Black Friday 11/21-11/24 - 20% Off Everdrives and SD2SNES

Good discounts on flash carts if you've been on the fence, GCHD is also on sale but sold out, I started using an SD2SNES in my Super NT and it's really good
Posted Today, 02:27 AM
Posted Today, 02:38 AM
That GCHD for $100 is super tempting...
Posted Today, 03:10 AM
think it already sold out tbh, went live earlier this afternoon didnt realize
Posted Today, 03:59 AM
Finally caved in and bought an Everdrive for both Genesis and GBA. Replacing my old, slow EZ-Flash IV GBA cart. Still waiting on the Neo Geo SD Pro to come out.