CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Stone Age Gamer Black Friday 11/21-11/24 - 20% Off Everdrives and SD2SNES

By Jurai, Today, 02:27 AM

#1 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 02:27 AM

https://stoneagegamer.com

 

Good discounts on flash carts if you've been on the fence, GCHD is also on sale but sold out, I started using an SD2SNES in my Super NT and it's really good

 

0UZNIGm.png


#2 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22482 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 02:38 AM

That GCHD for $100 is super tempting... 


#3 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 03:10 AM

That GCHD for $100 is super tempting... 

think it already sold out tbh, went live earlier this afternoon didnt realize


#4 E_Man   Classically Trained!! CAGiversary!   367 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

E_Man

Posted Today, 03:59 AM

Finally caved in and bought an Everdrive for both Genesis and GBA. Replacing my old, slow EZ-Flash IV GBA cart. Still waiting on the Neo Geo SD Pro to come out.


