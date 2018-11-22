Jump to content

PS4 Pro 1TB console for $320 @ Google Express

By kanekiken, Today, 02:46 AM

#1 kanekiken  

kanekiken

Posted Today, 02:46 AM

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console $320 via Google Express

https://express.goog...8033199_0_46586

Use coupon code "PREBF18" for 20% off.

From SD.

aircobra

Posted Today, 02:50 AM  

aircobra

Posted Today, 02:50 AM

Too bad these aren't the newer models.


danishmaggot

Posted Today, 02:59 AM  

danishmaggot

Posted Today, 02:59 AM

Can you use PayPal with Google Express? Probably an extremely stupid question...


DukeMagnem

Posted Today, 03:13 AM  

DukeMagnem

Posted Today, 03:13 AM

Too bad these aren't the newer models.

Sorry, stupid question, but what's the difference?


aircobra

Posted Today, 03:24 AM  

aircobra

Posted Today, 03:24 AM

Sorry, stupid question, but what's the difference?

The RDR2 bundle, and even the Spider-Man bundle have quieter fans. In the case of the RDR2 bundle, a MUCH quieter fan compared to earlier models.


