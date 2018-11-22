PS4 Pro 1TB console for $320 @ Google Express
Posted Today, 02:46 AM
https://express.goog...8033199_0_46586
Use coupon code "PREBF18" for 20% off.
From SD.
Posted Today, 02:50 AM
Too bad these aren't the newer models.
Posted Today, 02:59 AM
Can you use PayPal with Google Express? Probably an extremely stupid question...
Posted Today, 03:13 AM
Sorry, stupid question, but what's the difference?
Posted Today, 03:24 AM
The RDR2 bundle, and even the Spider-Man bundle have quieter fans. In the case of the RDR2 bundle, a MUCH quieter fan compared to earlier models.