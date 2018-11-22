Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 2 votes

God of War $17 PS4 - FREE SHIPPING - GameStop

By BadWaluigi, Today, 03:52 AM

#1 BadWaluigi  

BadWaluigi

Posted Today, 03:52 AM

Surprise?

https://www.gamestop...d-of-war/131619

#2 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3627 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 03:53 AM

:o only for shipping though.

#3 T1NY   Chewing Aluminum Foil CAGiversary!   1251 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

T1NY

Posted Today, 03:54 AM

Good find! Too bad I already have it.

#4 BadWaluigi  

BadWaluigi

Posted Today, 03:54 AM

:o only for shipping though.


Isn't that generally the preferable of the two?

#5 needler420   car title is lost CAGiversary!   2372 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

needler420

Posted Today, 03:55 AM

I already finished god of war on PS2 and PS3.


#6 DANIEL   DANNY FAKnTASTIC CAGiversary!   1242 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

DANIEL

Posted Today, 03:56 AM

I already finished god of war on PS2 and PS3.

cool story bruh


#7 jms209   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   554 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

jms209

Posted Today, 03:57 AM

I already finished god of war on PS2 and PS3.

This is a new game, not the ps2/ps3 game.


#8 aircobra   The Wind CAGiversary!   2546 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

aircobra

Posted Today, 03:57 AM

No. It is literally in their BF ad...


#9 BadWaluigi  

BadWaluigi

Posted Today, 04:00 AM

No. It is literally in their BF ad...


"$35 for free shipping" yet I got free shipping with just this game. SURPRISE!

#10 neonlights326   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   242 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

neonlights326

Posted Today, 04:05 AM

Thanks OP. This was the only game I wanted from GS but I didn't want to have to buy filler to get the >$35free shipping.

#11 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Four Roses Single Barrel CAGiversary!   2058 Posts   Joined 3.9 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 04:21 AM

"$35 for free shipping" yet I got free shipping with just this game. SURPRISE!

 

It was a glitch I got free shipping on La Noire for Switch... $10

Only took an hour for gamestops website to start showing the correct prices for their BF sale.


#12 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2241 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted Today, 04:26 AM

Solid find! Is the only item I want from GS so free shipping is perfect !!


#13 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   2014 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted Today, 04:42 AM

Ordered one, got a confirmation number, but no email yet. Plus it's not on my order history...does it just take a bit sometimes?
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy