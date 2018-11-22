God of War $17 PS4 - FREE SHIPPING - GameStop
#1
Posted Today, 03:52 AM
https://www.gamestop...d-of-war/131619
#2 I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary! 3627 Posts Joined 5.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:53 AM
#3 Chewing Aluminum Foil CAGiversary! 1251 Posts Joined 6.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:54 AM
- doug_brit likes this
#4
Posted Today, 03:54 AM
:o only for shipping though.
Isn't that generally the preferable of the two?
- Shadow_Heir likes this
#5 car title is lost CAGiversary! 2372 Posts Joined 8.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:55 AM
I already finished god of war on PS2 and PS3.
#6 DANNY FAKnTASTIC CAGiversary! 1242 Posts Joined 14.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:56 AM
I already finished god of war on PS2 and PS3.
cool story bruh
- jms209 likes this
#7 CAG Newbie CAGiversary! 554 Posts Joined 5.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:57 AM
I already finished god of war on PS2 and PS3.
This is a new game, not the ps2/ps3 game.
#8 The Wind CAGiversary! 2546 Posts Joined 10.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:57 AM
No. It is literally in their BF ad...
- Thebacklash likes this
#9
Posted Today, 04:00 AM
No. It is literally in their BF ad...
"$35 for free shipping" yet I got free shipping with just this game. SURPRISE!
#10 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 242 Posts Joined 9.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:05 AM
#11 Now Drinking: Four Roses Single Barrel CAGiversary! 2058 Posts Joined 3.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:21 AM
"$35 for free shipping" yet I got free shipping with just this game. SURPRISE!
It was a glitch I got free shipping on La Noire for Switch... $10
Only took an hour for gamestops website to start showing the correct prices for their BF sale.
#12 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2241 Posts Joined 11.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:26 AM
Solid find! Is the only item I want from GS so free shipping is perfect !!
#13 DontReadThis. CAGiversary! 2014 Posts Joined 11.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:42 AM