Target Cartwheel Black Friday Deals! 50% Off Sonic Forces

This has never happened before, actual Cartwheel deals on games for Black Friday, here are the deals...
50% Off Sonic Forces PS4 or Xbox One (Expires November 24th)
35% Off Sonic Forces Switch (Expires November 24th)
40% Off Persona 5 PS4 (Expires November 24th)
20% Off Logitech M305 PC Gaming Mouse (Expires December 8th)
By Zantra, Today, 08:28 AM
Cartwheel is in the Target App.
