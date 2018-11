Posted 22 November 2018 - 09:25 AM

Apply code "BF18" during check out to get 20% off which knocks it down to $358.

it appears the code only works on this bundle sold by antonline.com

I've tried the code on other xbox bundles sold by this retailer and it did not work.

If your state doesn't charge tax then this is a steal!!!

I live in California and with tax it comes out to $390.87 still a good deal though!

Xbox One X 1TB PUBG with Red Dead Redemption 2

https://express.goog...6984122_0_46586