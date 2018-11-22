(Still Live) Xbox One X PUBG Bundle w RDR2 $358 + tax (if applicable) @ Google Express with BF18 code

Posted 22 November 2018 - 09:25 AM

Apply code "PREBF18" during check out to get 20% off.

it appears the code only works on this bundle sold by antonline.com

I've tried the code on other xbox bundles sold by this seller and it didn't work.

The $390 price is with taxes included shipping to California.

I tested my old Florida address where there's less tax and it was $358!!! They didn't charge tax!

If you live in a state with cheap taxes or where they still don't charge tax for online sales this is a steal!

UPDATE: Deal is still live with new code "BF18" enjoy!!!

Xbox One X 1TB PUBG with Red Dead Redemption 2

https://express.goog...6984122_0_46586