The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

(Still Live) Xbox One X PUBG Bundle w RDR2 $358 + tax (if applicable) @ Google Express with BF18 code

By phatmobsta, Nov 22 2018 09:25 AM

#1 phatmobsta  

phatmobsta

Posted 22 November 2018 - 09:25 AM

Apply code "PREBF18" during check out to get 20% off.

it appears the code only works on this bundle sold by antonline.com

I've tried the code on other xbox bundles sold by this seller and it didn't work. 

 

The $390 price is with taxes included shipping to California.

I tested my old Florida address where there's less tax and it was $358!!! They didn't charge tax!

If you live in a state with cheap taxes or where they still don't charge tax for online sales this is a steal!

 

UPDATE: Deal is still live with new code "BF18" enjoy!!!

 

Xbox One X 1TB PUBG with Red Dead Redemption 2

https://express.goog...6984122_0_46586


#2 charliebird  

charliebird

Posted 22 November 2018 - 08:28 PM

I'm very tempted. I don't have a 4k TV so I'm not sure if it's worth the extra money to purchase an One X model. 


#3 nadohawk  

nadohawk

Posted 22 November 2018 - 08:50 PM

I'm very tempted. I don't have a 4k TV so I'm not sure if it's worth the extra money to purchase an One X model. 

It plays better whether you have a 4K or not


#4 john718  

john718

Posted 22 November 2018 - 08:57 PM

It plays better whether you have a 4K or not

Finally someone that actually knows....wish people stopped with the excuses of "I don't have a 4k TV" nonesense, it's not like that stopped them getting a PS4 Pro.

#5 charliebird  

charliebird

Posted 22 November 2018 - 09:26 PM

Thanks. So do you guys think this is a great deal or should I wait?

#6 aircobra  

aircobra

Posted 22 November 2018 - 09:41 PM

Thanks. So do you guys think this is a great deal or should I wait?

It's a great deal, especially if you don't get charged tax.


#7 Kraus989  

Kraus989

Posted 22 November 2018 - 10:11 PM

So tempted to do this. I'm hovering over the order button. 


#8 charliebird  

charliebird

Posted 22 November 2018 - 10:32 PM

So tempted to do this. I'm hovering over the order button.


That's me. I'm probably going to pull the trigger after dinner.

#9 Kraus989  

Kraus989

Posted Yesterday, 01:55 AM

Looked up the seller just to see. Buyer beware it looks like. 

https://www.sitejabb...?page=1#reviews

Talked me out of it. 


#10 JustinSaneV2  

JustinSaneV2

Posted Yesterday, 02:21 AM

Looked up the seller just to see. Buyer beware it looks like. 

https://www.sitejabb...?page=1#reviews

Talked me out of it. 

That's reassuring...  And of course I just received shipping confirmation on my order so I can longer cancel it.


#11 charliebird  

charliebird

Posted Yesterday, 02:28 AM

Looked up the seller just to see. Buyer beware it looks like. 
https://www.sitejabb...?page=1#reviews
Talked me out of it.


I pulled the trigger. I guess if there's a problem I can fight it out with Google express and/or my credit card company.

#12 Bezerker  

Bezerker

Posted Yesterday, 02:30 AM

ANTonline's eBay presence seems pretty reliable.  250,766 feedback with 98.5% positive.  Not sure why their Google express one would be so poor. 


#13 charliebird  

charliebird

Posted Yesterday, 02:38 AM

ANTonline's eBay presence seems pretty reliable.  250,766 feedback with 98.5% positive.  Not sure why their Google express one would be so poor.


That's reassuring. Thanks for posting it.

#14 Dranakin  

Dranakin

Posted Yesterday, 02:40 AM

Very tempted to get this, since I wasn't allowed to keep the $200 one I got from the Target glitch...

#15 slamoco  

slamoco

Posted Yesterday, 03:06 AM

That's reassuring... And of course I just received shipping confirmation on my order so I can longer cancel it.


I ordered a NBA2K19 Xbox One X bundle with RDR2 a couple of weeks ago from antonline through Google Express and everything went smooth.....quick shipping, brand new in box, no issues......only wish I would have ordered the Switch deal antonline had as well!

#16 An Orange Cat  

An Orange Cat

Posted Yesterday, 03:18 AM

Finally someone that actually knows....wish people stopped with the excuses of "I don't have a 4k TV" nonesense, it's not like that stopped them getting a PS4 Pro.

Some of us don't want to spend several hundred on another Xbox without getting the full benefit of it by not having a 4k TV. It's not really a "nonsense excuse".

#17 jaykilluminati  

jaykilluminati

Posted Yesterday, 03:22 AM

Finally someone that actually knows....wish people stopped with the excuses of "I don't have a 4k TV" nonesense, it's not like that stopped them getting a PS4 Pro.


Yeah man, I'm sick of people that don't know things, it's like, why don't you already know? I mean, sure, someone told me about it and that's how I found out but they should just know already. Assholes.

#18 teddybass  

teddybass

Posted Yesterday, 04:16 AM

I was about to order one yesterday from the newegg store on Ebay, with their 15% off code and no taxes it was around $340, but they ran out of stock by the time I got to install the ebay app on my phone...

 

This deal is even better when you throw in a must have like RDR2, all for $358, so I just ordered one. Hoping there are no issues with the order since I never used this marketplace before.

 

Btw I also do not have a 4k tv yet, I plan to play it on my 1440p dell gaming monitor until I go for the larger purchase of an LG OLED


#19 Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted Yesterday, 04:33 AM

I bought the google express Xbox one X with the NBA2k19 and RDR2 a few weeks ago (for $380 no tax/shipping) and had zero problems with Antonline.

 

Here's the thread from the 1st, If you are afraid of dealing with antonline.. read through the responses from all of us that received our Switch and Xbox One X from them. You won't find any horror stories...

However, the box that some of ours came in was lacking any packing material inside. Just the box and the Xbox/Switch.

https://www.cheapass...0-tax/?hl=+rdr2


#20 teddybass  

teddybass

Posted Yesterday, 05:10 AM

Thanks for the feedback, I think I missed that sale from the 1st because the discount codes went out really fast, oh well I'm glad almost the same deal is back for BF :)


#21 charliebird  

charliebird

Posted Yesterday, 04:28 PM

Thanks everyone! This is my first console purchase of this generation and I'm super excited. I was originally saving up for a new PC but I'm underwhelmed with the new RTX graphics cards and I think my PC still has a couple more good years left in it. 


#22 apokalypse  

apokalypse

Posted Yesterday, 05:01 PM

Debating if it's worth buying this for 4K player and backwards compatibility. I have a high-end gaming PC and PS4 Pro, so I'm not sure if even @ 358 it makes sense.


#23 NickSC07  

NickSC07

Posted Yesterday, 05:43 PM

Wrong thread. Sorry

#24 snatcher33  

snatcher33

Posted Yesterday, 06:03 PM

Count me as one of the ones who also took advantage of this deal a while back. Like everyone else said, it came with zero problems

#25 aircobra  

aircobra

Posted Yesterday, 06:19 PM

Picked up the Fallout 76 one because it was $364 and no tax charged (the antonline one charged me tax, plus I already have both games). Now I can return the one I got a few weeks ago at Walmart for $40 more.


#26 pjay  

pjay

Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM

I missed this the first time because of a glitch with my debit cards. But after calling the Google express number when this showed up a second time they told me to go into incognito mode and that worked. $358.39 :)


#27 john718  

john718

Posted Yesterday, 11:59 PM

Debating if it's worth buying this for 4K player and backwards compatibility. I have a high-end gaming PC and PS4 Pro, so I'm not sure if even @ 358 it makes sense.

Well you only have a few more hours to make sense of it or it will be gone.

#28 charliebird  

charliebird

Posted Today, 12:01 AM

By the way this deal is still live with the following code: BF18


#29 john718  

john718

Posted Today, 12:07 AM

Thanks everyone! This is my first console purchase of this generation and I'm super excited. I was originally saving up for a new PC but I'm underwhelmed with the new RTX graphics cards and I think my PC still has a couple more good years left in it.

Good call!

#30 Dranakin  

Dranakin

Posted Today, 12:19 AM

Damn, I think I need to pass on this deal. I'll probably pick up an XB1X when the next generation comes out, given that this would be my third system after the PS4 Pro and Switch (in addition to my backlog on PC, 3DS, and Vita...).
