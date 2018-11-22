Jump to content

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

Xbox One X PUBG Bundle w RDR2 $358 no tax or $390 w tax (Depends on state) @ Google Express with PREBF18 code

By phatmobsta, Today, 09:25 AM

#1 phatmobsta  

phatmobsta

Posted Today, 09:25 AM

Apply code "PREBF18" during check out to get 20% off.

it appears the code only works on this bundle sold by antonline.com

I've tried the code on other xbox bundles sold by this seller and it didn't work. 

 

The $390 price is with taxes included shipping to California.

I tested my old Florida address where there's less tax and it was $358!!! They didn't charge tax!

If you live in a state with cheap taxes or where they still don't charge tax for online sales this is a steal!

 

 

Xbox One X 1TB PUBG with Red Dead Redemption 2

https://express.goog...6984122_0_46586


