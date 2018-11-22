Jump to content

Famiiy Video BF Sale Minecraft-Switch $10, Captain Toad $20 and more, free shipping

By kipz, Today, 10:14 AM

#1 kipz   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   891 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

kipz

Posted Today, 10:14 AM

The two in the title are the two that caught my eye but maybe there's something I overlooked.

 

https://www.familyvi...o-games-on-sale


#2 cstrife991  

cstrife991

Posted Today, 10:20 AM

Spyro for $25 on XBone is good too

#3 IronChariot   In My Country There Is Problem CAGiversary!   3062 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

IronChariot

Posted Today, 10:23 AM

Never heard of this site. Is it legit?

#4 7String  

7String

Posted Today, 10:25 AM

Thanks man....Mario Tennis, Kirby and DK for $40 each....missed walmart but all good, $10 isn’t a big deal
Good call!
Let me rephrase - BEST SWITCH DEAL (besides if you caught the walmart sale) so thanks again, really made my day to get 3 nintendo titles i wanted in one shot even if it was $10 more, it motivated me to get aces

#5 kipz   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   891 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

kipz

Posted Today, 10:26 AM

I feel like I've seen them pop up on here before but if it makes you feel any better they have physical stores

 

https://www.familyvi...m/storelocator/


#6 Doubletriplekill   Pepridge Farm Members CAGiversary!   69 Posts   Joined 2.4 Years Ago  

Doubletriplekill

Posted Today, 10:27 AM

Thanks! Got Minecraft for Switch!

#7 DANIEL   DANNY FAKnTASTIC CAGiversary!   1245 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

DANIEL

Posted Today, 10:37 AM

is mario tennis for $40 the lowest price so far?


#8 IronChariot   In My Country There Is Problem CAGiversary!   3062 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

IronChariot

Posted Today, 10:43 AM

Thanks for the info. Decided to place an order.


#9 7String  

7String

Posted Today, 10:50 AM

Definitely
