Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Diablo III Switch - $17 at Walmart

By Jurai, Today, 05:58 PM

#1 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 05:58 PM

Probably an error, is not on their ad but the POS is ringing it up at $17, BS is not accurate just go to the stores

#2 Durden216  

Durden216

Posted Today, 06:13 PM

I'm not seeing ot on Walmarts site for that price.

#3 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 06:17 PM

see where I said the POS? It's an in store error. It's definitely live, I just got some

#4 ElvisTheGreat   Daddy CAGiversary!   625 Posts   Joined 4.1 Years Ago  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 06:19 PM

Going to Walmart is out of the question for me so I'll pay cost of item plus shipping for anybody who wants to help a daddy out :(

#5 padlok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   337 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

padlok

Posted Today, 06:19 PM

Link? YMMV?

#6 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 06:21 PM

supposedly doom for switch is also 12


#7 Crazydom   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   174 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

Crazydom

Posted Today, 06:21 PM

Doom for Switch is also ringing up for the PS4 sale price at 12 bucks.

 

Brickseek is wrong on both, so you've just gotta run in store and see if yours has it or not.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy