CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Doom Switch - $12 in store error at Walmart ymmv

By Jurai, Today, 06:34 PM

#1 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 06:34 PM

They mistakingly marked switch to match the Black Friday Xbox pricing, you just buy in store, brick seek is not accurate, if you get push back show them the ad because it's not there and rings up legitimately

#2 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 06:35 PM

I fucked up, this is at Walmart

CheapyD

Posted Today, 06:37 PM  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 06:37 PM

I got you fam

#4 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 06:42 PM

Thanks

wratih9

Posted Today, 07:19 PM  

wratih9

Posted Today, 07:19 PM

Almost want to go and try this out.


“He who throws dirt loses ground.”

gnugget5

Posted Today, 07:31 PM  

gnugget5

Posted Today, 07:31 PM

Thanks for the heads-up Jurai - I can confirm that it's working.


Trollsmeesh

Posted Today, 07:37 PM  

Trollsmeesh

Posted Today, 07:37 PM

Confirmed a few minutes ago, thanks OP!

#8 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 07:46 PM

I just bought it for $12 so it's definitely live

#9 erikjo  

erikjo

Posted Today, 07:49 PM

Just got d3

Blandco

Posted Today, 08:15 PM  

Blandco

Posted Today, 08:15 PM

I was able to pick up a copy of Doom! Sadly no stores seem to have Diablo 3 in stock near me.

Still thank you so much for posting this I really wanted Doom for the switch.

(By the way I had to wait a while for a register person and they did specifically ask if it was a Black Friday deal . I said no and it rang up fine)

#11 7String  

7String

Posted Today, 08:18 PM

Is MP still active for Doom( are there matches/lobbies online?)
Thx

#12 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 08:19 PM

The games relatively new I can't imagine it's not
