CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

* - - - - 1 votes

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

By That_Darn_Bear, Today, 08:35 PM

#1 That_Darn_Bear  

That_Darn_Bear

Posted Today, 08:35 PM

Hiya.

 

  Trying to get SotTR: Croft Steelbook Edition at the best possible price. Right now, I'm going with Amazon at $49.99. Has anyone seen a better price and if so, where?


#2 TheRealRizzo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   118 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

TheRealRizzo

Posted Today, 08:36 PM

boy if you don't

#3 plus1zero   The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary!   6614 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

plus1zero

Posted Today, 08:36 PM

Bruh you bout to make some folks have an autistic fit

#4 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6219 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 08:38 PM

Dis gonna b gud


#5 That_Darn_Bear  

That_Darn_Bear

Posted Today, 08:39 PM

Bruh you bout to make some folks have an autistic fit

Umm... what?


#6 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2557 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 08:41 PM

Umm... what?


Forum is for posting deals

#7 kanekiken  

kanekiken

Posted Today, 08:41 PM

Check the Black Friday thread.

#8 Kyanos   Big Kitty CAGiversary!   901 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Kyanos

Posted Today, 08:43 PM

"Do not create threads to ask a question. Only post specific video game deals."

That's what they're talking about.

#9 That_Darn_Bear  

That_Darn_Bear

Posted Today, 08:44 PM

Forum is for posting deals

Sorry. I'm new to posting here. I thought since it was the Deals thread I could ask about deals here. No harm intended.


#10 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2557 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 08:45 PM

Sorry. I'm new to posting here. I thought since it was the Deals thread I could ask about deals here. No harm intended.


No worries, check out the black Friday thread stickied at the top and feel free to ask questions in there. We're all hunting for deals, welcome aboard!

#11 That_Darn_Bear  

That_Darn_Bear

Posted Today, 08:45 PM

Can I just delete the thread? I'm guessing not.


#12 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2557 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 08:46 PM

Can I just delete the thread? I'm guessing not.


I think you can lock it in the settings

#13 Navigator2001Plus  

Navigator2001Plus

Posted Today, 08:46 PM

Sorry. I'm new to posting here. I thought since it was the Deals thread I could ask about deals here. No harm intended.

 

There's a "Deal Requests & Advice" area which is for things like that. That said, I don't think anyone has the Croft edition for cheaper. $50 is the lowest I've seen.


#14 starscream615   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   538 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

starscream615

Posted Today, 09:06 PM

You done goofed
