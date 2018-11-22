Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Hiya.
Trying to get SotTR: Croft Steelbook Edition at the best possible price. Right now, I'm going with Amazon at $49.99. Has anyone seen a better price and if so, where?
Jump to content
Posted Today, 08:35 PM
Hiya.
Trying to get SotTR: Croft Steelbook Edition at the best possible price. Right now, I'm going with Amazon at $49.99. Has anyone seen a better price and if so, where?
Posted Today, 08:36 PM
Posted Today, 08:36 PM
Posted Today, 08:38 PM
Dis gonna b gud
Posted Today, 08:39 PM
Bruh you bout to make some folks have an autistic fit
Umm... what?
Posted Today, 08:41 PM
Umm... what?
Posted Today, 08:41 PM
Posted Today, 08:43 PM
Posted Today, 08:44 PM
Forum is for posting deals
Sorry. I'm new to posting here. I thought since it was the Deals thread I could ask about deals here. No harm intended.
Posted Today, 08:45 PM
Sorry. I'm new to posting here. I thought since it was the Deals thread I could ask about deals here. No harm intended.
Posted Today, 08:45 PM
Can I just delete the thread? I'm guessing not.
Posted Today, 08:46 PM
Can I just delete the thread? I'm guessing not.
Posted Today, 08:46 PM
Sorry. I'm new to posting here. I thought since it was the Deals thread I could ask about deals here. No harm intended.
There's a "Deal Requests & Advice" area which is for things like that. That said, I don't think anyone has the Croft edition for cheaper. $50 is the lowest I've seen.
Posted Today, 09:06 PM