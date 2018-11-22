Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Last of Us Remastered PS4 digital code $6 at Amazon

By TuscaloosaJohnny, Today, 10:07 PM

TuscaloosaJohnny  

TuscaloosaJohnny

Posted Today, 10:07 PM

The Last Of Us Remastered - PS4 [Digital Code] https://www.amazon.c...i_PGY9Bb68C4W39

Barry Burton  

Barry Burton

Posted Today, 10:14 PM

best game of all time


theghost4413  

theghost4413

Posted Today, 10:15 PM

best game of all time


Couldn't agree more.

boogie4114  

boogie4114

Posted Today, 10:16 PM

Let the polarization begin with this game.
