Oculus Rift + Touch $315 + Free Shipping with Code

Posted Today, 02:08 AM

Credit to mantann over on slickdeals who pointed this out.

With people looking for the best deals this holiday season I thought I'd pass his information here as well.

https://www.oculus.c...games=star-trek

Price is $350 + 10% off for a total of $315 which beats a lot of the competitors (some states may have tax). Those with accounts get 3 promo codes to give to others, saving the buyer 10% and giving the code originator up to $30 for use on the oculus site.

Codes are one time use, to start I've included mine below



RW6RT736CMNAHKG3CPXFW6CGQ

36PHKYPKNERNWHHRGGRY74TMA

H3XTCR3MGKAPMYW9FCXA9TFYH

There's also a reddit thread where people can obtain additional codes if needed

https://old.reddit.c...hread/?sort=new