CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

$10.00 PSN Code For $6.00 On Swych App - Smartphone Required

By barchi01, Today, 06:31 AM

#1 barchi01

Posted Today, 06:31 AM  

barchi01

Posted Today, 06:31 AM

$10.00 PSN Code For $6.00 On Swych App using code “FRIYAY”

#2 chriscolbert

Posted Today, 06:41 AM  

chriscolbert

Posted Today, 06:41 AM

Thanks! Google Pay wouldn't work but PayPal worked like a charm!

#3 vantheman

Posted Today, 06:51 AM  

vantheman

Posted Today, 06:51 AM

Worked perfectly, thanks OP!


#4 DDustiNN

Posted Today, 06:54 AM  

DDustiNN

Posted Today, 06:54 AM

Quick and easy. Thanks!

#5 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 06:59 AM

Quick and easy thanks

#6 needler420

Posted Today, 07:07 AM  

needler420

Posted Today, 07:07 AM

Got it. Wish they emailed you the code. Its tied to the sywtch account which I will never use again and possible forget. Wasn't in a rush to redeem it right away.


#7 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 07:09 AM

Got it. Wish they emailed you the code. Its tied to the sywtch account which I will never use again and possible forget. Wasn't in a rush to redeem it right away.


I mean, why would you not just put it on your account to spend later

#8 Daisydog

Posted Today, 07:09 AM  

Daisydog

Posted Today, 07:09 AM

Thanks barchi01! Purchase went smoothly.

 

I hope this isn't their only Black Friday deal. I could use some eshop credit.


#9 needler420

Posted Today, 07:10 AM  

needler420

Posted Today, 07:10 AM

I mean, why would you not just put it on your account to spend later

Possibly might gift the code. Just bought the Spiderman PS4 bundle for a friend.


#10 WilliamG

Posted Today, 07:14 AM  

WilliamG

Posted Today, 07:14 AM

Great deal. In 4 1.

#11 postaboy

Posted Today, 07:18 AM  

postaboy

Posted Today, 07:18 AM

Thanks. Quick and easy!


