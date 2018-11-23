$10.00 PSN Code For $6.00 On Swych App - Smartphone Required
Worked perfectly, thanks OP!
Got it. Wish they emailed you the code. Its tied to the sywtch account which I will never use again and possible forget. Wasn't in a rush to redeem it right away.
I mean, why would you not just put it on your account to spend later
Thanks barchi01! Purchase went smoothly.
I hope this isn't their only Black Friday deal. I could use some eshop credit.
I mean, why would you not just put it on your account to spend later
Possibly might gift the code. Just bought the Spiderman PS4 bundle for a friend.
Thanks. Quick and easy!