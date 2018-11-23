3 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Digital Delivery) for $11.53

CDKeys has 3 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Digital Delivery) on sale for $11.53 after using discount code CDKDEAL3
Lowest price available this BF was around $12.50 by Walmart.
Jump to content
Posted 23 November 2018 - 07:15 AM
CDKeys has 3 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Digital Delivery) on sale for $11.53 after using discount code CDKDEAL3
Lowest price available this BF was around $12.50 by Walmart.
Posted 23 November 2018 - 07:20 AM
Posted 23 November 2018 - 07:40 AM
Posted 23 November 2018 - 10:38 AM
Posted 23 November 2018 - 10:42 AM
I’m getting a “Sorry, something went wrong, we’ll be back in a bit” error. Just me?
Posted 23 November 2018 - 11:52 AM
Posted 23 November 2018 - 02:47 PM
Posted 23 November 2018 - 05:20 PM
Posted 23 November 2018 - 10:43 PM
Their website is so laughably bad. Each time I progressed onto a different screen, I would get the “Sorry, something went wrong, we’ll be back in a bit” error! Not only that, when I actually got to checkout, I was declined twice through PayPal, yet still got a confirmation email (and was charged via PayPal).
Best part of all though, the link doesn't work that was provided, and no orders are shown in my account history.
Edit: After 30 minutes of clicking the link they provided, it finally works.
Posted 23 November 2018 - 11:01 PM
It went through eventually. Got the extra month for turning on recurring billing too so $9.60 for 4 months is about as good as it gets.
The extra month, is that a new thing?
Posted 24 November 2018 - 12:57 AM
The extra month, is that a new thing?
Posted 24 November 2018 - 01:59 AM
Worked for me, I made sure that I turned recurring billing OFF before I redeemed the 3-month code to get the extra free month.
Posted 24 November 2018 - 02:03 AM
Question for those who have taken advantage of the $1 first month of XBOX Game Pass. Does your 30-day clock start when you log into Game Pass for the first time or just when you make the $1 purchase online?
Posted 24 November 2018 - 02:28 AM
Posted 24 November 2018 - 02:41 AM
great deal and great timing. my gold was going to expire in 2 weeks. Debating n if I want another.
Posted 24 November 2018 - 04:06 AM
Stacking works, I am good through at least 11/2019. Might buy another years worth!
Posted 24 November 2018 - 05:35 AM
Their website is so laughably bad. Each time I progressed onto a different screen, I would get the “Sorry, something went wrong, we’ll be back in a bit” error! Not only that, when I actually got to checkout, I was declined twice through PayPal, yet still got a confirmation email (and was charged via PayPal).
Best part of all though, the link doesn't work that was provided, and no orders are shown in my account history.
Edit: After 30 minutes of clicking the link they provided, it finally works.
They were not able to handle the huge traffic they got when sale went live.
Posted 24 November 2018 - 05:26 PM
MS offers that directly when submitting the code. I think it only works on 3 month codes (but could be wrong about that) and only if you have auto renew off and opt to turn it on when you enter the code.
That's cool. So long since I've used a 3 month code. I always turn off auto renew after subbing.
Might go this route until I build enough pts for 1 year code.
Posted Yesterday, 01:37 AM
Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM
Coupon applied but still showing up regular price, is deal dead?
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Video Game Deals →
CDKeys Xbox One & PC Digital Sale - 3 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership $11.53, The Crew $2.51, Steep $5.71, F...
Started by kobe92, 24 Nov 2018 Xbox One, PC
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Trading →
Trade - H: Shadow Of Tomb Raider XO Disc Only W: Assassin's Creed Odyssey XO
Started by FuzzRaven, 09 Nov 2018 xbox one, tomb raider and 4 more...
|
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Trading →
[USA][H] Xbox Fallout 76 Code [W] PayPal
Started by RiceGuyEh, 01 Nov 2018 Fallout, Fallout 76, Xbox One
|
|
Video Game Discussions →
Video Game Reviews →
Left 4 Dead 2 (PC/Xbox 360)
Started by OrionTheAbsol, 01 Nov 2018 Left 4 Dead 2, Horror and 7 more...
|
|
Video Game Discussions →
Video Game Reviews →
F.E.A.R. 3
Started by OrionTheAbsol, 30 Oct 2018 F.E.A.R., Fear and 8 more...
|