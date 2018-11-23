3 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Digital Delivery) for $11.53

Posted 23 November 2018 - 10:43 PM

Their website is so laughably bad. Each time I progressed onto a different screen, I would get the “Sorry, something went wrong, we’ll be back in a bit” error! Not only that, when I actually got to checkout, I was declined twice through PayPal, yet still got a confirmation email (and was charged via PayPal).

Best part of all though, the link doesn't work that was provided, and no orders are shown in my account history.

Edit: After 30 minutes of clicking the link they provided, it finally works.