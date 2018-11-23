Jump to content

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

3 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Digital Delivery) for $11.53

By kobe92, Nov 23 2018 07:15 AM
Xbox Live Xbox Live Gold Xbox One Xbox 360

Posted 23 November 2018 - 07:15 AM

CDKeys has 3 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Digital Delivery)  on sale for $11.53 after using discount code CDKDEAL3

 

Lowest price available this BF was around $12.50 by Walmart.


Posted 23 November 2018 - 07:20 AM

well I’m good till next October but I think I’m still gonna buy.

Posted 23 November 2018 - 07:40 AM

Picked one up, thanks OP

Posted 23 November 2018 - 10:38 AM

I’m getting a “Sorry, something went wrong, we’ll be back in a bit” error. Just me?

Posted 23 November 2018 - 10:42 AM

I’m getting a “Sorry, something went wrong, we’ll be back in a bit” error. Just me?


Nope, me too.

Posted 23 November 2018 - 11:52 AM

It went through eventually. Got the extra month for turning on recurring billing too so $9.60 for 4 months is about as good as it gets.

Posted 23 November 2018 - 02:47 PM

It went through like 4 times! I am good for a year.

Posted 23 November 2018 - 05:20 PM

I bought them at about a dollar more plus a deal Microsoft gave me so I got Live until April 2020.

I used 4 of them and Microsoft gave me an extra month each time so I got 4 months instead of 3 for accepting auto renewel

Posted 23 November 2018 - 10:43 PM

Their website is so laughably bad. Each time I progressed onto a different screen, I would get the “Sorry, something went wrong, we’ll be back in a bit” error! Not only that, when I actually got to checkout, I was declined twice through PayPal, yet still got a confirmation email (and was charged via PayPal). 

 

Best part of all though, the link doesn't work that was provided, and no orders are shown in my account history.  :headache:

 

Edit: After 30 minutes of clicking the link they provided, it finally works. 


Posted 23 November 2018 - 11:01 PM

It went through eventually. Got the extra month for turning on recurring billing too so $9.60 for 4 months is about as good as it gets.

The extra month, is that a new thing?


Posted 24 November 2018 - 12:57 AM

The extra month, is that a new thing?


MS offers that directly when submitting the code. I think it only works on 3 month codes (but could be wrong about that) and only if you have auto renew off and opt to turn it on when you enter the code.

Posted 24 November 2018 - 01:59 AM

Worked for me, I made sure that I turned recurring billing OFF before I redeemed the 3-month code to get the extra free month.


Posted 24 November 2018 - 02:03 AM

Question for those who have taken advantage of the $1 first month of XBOX Game Pass. Does your 30-day clock start when you log into Game Pass for the first time or just when you make the $1 purchase online?


Posted 24 November 2018 - 02:28 AM

In for 2!!!!!!! HAAAANNNNN!!!!!

Posted 24 November 2018 - 02:41 AM

great deal and great timing. my gold was going to expire in 2 weeks. Debating n if I want another.


Posted 24 November 2018 - 04:06 AM

Stacking works, I am good through at least 11/2019. Might buy another years worth!


Posted 24 November 2018 - 05:35 AM

Their website is so laughably bad. Each time I progressed onto a different screen, I would get the “Sorry, something went wrong, we’ll be back in a bit” error! Not only that, when I actually got to checkout, I was declined twice through PayPal, yet still got a confirmation email (and was charged via PayPal). 

 

Best part of all though, the link doesn't work that was provided, and no orders are shown in my account history.  :headache:

 

Edit: After 30 minutes of clicking the link they provided, it finally works. 

They were not able to handle the huge traffic they got when sale went live.


Posted 24 November 2018 - 05:26 PM

MS offers that directly when submitting the code. I think it only works on 3 month codes (but could be wrong about that) and only if you have auto renew off and opt to turn it on when you enter the code.

That's cool. So long since I've used a 3 month code. I always turn off auto renew after subbing.

Might go this route until I build enough pts for 1 year code.


Posted Yesterday, 01:37 AM

Don’t forget to cancel recurring billing before activating these! After redeeming it will ask “turn on recurring billing for an extra month free”. Immediately cancel billing, redeemed a second one and got the same thing. 8 months of gold for $20!

Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM

Coupon applied but still showing up regular price, is deal dead?


