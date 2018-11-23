Jump to content

Darksiders III (PS4 Only) via FB app Daily Steals $34.99

By RyuTheBurninator, Today, 12:36 PM

#1 RyuTheBurninator   Psycho + Sunlight = Explosion? CAGiversary!   553 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

RyuTheBurninator

Posted Today, 12:36 PM

Spanish Case, English Game. I've seen from others on here that they are reliable.

https://www.facebook...deals_pdp_share

#2 RiotPenguin   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   29 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

RiotPenguin

Posted Today, 01:01 PM

They also have Fallout 76 for $30:
https://facebook.com...352207208127726

Plus, if you've never ordered from DS on Facebook before, there should be a coupon for an extra $10 off a single purchase.Screenshot_20181123-064847.png Screenshot_20181123-064907.png

#3 RyuTheBurninator   Psycho + Sunlight = Explosion? CAGiversary!   553 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

RyuTheBurninator

Posted Today, 01:12 PM

They also have Fallout 76 for $30:
https://facebook.com...352207208127726

Plus, if you've never ordered from DS on Facebook before, there should be a coupon for an extra $10 off a single purchase. Screenshot_20181123-064847.png Screenshot_20181123-064907.png



Damn! I never saw that coupon when I placed the order. RIP.

#4 sbaker44  

sbaker44

Posted Today, 01:32 PM

I just checked on my wife's account and there was no coupon.

#5 jimmywolf   wolf CAGiversary!   474 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

jimmywolf

Posted Today, 01:51 PM

same no coupon when i check still good find


#6 Rohman   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   98 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

Rohman

Posted Today, 02:12 PM

Should say PS4 only unless I'm being really special and don't know how to swap it to Xbox lol.

#7 Blade   Imminently Punchable CAGiversary!   14180 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Blade

Posted Today, 02:20 PM

No coupon on 2 accounts. People on SD still got the $10 off coupon even after buying items from DS via Marketplace with the same account last week.

 

It's targeted by FB account as well as restricted to Android app, which is something people aren't understanding.


#8 CheapAssHustla   Hustle..Hustle Hard CAGiversary!   8217 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

CheapAssHustla

Posted Today, 02:37 PM

No coupon on 2 accounts. People on SD still got the $10 off coupon even after buying items from DS via Marketplace with the same account last week.

 

It's targeted by FB account as well as restricted to Android app, which is something people aren't understanding.

Nothing for me either. I would order Darksiders 3 if the coupon was applicable to my account.


#9 RyuTheBurninator   Psycho + Sunlight = Explosion? CAGiversary!   553 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

RyuTheBurninator

Posted Today, 02:46 PM

Should say PS4 only unless I'm being really special and don't know how to swap it to Xbox lol.


Done. :)
