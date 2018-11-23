Darksiders III (PS4 Only) via FB app Daily Steals $34.99
Posted Today, 12:36 PM
https://www.facebook...deals_pdp_share
Posted Today, 01:01 PM
https://facebook.com...352207208127726
Plus, if you've never ordered from DS on Facebook before, there should be a coupon for an extra $10 off a single purchase.
Posted Today, 01:12 PM
They also have Fallout 76 for $30:
https://facebook.com...352207208127726
Plus, if you've never ordered from DS on Facebook before, there should be a coupon for an extra $10 off a single purchase.
Damn! I never saw that coupon when I placed the order. RIP.
Posted Today, 01:32 PM
Posted Today, 01:51 PM
same no coupon when i check still good find
Posted Today, 02:12 PM
Posted Today, 02:20 PM
No coupon on 2 accounts. People on SD still got the $10 off coupon even after buying items from DS via Marketplace with the same account last week.
It's targeted by FB account as well as restricted to Android app, which is something people aren't understanding.
Posted Today, 02:37 PM
Nothing for me either. I would order Darksiders 3 if the coupon was applicable to my account.
Posted Today, 02:46 PM
Should say PS4 only unless I'm being really special and don't know how to swap it to Xbox lol.
Done.