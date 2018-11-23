Jump to content

Buy $100 in gift cards, get $20 off future shopping order at Shoprite

ShopRite has this every year on Black Friday. They give you a coupon (printed on the bottom of your receipt) for $20 off your next shopping order (the following week). Does not include ShopRite gift cards, but they sell Visa, Amex, GameStop, etc.

On our way out to grab two sets of $100.  Have my FIL Shoprite card.  We do this every year as well.


