ShopRite has this every year on Black Friday. They give you a coupon (printed on the bottom of your receipt) for $20 off your next shopping order (the following week). Does not include ShopRite gift cards, but they sell Visa, Amex, GameStop, etc.
Buy $100 in gift cards, get $20 off future shopping order at Shoprite
By Nepenthe7, Today, 12:54 PM
#1
Posted Today, 12:54 PM
- jimbo8574 likes this
#2 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 7696 Posts Joined 9.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:38 PM
On our way out to grab two sets of $100. Have my FIL Shoprite card. We do this every year as well.