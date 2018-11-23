Jump to content

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Smash Bros Ultimate Switch Preorder 29.99 via FB Marketplace Daily Steals

By ARunningNoodle, Today, 03:37 PM
Smash Bros Nintendo Switch

Posted Today, 03:37 PM

https://www.facebook...deals_pdp_share
Don’t forget to check the $10 off coupon. I paid via PayPal, so no worries there! I took the screenshot off my wife’s phone to show where the coupon is. Apparently it’s for first time buyers but I bought other items and it was still there.
18D164FA-1087-491E-9520-6789F3EEF5A7.jpeg

Posted Today, 03:38 PM

No thanks slickdealer

Posted Today, 03:39 PM

The old saying holds true if it's to good to be ture maybe it is. Something seems off to me.

Posted Today, 03:43 PM

https://www.facebook...deals_pdp_share
Don’t forget to check the $10 off coupon. I paid via PayPal, so no worries there!

Who can I get that 10 off coupon=?


Posted Today, 03:51 PM

Who can I get that 10 off coupon=?

Should show if you are using your phone and a first time customer.

Will then show apply coupon under the picture of the game.

Posted Today, 03:54 PM

Sold out...lol


Posted Today, 03:58 PM

Damn went quick... well they have restocked controllers so maybe. Hope someone got one!

Posted Today, 04:18 PM

Should show if you are using your phone and a first time customer.

Will then show apply coupon under the picture of the game.

The coupon seems to be completely random on what it worked on. I tried over and over to get it to pop up on the games but ultimately it only showed up for the PS4 controller.

Posted Today, 04:26 PM

Didnt show on mobile safari, probably on the fb app, or if you have a fb account..

Posted Today, 04:53 PM

Dang. Deal is dead like Stanley Martin Lieber.

Posted Today, 05:12 PM

back up again, got it with the $10 coupon off. Thanks


Posted Today, 05:15 PM

Is the case in Spanish?


Posted Today, 05:55 PM

Incredible prices
Still...I’ll never give them my info, something that screams more deviant than FB itself
$10 in savings isn’t worth it

Posted Today, 06:02 PM

Incredible prices
Still...I’ll never give them my info, something that screams more deviant than FB itself
$10 in savings isn’t worth it

Use an alt or an account just for deals like this 


Posted Today, 06:09 PM

Use an alt or an account just for deals like this

but don’t they get your info from PayPal? At least some..?

Posted Today, 06:21 PM

Got it too on the Facebook App. Thanks OP.

 

I had a hard time finding the $10 discount too, but could only find it after searching for classic controller video game, clicking on the nes product offered by Daily Steals, then clicking the Apply Discount button.

 

After that, I clicked on that Apply Discount banner and copied the promotion code itself.

 

Then I checked out for smash where I entered in the copied promotion code manually. I hope that helps someone that was confused like me.


Posted Today, 06:25 PM

The amount of stuff they're selling for such steep discounts is insane. Either they are stealing the merchandise or they are laundering money...


