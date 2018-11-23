Smash Bros Ultimate Switch Preorder 29.99 via FB Marketplace Daily Steals
Posted Today, 03:37 PM
Don’t forget to check the $10 off coupon. I paid via PayPal, so no worries there! I took the screenshot off my wife’s phone to show where the coupon is. Apparently it’s for first time buyers but I bought other items and it was still there.
Posted Today, 03:38 PM
Posted Today, 03:39 PM
Posted Today, 03:43 PM
https://www.facebook...deals_pdp_share
Don’t forget to check the $10 off coupon. I paid via PayPal, so no worries there!
Posted Today, 03:51 PM
Should show if you are using your phone and a first time customer.
Will then show apply coupon under the picture of the game.
Posted Today, 03:54 PM
Sold out...lol
Posted Today, 03:58 PM
Posted Today, 04:18 PM
The coupon seems to be completely random on what it worked on. I tried over and over to get it to pop up on the games but ultimately it only showed up for the PS4 controller.
Posted Today, 04:26 PM
Posted Today, 04:53 PM
Posted Today, 05:12 PM
back up again, got it with the $10 coupon off. Thanks
Posted Today, 05:15 PM
Is the case in Spanish?
Posted Today, 05:55 PM
Still...I’ll never give them my info, something that screams more deviant than FB itself
$10 in savings isn’t worth it
Posted Today, 06:02 PM
Incredible prices
Use an alt or an account just for deals like this
Posted Today, 06:09 PM
but don’t they get your info from PayPal? At least some..?
Posted Today, 06:21 PM
Got it too on the Facebook App. Thanks OP.
I had a hard time finding the $10 discount too, but could only find it after searching for classic controller video game, clicking on the nes product offered by Daily Steals, then clicking the Apply Discount button.
After that, I clicked on that Apply Discount banner and copied the promotion code itself.
Then I checked out for smash where I entered in the copied promotion code manually. I hope that helps someone that was confused like me.
Posted Today, 06:25 PM
The amount of stuff they're selling for such steep discounts is insane. Either they are stealing the merchandise or they are laundering money...
