Smash Bros Ultimate Switch Preorder 29.99 via FB Marketplace Daily Steals

Posted Today, 06:21 PM

Got it too on the Facebook App. Thanks OP.

I had a hard time finding the $10 discount too, but could only find it after searching for classic controller video game, clicking on the nes product offered by Daily Steals, then clicking the Apply Discount button.

After that, I clicked on that Apply Discount banner and copied the promotion code itself.

Then I checked out for smash where I entered in the copied promotion code manually. I hope that helps someone that was confused like me.