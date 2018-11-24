CDKeys Xbox One & PC Digital Sale - 3 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership $11.53, The Crew $2.51, Steep $5.71, Forza Motorsport 7 $19.19 and much more

Posted 24 November 2018 - 07:08 PM

The discount is showing up for me with the code applied. I have The Crew and Tekken 6 in the cart, $7.88 subtotal and $7.64 grand total after code is applied.

Gonna convert The Crew from physical to digital, glad I waited because I almost bit at $3.89. I've been wanting to pick up Tekken 6 again and the price is right.

Edit: Is anyone else having trouble with their payment going through? I've tried using my debit card three times and it was rejected each time. It said to check the card info and try again. Looks like I might have to go through PP and if that doesn't work then I won't be getting the games.

Edit 2: I got it to go through using PP checkout, apparently Checkout.com doesn't allow prepaid debit cards to be used for direct payment (which is what I used for the order).

Edit 3 (last one): Thanks OP for the heads up!