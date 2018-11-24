Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

CDKeys Xbox One & PC Digital Sale - 3 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership $11.53, The Crew $2.51, Steep $5.71, Forza Motorsport 7 $19.19 and much more

By kobe92, Nov 24 2018 08:42 AM
Xbox One PC

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 24 November 2018 - 08:42 AM

All prices below are after using discount code CDKDEAL3 at checkout:


#2 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted 24 November 2018 - 02:27 PM

Dang, there ain't nothing steep about that price-tag on Steep...

#3 folnevar   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   128 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

folnevar

Posted 24 November 2018 - 02:45 PM

When I add the 3 month Live card to my cart, it changes the price to $11.89. Discount code then takes it down to $11.53. Anyone else have this issue?


#4 Vulgarism   A living, breathing piece of defecating meat. CAGiversary!   4088 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

Vulgarism

Posted 24 November 2018 - 03:00 PM

Thanks OP, ended up grabbing Injustice 2 Ultimate and Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe for around $11. Might be worth noting the price on Lego Marvel, it it cheaper than the base version and it is $3.77 post-code.


#5 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   527 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted 24 November 2018 - 05:29 PM

When I add the 3 month Live card to my cart, it changes the price to $11.89. Discount code then takes it down to $11.53. Anyone else have this issue?

Same

 

-edit-

Do I need to register for the $9.59? First time shopper of cdkeys.


#6 Fades   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   319 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

Fades

Posted 24 November 2018 - 05:44 PM

CDKDEAL3 does not take anything off for me even though it says code has been applied.

#7 redline   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1009 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

redline

Posted 24 November 2018 - 06:58 PM

Placed an order with them a couple of hours ago and still haven't gotten my keys. Which is weird because I've bought keys from them in the past and gotten them pretty much instantly. Anyone else not getting their keys?


#8 GamerSavage   The Throwback Kid CAGiversary!   908 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

GamerSavage

Posted 24 November 2018 - 07:08 PM

The discount is showing up for me with the code applied. I have The Crew and Tekken 6 in the cart, $7.88 subtotal and $7.64 grand total after code is applied. 

 

Gonna convert The Crew from physical to digital, glad I waited because I almost bit at $3.89. I've been wanting to pick up Tekken 6 again and the price is right. 

 

Edit: Is anyone else having trouble with their payment going through? I've tried using my debit card three times and it was rejected each time. It said to check the card info and try again. Looks like I might have to go through PP and if that doesn't work then I won't be getting the games.

 

Edit 2: I got it to go through using PP checkout, apparently Checkout.com doesn't allow prepaid debit cards to be used for direct payment (which is what I used for the order).

 

Edit 3 (last one): Thanks OP for the heads up!


#9 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1473 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted 24 November 2018 - 08:27 PM

Thanks for the code, bought Forza 7, Dishonored Outsider, and FFXV Win. Ed. all at once.  The code discounted all 3 titles.  Way less hassle then dealing with the facebook liking discount.


#10 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8301 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 24 November 2018 - 09:28 PM

Not sure why but I picked up Tekken 6 to throw in the backlog. 😃

Thanks OP!

#11 Previously someTooL  

Previously someTooL

Posted 24 November 2018 - 10:14 PM

Thanks OP. FM7 downloading now

#12 omnicious   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   338 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

omnicious

Posted 24 November 2018 - 11:42 PM

Why isn't this more talked about? Some of these prices seem really good, if not the lowest they've ever been, like Dragon Age, Shadow of War, and Rise of the Tomb Raider. Is there a catch I'm not aware of?


#13 redline   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1009 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

redline

Posted 24 November 2018 - 11:53 PM

Why isn't this more talked about? Some of these prices seem really good, if not the lowest they've ever been, like Dragon Age, Shadow of War, and Rise of the Tomb Raider. Is there a catch I'm not aware of?

You might not get your keys. I ordered about six hours ago and haven't gotten mine. Contacted support but no response yet.


#14 bee01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   186 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

bee01

Posted 24 November 2018 - 11:58 PM

Bought The Crew... clicked the link in the e-mail for the code and got a message that my purchase was being reviewed for security reasons...

 

EDIT:  Got a followup e-mail saying order approved.  Code worked.


#15 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   527 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted Yesterday, 12:29 AM

$11.53 for 3 months now.


#16 Outlaw1986   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   834 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

Outlaw1986

Posted Yesterday, 06:57 PM

Thanks OP. Decided to add one more game to the back log and get Steep for $5.71. I like a good snowboarding game during the winter.

#17 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 03:26 AM

$11.53 for 3 months now.

I did edit this in post now.

All deals ends tonight 11:59PM PST.


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Xbox One, PC

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy