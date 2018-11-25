Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

11/26/18 only - Target.com Cyber Monday: Extra 15% Off Sitewide (Excludes consoles, Switch games, RDR2, gift cards)

By hatback, Today, 09:18 PM

#1 hatback   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   247 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

hatback

Posted Today, 09:18 PM

Target.com Cyber Monday: Extra 15% Off Sitewide** (Exclusions Apply)
 
*Valid 11/26/18 Only*
 
 
Some Example Categories:
  • Video Games (excluding console hardware, Switch games, RDR2)
  • Video Game Accessories(?) (Hopefully they don't count as "hardware")
  • Electronics (some exclusions apply - see terms below)
  • TVs (excluding Samsung, LG OLED)
  • Computers, Laptops, Tablets, and Phones (excluding Apple products)
  • Movies, Music, & Books
  • Toys
 
Shipping is free. Use REDcard for an additional 5% off. 15% off will automatically be applied at checkout on qualifying items.
 
Notable Exclusions: PS4 hardware, XBox One hardware, Nintendo hardware, Switch games, Red Dead Redemption II video games, prepaid cards, and gift cards.  See terms below for full list of exclusions.
 
 
**Offer available online only. Save 15% on Target.com. Discount applied at checkout. Not valid on previous orders. Offer excludes adult care, alcohol, allergy medicine, Almay cosmetics, Apple products, baby diapers, baby feeding and baby care, Barbie Dreamhouse, Bose, beauty stocking stuffers, clinic & pharmacy, cosmetic accessories, Cover Girl cosmetics, cotton, dairy milk, deodorant, digestive health, DockATot, DSLR cameras & lenses, ELF cosmetics, Elf on the Shelf, eyecare, first aid, food and beverage, Fitbit, gift cards, Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World Jurassic Rex, Google Home/Mini/Max, GoPro, HALO, hair care, Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash, household essentials, JBL, LEGO, LG OLED TV, L.O.L. Surprise House, L’Oreal cosmetics, Maybelline cosmetics, mobile contracts, nail care, Neutrogena cosmetics, Nintendo hardware, NYX cosmetics, oral care, Owlet, pain relief, select Peg Perego, pet accessories, pet food, treats & rawhide, pet grooming items, cat litter, Philips Avent, power dental, power shave, prepaid cards, PS4 hardware, Red Dead Redemption ll video games, Revlon cosmetics, Rimmel cosmetics, Samsung TVs, smokers cessation, soap, Sonos, specialty milk, sun care, Switch games, Target Optical, Thomas & Friends Super Station Trackset, Tile, Traeger, trial & travel size items, Tylenol pain relief, Vitamix, Weber, wet shave, Xbox One hardware and items sold & shipped by Target Storefront Partners. Discount not applicable to gift wrap, tax, or shipping charges. Pricing, promotions and availability may vary by location and on Target.com. Offer expires Monday 11/26/2018 at 11:59pm PT. 
 

Edit Wiki Post

Wiki Post Updated -- by

This is a new wiki post. Click here to edit the post!

#2 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   3777 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 09:32 PM

Exclusions make this near worthless unless you want home items. (and not the good home items like any electronics)


#3 Outlaw1986   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   834 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

Outlaw1986

Posted Today, 09:42 PM

Be easier if they said what it was good for. So may exclusions on any coupons anymore. I mean not valid on pet treats, cat liter, dog food, Baby diapers. I mean c'mon.

#4 hatback   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   247 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

hatback

Posted Today, 09:45 PM

Exclusions make this near worthless unless you want home items. (and not the good home items like any electronics)

 

Electronics are eligible (again with some exclusions like Apple products, Google Home, Samsung TVs, LG OLED TVs, Bose products, Fitbit, GoPro, DSLR cameras).

 

Videos games are also eligible (except Switch games and RDR2).  Movies, Music, Books, and Toys are also eligible for the most part.

 

But yeah... the exclusions do suck and all the really good stuff that comes to mind is excluded.  :-(


#5 hatback   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   247 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

hatback

Posted Today, 09:47 PM

Be easier if they said what it was good for. So may exclusions on any coupons anymore. I mean not valid on pet treats, cat liter, dog food, Baby diapers. I mean c'mon.

 

 

I'll add some eligible items to the OP.


#6 inky1600   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1602 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

inky1600

Posted Today, 09:47 PM

Excludes cotton lol. That's half the clothing department

#7 inky1600   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1602 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

inky1600

Posted Today, 09:49 PM

Food and beverage wtf

#8 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   3777 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 09:50 PM

Yeah, I meant any good electronics. But thanks for the post anyways, hatback.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy