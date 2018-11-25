- Video Games (excluding console hardware, Switch games, RDR2)
- Video Game Accessories(?) (Hopefully they don't count as "hardware")
- Electronics (some exclusions apply - see terms below)
- TVs (excluding Samsung, LG OLED)
- Computers, Laptops, Tablets, and Phones (excluding Apple products)
- Movies, Music, & Books
- Toys
11/26/18 only - Target.com Cyber Monday: Extra 15% Off Sitewide (Excludes consoles, Switch games, RDR2, gift cards)
Posted Today, 09:18 PM
Wiki Post Updated
Posted Today, 09:32 PM
Exclusions make this near worthless unless you want home items. (and not the good home items like any electronics)
Posted Today, 09:42 PM
Posted Today, 09:45 PM
Exclusions make this near worthless unless you want home items. (and not the good home items like any electronics)
Electronics are eligible (again with some exclusions like Apple products, Google Home, Samsung TVs, LG OLED TVs, Bose products, Fitbit, GoPro, DSLR cameras).
Videos games are also eligible (except Switch games and RDR2). Movies, Music, Books, and Toys are also eligible for the most part.
But yeah... the exclusions do suck and all the really good stuff that comes to mind is excluded.
Posted Today, 09:47 PM
Be easier if they said what it was good for. So may exclusions on any coupons anymore. I mean not valid on pet treats, cat liter, dog food, Baby diapers. I mean c'mon.
I'll add some eligible items to the OP.
Posted Today, 09:47 PM
Posted Today, 09:49 PM
Posted Today, 09:50 PM
Yeah, I meant any good electronics. But thanks for the post anyways, hatback.