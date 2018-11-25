Jump to content

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

199.99 - PS4 Slim 1TB + Extra Controller + RDR 2 Stars 12am EST

By Keisu, Today, 10:45 PM

#1 Keisu  

Keisu

Posted Today, 10:45 PM

kpnuyx4.png

 

 

https://www.walmart....type=10&veh=aff

 

Deal Starts: 12am EST 11/26/2018

 

Sources: https://www.tomsguid...news-28659.html


#2 Komentra  

Komentra

Posted Today, 10:47 PM

Shows as $300 for me

#3 TheCollegeGamer  

TheCollegeGamer

Posted Today, 10:47 PM

Wow. Way better than the Spiderman bundle.


#4 hectorarizpe  

hectorarizpe

Posted Today, 10:48 PM

This would be a great deal if true.

#5 unforeseen  

unforeseen

Posted Today, 10:49 PM

Shows as $300 for me


Reading is fundamental.

#6 ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 10:52 PM

Great deal when it becomes live.


#7 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 10:53 PM

Fake news

$300

#8 Rodster  

Rodster

Posted Today, 10:57 PM

I'm still happy with my Spiderman deal. The extra controller especially if it's a DS4 does make it the better deal. But then it boils down to game preference. I have little interest in RDR2 whereas I like Spiderman.


#9 starboyk  

starboyk

Posted Today, 11:01 PM

Deal Starts: 12am EST 11/26/2018


#10 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 11:02 PM

Fake news

$300

So you didn't click on the links or read anything.  It's really amazing how some people's brains work.  I have the God of War collectors edition for PS4 on sale sealed on offer up and Craigslist for $100.  I have gotten 3 responses thinking I am selling a PS4 console with God of War for $100. Nowhere in my ad or in the pictures is a PS4 console mentioned or shown. I guess I can't get angry or annoyed because it's more than one person so it's just a fault of the human brain I guess. I had to change the ad to state OVER and OVER again that this is just the game.


#11 Durden216  

Durden216

Posted Today, 11:08 PM

So you didn't click on the links or read anything. It's really amazing how some people's brains work. I have the God of War collectors edition for PS4 on sale sealed on offer up and Craigslist for $100. I have gotten 3 responses thinking I am selling a PS4 console with God of War for $100. Nowhere in my ad or in the pictures is a PS4 console mentioned or shown. I guess I can't get angry or annoyed because it's more than one person so it's just a fault of the human brain I guess. I had to change the ad to state OVER and OVER again that this is just the game.


I actually feel your pain here. I have sold many things through apps and sites, and made it very clear in descriptions what the item was. But almost always I get questions which are so easily answered in those descriptions.

#12 Keisu  

Keisu

Posted Today, 11:11 PM

Fake news

$300

 

Shows as $300 for me

 

 

It's in the title (all be it spelled wrong) and in the post.  Really, is reading that hard?


