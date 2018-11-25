199.99 - PS4 Slim 1TB + Extra Controller + RDR 2 Stars 12am EST

https://www.walmart....type=10&veh=aff
Deal Starts: 12am EST 11/26/2018
Sources: https://www.tomsguid...news-28659.html
Jump to content
Posted Today, 10:45 PM
https://www.walmart....type=10&veh=aff
Deal Starts: 12am EST 11/26/2018
Sources: https://www.tomsguid...news-28659.html
Posted Today, 10:47 PM
Posted Today, 10:47 PM
Wow. Way better than the Spiderman bundle.
Posted Today, 10:48 PM
Posted Today, 10:49 PM
Shows as $300 for me
Posted Today, 10:52 PM
Great deal when it becomes live.
Posted Today, 10:53 PM
Posted Today, 10:57 PM
I'm still happy with my Spiderman deal. The extra controller especially if it's a DS4 does make it the better deal. But then it boils down to game preference. I have little interest in RDR2 whereas I like Spiderman.
Posted Today, 11:01 PM
Deal Starts: 12am EST 11/26/2018
Posted Today, 11:02 PM
Fake news
$300
So you didn't click on the links or read anything. It's really amazing how some people's brains work. I have the God of War collectors edition for PS4 on sale sealed on offer up and Craigslist for $100. I have gotten 3 responses thinking I am selling a PS4 console with God of War for $100. Nowhere in my ad or in the pictures is a PS4 console mentioned or shown. I guess I can't get angry or annoyed because it's more than one person so it's just a fault of the human brain I guess. I had to change the ad to state OVER and OVER again that this is just the game.
Posted Today, 11:08 PM
So you didn't click on the links or read anything. It's really amazing how some people's brains work. I have the God of War collectors edition for PS4 on sale sealed on offer up and Craigslist for $100. I have gotten 3 responses thinking I am selling a PS4 console with God of War for $100. Nowhere in my ad or in the pictures is a PS4 console mentioned or shown. I guess I can't get angry or annoyed because it's more than one person so it's just a fault of the human brain I guess. I had to change the ad to state OVER and OVER again that this is just the game.
Posted Today, 11:11 PM
Fake news
$300
Shows as $300 for me
It's in the title (all be it spelled wrong) and in the post. Really, is reading that hard?