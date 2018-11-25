PS4 Slim 1TB + Extra Controller + RDR 2 $199.99 - 12am EST at Walmart

https://www.walmart....type=10&veh=aff
Deal Starts: 12am EST 11/26/2018
Sources: https://www.tomsguid...news-28659.html
Posted Yesterday, 10:45 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:47 PM
Wow. Way better than the Spiderman bundle.
Posted Yesterday, 10:48 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:52 PM
Great deal when it becomes live.
Posted Yesterday, 10:53 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:57 PM
I'm still happy with my Spiderman deal. The extra controller especially if it's a DS4 does make it the better deal. But then it boils down to game preference. I have little interest in RDR2 whereas I like Spiderman.
Posted Yesterday, 11:01 PM
Deal Starts: 12am EST 11/26/2018
Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM
Fake news
$300
So you didn't click on the links or read anything. It's really amazing how some people's brains work. I have the God of War collectors edition for PS4 on sale sealed on offer up and Craigslist for $100. I have gotten 3 responses thinking I am selling a PS4 console with God of War for $100. Nowhere in my ad or in the pictures is a PS4 console mentioned or shown. I guess I can't get angry or annoyed because it's more than one person so it's just a fault of the human brain I guess. I had to change the ad to state OVER and OVER again that this is just the game.
Posted Yesterday, 11:08 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:11 PM
Fake news
$300
Shows as $300 for me
It's in the title (all be it spelled wrong) and in the post. Really, is reading that hard?
Posted Yesterday, 11:27 PM
I actually feel your pain here. I have sold many things through apps and sites, and made it very clear in descriptions what the item was. But almost always I get questions which are so easily answered in those descriptions.
I have been selling for years and this is just my latest example. I think what happens is that someone is looking for a certain item and that's all they see or choose to see or read. In the case of my God Of War ad, the person in question is likely looking for a PS4, sees my ad, sees the words Playstation 4 or PS4 and their brain just assumes it's a PS4 console. They see God of War but likely think it just comes with the console. Even though an actual PS4 system is not shown and no words in the ad refer to an entire console, their brain assumes it's the item they are looking for. What astonishes me is that they actually believe someone would sell a brand new PS4 and a game for only $100. I don't know which one is sadder. The fact they can't read properly or the fact they think they can buy a brand new PS4 and a game at that price.
My other ads state what items I am looking for in a trade if the person doesn't have cash and A LOT of people respond to my ad wanting to buy the items I listed as the ones I want to trade for. I make it very clear that I am looking for TRADE for the following items yet people just choose to gloss over that because again, their brain just sees an item they are interested in and makes an assumption despite the words that follow before or after.
Posted Yesterday, 11:35 PM
I've been a seller for years (as you can see by the link in my signature). I have the same problem all the time, people failing to read, sometimes entirely.
Most recently for me, eBay selling the Joy Cons that came out of the mario party bundle. Shows Joy cons, title says joy cons L/R. Says in the description these were pulled from a mario party bundle, and are the controller only. Images do not show mario party at all.
Guy messages me. Where is the game it was suppose to come with?
Posted Yesterday, 11:45 PM
DDoS attack by walmart customers incoming.
Posted Yesterday, 11:47 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:49 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:51 PM
This stuff drives me nuts too. A while back I sold a 360 game on EBay. Buyer tried to open a return arguing even though my description and Ebays description for the item stated it was for Kinect I didn’t specifically state it REQUIRED Kinect. Shockingly EBay actually sided with me, a rare feat indeed.
Posted Yesterday, 11:56 PM
Wow this is fantastic Value..... A real Cyber Monday Deal im finding this insanity hard to comprehend... Hey Bestbuy look at this !!
Posted Today, 12:00 AM
Thought the exact same thing. Bestbuys deals are horrid.
Posted Today, 12:31 AM
I feel your pain. I have my Galaxy Note 4 listed for parts only. Some guy messaged me, stating that he would pay $80 for the phone instead of the listed $100. Mind you, I have it clearly notated that the phone doesn't boot. It takes a few seconds to read..Some people...
Posted Today, 12:31 AM
Posted Today, 12:42 AM
I haven't bought from Walmart online in a long time. How likely is their site going to shit the bed when this deal goes live?
Posted Today, 12:43 AM
Posted Today, 12:48 AM
Posted Today, 12:50 AM
So far I have seen 3 ads for walmart's cyber Monday at midnight on just the pregame for sunday night football. They didnt mention anything specific tho.
Posted Today, 12:53 AM
With the controller and game normally retailing at $60 each, the system is essentially being sold for $80. Wow, even though I do not need this, I might try for it and hope the site is not a shitfest. (which it will probably be)
Posted Today, 12:55 AM
Depends how well publicized this is. The site was a joke Thanksgiving AM so very possible, especially if front page on slick deals. If this really happens, retailers may be surprised at the spidey bundles getting returned.
Posted Today, 01:01 AM
this is all over the net sorry
Posted Today, 01:04 AM