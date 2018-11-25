PS4 Slim 1TB + Extra Controller + RDR 2 $199.99 - 12am EST at Walmart

Posted Yesterday, 11:27 PM

I actually feel your pain here. I have sold many things through apps and sites, and made it very clear in descriptions what the item was. But almost always I get questions which are so easily answered in those descriptions.

I have been selling for years and this is just my latest example. I think what happens is that someone is looking for a certain item and that's all they see or choose to see or read. In the case of my God Of War ad, the person in question is likely looking for a PS4, sees my ad, sees the words Playstation 4 or PS4 and their brain just assumes it's a PS4 console. They see God of War but likely think it just comes with the console. Even though an actual PS4 system is not shown and no words in the ad refer to an entire console, their brain assumes it's the item they are looking for. What astonishes me is that they actually believe someone would sell a brand new PS4 and a game for only $100. I don't know which one is sadder. The fact they can't read properly or the fact they think they can buy a brand new PS4 and a game at that price.

My other ads state what items I am looking for in a trade if the person doesn't have cash and A LOT of people respond to my ad wanting to buy the items I listed as the ones I want to trade for. I make it very clear that I am looking for TRADE for the following items yet people just choose to gloss over that because again, their brain just sees an item they are interested in and makes an assumption despite the words that follow before or after.