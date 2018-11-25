Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

* * * * * 2 votes

PS4 Slim 1TB + Extra Controller + RDR 2 $199.99 - 12am EST at Walmart

By Keisu, Yesterday, 10:45 PM

#1 Keisu  

Keisu

Posted Yesterday, 10:45 PM

kpnuyx4.png

 

 

https://www.walmart....type=10&veh=aff

 

Deal Starts: 12am EST 11/26/2018

 

Sources: https://www.tomsguid...news-28659.html


#2 Komentra  

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 10:47 PM

Shows as $300 for me

#3 TheCollegeGamer  

TheCollegeGamer

Posted Yesterday, 10:47 PM

Wow. Way better than the Spiderman bundle.


#4 hectorarizpe  

hectorarizpe

Posted Yesterday, 10:48 PM

This would be a great deal if true.

#5 unforeseen  

unforeseen

Posted Yesterday, 10:49 PM

Shows as $300 for me


Reading is fundamental.

#6 ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 10:52 PM

Great deal when it becomes live.


#7 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Yesterday, 10:53 PM

Fake news

$300

#7 Rodster  

Rodster

Posted Yesterday, 10:57 PM

I'm still happy with my Spiderman deal. The extra controller especially if it's a DS4 does make it the better deal. But then it boils down to game preference. I have little interest in RDR2 whereas I like Spiderman.


#8 starboyk  

starboyk

Posted Yesterday, 11:01 PM

Deal Starts: 12am EST 11/26/2018


#10 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM

Fake news

$300

So you didn't click on the links or read anything.  It's really amazing how some people's brains work.  I have the God of War collectors edition for PS4 on sale sealed on offer up and Craigslist for $100.  I have gotten 3 responses thinking I am selling a PS4 console with God of War for $100. Nowhere in my ad or in the pictures is a PS4 console mentioned or shown. I guess I can't get angry or annoyed because it's more than one person so it's just a fault of the human brain I guess. I had to change the ad to state OVER and OVER again that this is just the game.


#11 Durden216  

Durden216

Posted Yesterday, 11:08 PM

So you didn't click on the links or read anything. It's really amazing how some people's brains work. I have the God of War collectors edition for PS4 on sale sealed on offer up and Craigslist for $100. I have gotten 3 responses thinking I am selling a PS4 console with God of War for $100. Nowhere in my ad or in the pictures is a PS4 console mentioned or shown. I guess I can't get angry or annoyed because it's more than one person so it's just a fault of the human brain I guess. I had to change the ad to state OVER and OVER again that this is just the game.


I actually feel your pain here. I have sold many things through apps and sites, and made it very clear in descriptions what the item was. But almost always I get questions which are so easily answered in those descriptions.

#12 Keisu  

Keisu

Posted Yesterday, 11:11 PM

Fake news

$300

 

Shows as $300 for me

 

 

It's in the title (all be it spelled wrong) and in the post.  Really, is reading that hard?


#13 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Yesterday, 11:27 PM

I actually feel your pain here. I have sold many things through apps and sites, and made it very clear in descriptions what the item was. But almost always I get questions which are so easily answered in those descriptions.

I have been selling for years and this is just my latest example.  I think what happens is that someone is looking for a certain item and that's all they see or choose to see or read.  In the case of my God Of War ad, the person in question is likely looking for a PS4, sees my ad, sees the words Playstation 4 or PS4 and their brain just assumes it's a PS4 console.  They see God of War but likely think it just comes with the console. Even though an actual PS4 system is not shown and no words in the ad refer to an entire console, their brain assumes it's the item they are looking for.  What astonishes me is that they actually believe someone would sell a brand new PS4 and a game for only $100.  I don't know which one is sadder.  The fact they can't read properly or the fact they think they can buy a brand new PS4 and a game at that price.

 

My other ads state what items I am looking for in a trade if the person doesn't have cash and A LOT of people respond to my ad wanting to buy the items I listed as the ones I want to trade for.  I make it very clear that I am looking for TRADE for the following items yet people just choose to gloss over that because again, their brain just sees an item they are interested in and makes an assumption despite the words that follow before or after.


#14 Keisu  

Keisu

Posted Yesterday, 11:35 PM

I have been selling for years and this is just my latest example.  I think what happens is that someone is looking for a certain item and that's all they see or choose to see or read.  In the case of my God Of War ad, the person in question is likely looking for a PS4, sees my ad, sees the words Playstation 4 or PS4 and their brain just assumes it's a PS4 console.  They see God of War but likely think it just comes with the console. Even though an actual PS4 system is not shown and no words in the ad refer to an entire console, their brain assumes it's the item they are looking for.  What astonishes me is that they actually believe someone would sell a brand new PS4 and a game for only $100.  I don't know which one is sadder.  The fact they can't read properly or the fact they think they can buy a brand new PS4 and a game at that price.

 

My other ads state what items I am looking for in a trade if the person doesn't have cash and A LOT of people respond to my ad wanting to buy the items I listed as the ones I want to trade for.  I make it very clear that I am looking for TRADE for the following items yet people just choose to gloss over that because again, their brain just sees an item they are interested in and makes an assumption despite the words that follow before or after.

I've been a seller for years (as you can see by the link in my signature).  I have the same problem all the time, people failing to read, sometimes entirely. 

 

Most recently for me, eBay selling the Joy Cons that came out of the mario party bundle.  Shows Joy cons, title says joy cons L/R.   Says in the description these were pulled from a mario party bundle, and are the controller only.  Images do not show mario party at all.

 

Guy messages me.  Where is the game it was suppose to come with?


#15 MPoWeRM3  

MPoWeRM3

Posted Yesterday, 11:45 PM

DDoS attack by walmart customers incoming.


#16 Madzane  

Madzane

Posted Yesterday, 11:47 PM

This stuff drives me nuts too. A while back I sold a 360 game on EBay. Buyer tried to open a return arguing even though my description and Ebays description for the item stated it was for Kinect I didn’t specifically state it REQUIRED Kinect. Shockingly EBay actually sided with me, a rare feat indeed.

#16 Raye  

Raye

Posted Yesterday, 11:49 PM

I sold just a box of a DVD set I got replaced on eBay years ago. Despite the many disclaimers it was just the box, the buyer questioned why the discs weren’t included. I was afraid my reputation would be affected and I’d have to dispute but he wound up rating me positively. Now that I sell in CL, I get emails from folks all over the country despite my ads being listed for local sale only. In short, reading is a dying skill.

On-topic, this is an amazing deal that I would be all over if I didn’t own both the original console and game. It makes me second guess buying a PS5 until the holidays roll around in the future. My backlog is so filled with PS4 and even PS3 titles that I shouldn’t even think about buying the next gen console until years after its release.

#18 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Yesterday, 11:51 PM

This stuff drives me nuts too. A while back I sold a 360 game on EBay. Buyer tried to open a return arguing even though my description and Ebays description for the item stated it was for Kinect I didn’t specifically state it REQUIRED Kinect. Shockingly EBay actually sided with me, a rare feat indeed.


Same thing happened with me but with BF4 on 360. It requires a hard drive and buyer claimed they didn't know that and didnt have one (how you had a 360 in 2013 without a hard drive still amazes me). I never had to get wbay involved because they never escalated it within the 30 days

#19 Derrick1979  

Derrick1979

Posted Yesterday, 11:56 PM

Wow this is fantastic Value..... A real Cyber Monday Deal im finding this insanity hard to comprehend...  Hey Bestbuy look at this !!


#20 Keisu  

Keisu

Posted Today, 12:00 AM

Wow this is fantastic Value..... A real Cyber Monday Deal im finding this insanity hard to comprehend...  Hey Bestbuy look at this !!

Thought the exact same thing. Bestbuys deals are horrid. 


#21 CheapAssHustla  

CheapAssHustla

Posted Today, 12:31 AM

So you didn't click on the links or read anything. It's really amazing how some people's brains work. I have the God of War collectors edition for PS4 on sale sealed on offer up and Craigslist for $100. I have gotten 3 responses thinking I am selling a PS4 console with God of War for $100. Nowhere in my ad or in the pictures is a PS4 console mentioned or shown. I guess I can't get angry or annoyed because it's more than one person so it's just a fault of the human brain I guess. I had to change the ad to state OVER and OVER again that this is just the game.

I feel your pain. I have my Galaxy Note 4 listed for parts only. Some guy messaged me, stating that he would pay $80 for the phone instead of the listed $100. Mind you, I have it clearly notated that the phone doesn't boot. It takes a few seconds to read..Some people...

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

#22 kanekiken  

kanekiken

Posted Today, 12:31 AM

I wouldn't be surprised if Walmart's website crashes and then the bundle is suddenly sold out in 2 seconds.

#23 victoryroadrage  

victoryroadrage

Posted Today, 12:42 AM

I haven't bought from Walmart online in a long time. How likely is their site going to shit the bed when this deal goes live?


#24 kraftwerks  

kraftwerks

Posted Today, 12:43 AM

I’m sure the same bots will be wrecking both Walmart and Gamestop (because of the Switch deal.)
I’ll still try, but don’t expect to get anything but errors and sold ouf messages.

#25 inky1600  

inky1600

Posted Today, 12:48 AM

I haven't bought from Walmart online in a long time. How likely is their site going to shit the bed when this deal goes live?


Depends how well publicized this is. The site was a joke Thanksgiving AM so very possible, especially if front page on slick deals. If this really happens, retailers may be surprised at the spidey bundles getting returned.

#26 r00kie  

r00kie

Posted Today, 12:50 AM

So far I have seen 3 ads for walmart's cyber Monday at midnight on just the pregame for sunday night football.  They didnt mention anything specific tho.


#27 addicted2games  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 12:53 AM

With the controller and game normally retailing at $60 each, the system is essentially being sold for $80. Wow, even though I do not need this, I might try for it and hope the site is not a shitfest. (which it will probably be)


#28 kanekiken  

kanekiken

Posted Today, 12:55 AM

Depends how well publicized this is. The site was a joke Thanksgiving AM so very possible, especially if front page on slick deals. If this really happens, retailers may be surprised at the spidey bundles getting returned.


This bundle is on SD.

#29 Derrick1979  

Derrick1979

Posted Today, 01:01 AM

this is all over the net sorry


#30 kanekiken  

kanekiken

Posted Today, 01:04 AM

A lot of people are buying this to get a price adjustment later or using price protection with their CC. I don't think Walmart even offers price adjustments during this time.

Also, this is dead for shipping and pick up already. Not sure if they're saving the delivery option for later or it they actually had enough people order it for it to be OOS.
