Xbox one x battlefield v, gears of war 4 and a digital game $429

Posted Today, 06:15 AM

https://www.microsof...le/91frv8wpfk4c

Love the look of this console.

EDIT - It looks like there are several digital freebies to choose from:

Cuphead

Sea of Thieves

State of Decay 2

Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition

Super Lucky's Tale

Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition

Also a $10 discount on various controllers.