Xbox one x battlefield v, gears of war 4 and a digital game $429
Posted Today, 06:05 AM
Not too bad. Digital game of choice either:
Cuphead, forza horizon 3, that pirate mmo (or whatever the hell) a few others.
Posted Today, 06:15 AM
https://www.microsof...le/91frv8wpfk4c
Love the look of this console.
EDIT - It looks like there are several digital freebies to choose from:
Cuphead
Sea of Thieves
State of Decay 2
Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition
Super Lucky's Tale
Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition
Also a $10 discount on various controllers.
