CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Xbox one x battlefield v, gears of war 4 and a digital game $429

By strongarm, Today, 06:05 AM

strongarm

Posted Today, 06:05 AM

Through microsoft store.

Not too bad. Digital game of choice either:
Cuphead, forza horizon 3, that pirate mmo (or whatever the hell) a few others.

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 06:15 AM

https://www.microsof...le/91frv8wpfk4c

 

Love the look of this console.

 

EDIT - It looks like there are several digital freebies to choose from:

 

Cuphead

Sea of Thieves

State of Decay 2

Halo Wars 2:  Complete Edition

Super Lucky's Tale

Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition

 

Also a $10 discount on various controllers.


