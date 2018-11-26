Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Hitman 2 - $29.99 / $23.99 GCU at Best Buy

By awp, Today, 06:14 AM

awp  

awp

Posted Today, 06:14 AM

Cyber Monday deal throught was worth a thread for. Not even two weeks after release!

Xbox One
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255149

PS4
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255133

boogie4114  

boogie4114

Posted Today, 06:17 AM

Gold edition on sale too FYI.

Dangerousg  

Dangerousg

Posted Today, 06:26 AM

Nice. Now I need Amazon to pm.


#4 CliffordXT  

CliffordXT

Posted Today, 06:27 AM

Wow, the site is crazy now, I couldn't resist get Monster world at $8, I couldn't grab Tomb raider :/


pun123  

pun123

Posted Today, 06:29 AM

Same here grabbed MHW for 8 and SC5 for 20 after GCU.


plus1zero  

plus1zero

Posted Today, 06:29 AM

How are you people getting these? Everything is showing up in store only for me except hitman which I ordered


Disturbed Jerry  

Disturbed Jerry

Posted Today, 06:31 AM

Got my order in for Hitman 2 everything else won’t let me add to cart.

Dangerousg  

Dangerousg

Posted Today, 06:37 AM

Amazon price matched if you guys wanna buy from them. Got the Gold edition just now.


Flash15  

Flash15

Posted Today, 06:38 AM

I think it's because Hitman is supposed to be this price while the others are not supposed to be that low


Shiftygism  

Shiftygism

Posted Today, 06:39 AM

Question, is PS+ required for the elusive targets and its other online content?

#11 MsterPanDa  

MsterPanDa

Posted Today, 06:39 AM

Some of these games are disappearing. I was going to get Fist of the North Star but now it's gone as well as many others.


Josef  

Josef

Posted Today, 06:39 AM

I think it's because Hitman is supposed to be this price while the others are not supposed to be that low

Yes, that is correct.  I'm pretty sure that anything ending in $0.99 is one of the intended sales titles and everything ending in $.00 was an unintended price (with the intended price being that dollar amount off the regular price).


#13 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 06:41 AM

yeah price glitches everything is pretty much not available for purchase..


Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 06:44 AM

Gold edition on sale too FYI.

 

Going to do a price adjust for sure on this.

 

MHW.... man I hope that comes back up, won't even let you find it anywhere on the site now.


AlphaConqerer  

AlphaConqerer

Posted Today, 06:50 AM

I just asked for price adjust on HM2 gold edition that i bought last week at BB but got turned down on it.  Great deal for either version of the game!


Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 06:55 AM

I just asked for price adjust on HM2 gold edition that i bought last week at BB but got turned down on it.  Great deal for either version of the game!

 

Why would they say no? 


guerox4  

guerox4

Posted Today, 06:55 AM

Looks like they're fixing the prices

#18 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 06:59 AM

Why would they say no? 

 

no price matching yet or adjustments during this time


#19 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 06:59 AM

I just asked for price adjust on HM2 gold edition that i bought last week at BB but got turned down on it.  Great deal for either version of the game!

 

rebuy and return with old receipt


AlphaConqerer  

AlphaConqerer

Posted Today, 07:01 AM

rebuy and return with old receipt

Yeah that's the way to go ain't it!  Thanks.


Not Eric  

Not Eric

Posted Today, 07:11 AM

Wanted to play this but figured I would be waiting until the New Year for the first sale for myself. Was looking at full price for a Xmas present for someone else. Should still have time to take down Sean Bean.
