Hitman 2 - $29.99 / $23.99 GCU at Best Buy
Posted Today, 06:14 AM
Xbox One
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255149
PS4
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255133
Posted Today, 06:17 AM
Posted Today, 06:26 AM
Nice. Now I need Amazon to pm.
Posted Today, 06:27 AM
Wow, the site is crazy now, I couldn't resist get Monster world at $8, I couldn't grab Tomb raider :/
Posted Today, 06:29 AM
Same here grabbed MHW for 8 and SC5 for 20 after GCU.
Posted Today, 06:29 AM
How are you people getting these? Everything is showing up in store only for me except hitman which I ordered
Posted Today, 06:31 AM
Posted Today, 06:37 AM
Amazon price matched if you guys wanna buy from them. Got the Gold edition just now.
Posted Today, 06:38 AM
I think it's because Hitman is supposed to be this price while the others are not supposed to be that low
Posted Today, 06:39 AM
Posted Today, 06:39 AM
Some of these games are disappearing. I was going to get Fist of the North Star but now it's gone as well as many others.
Posted Today, 06:39 AM
Yes, that is correct. I'm pretty sure that anything ending in $0.99 is one of the intended sales titles and everything ending in $.00 was an unintended price (with the intended price being that dollar amount off the regular price).
Posted Today, 06:41 AM
yeah price glitches everything is pretty much not available for purchase..
Posted Today, 06:44 AM
Gold edition on sale too FYI.
Going to do a price adjust for sure on this.
MHW.... man I hope that comes back up, won't even let you find it anywhere on the site now.
Posted Today, 06:50 AM
I just asked for price adjust on HM2 gold edition that i bought last week at BB but got turned down on it. Great deal for either version of the game!
Posted Today, 06:55 AM
Why would they say no?
Posted Today, 06:55 AM
Posted Today, 06:59 AM
no price matching yet or adjustments during this time
Posted Today, 06:59 AM
rebuy and return with old receipt
Posted Today, 07:01 AM
Yeah that's the way to go ain't it! Thanks.
Posted Today, 07:11 AM