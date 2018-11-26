Jump to content

Thinkgeek 50% off cyber monday

By Xellos2099, Today, 07:58 AM

#1 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3193 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 07:58 AM

Thinkgeek is having a 50% off cyber monday sale with the coupon code dotcom.   Temptign with zelda ruppe chest


#2 thorbahn3   Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators   4191 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

thorbahn3

Posted Today, 08:00 AM

https://www.thinkgee...s&utm_source=cj


#3 jrr6415sun   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2993 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

jrr6415sun

Posted Today, 08:05 AM

internal server error on everything i try to buy


#4 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3193 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 08:06 AM

yes i know.   just curiousd what were you planning to buy


#5 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 08:41 AM

Been looking around, mashing F5 to deal with all the errors. Maybe a comforter, it feels like a lot of things were pulled or prices raised in order to have this sale.


#6 tonyvx  

tonyvx

Posted Today, 08:49 AM

Nice! Grabbed 4 tree ornaments I was already ordering elsewhere (one of which is sold out and 4x msrp everywhere), and some filler ($2 R2D2 and Wonder Woman journals) to hit the $35 free shipping minimum.

 

Order total was $20 after tax. Saved me over $20. Thanks OP!


