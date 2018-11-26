Thinkgeek is having a 50% off cyber monday sale with the coupon code dotcom. Temptign with zelda ruppe chest
Thinkgeek 50% off cyber monday
Posted Today, 07:58 AM
Posted Today, 08:00 AM
Posted Today, 08:05 AM
internal server error on everything i try to buy
Posted Today, 08:06 AM
yes i know. just curiousd what were you planning to buy
Posted Today, 08:41 AM
Been looking around, mashing F5 to deal with all the errors. Maybe a comforter, it feels like a lot of things were pulled or prices raised in order to have this sale.
Posted Today, 08:49 AM
Nice! Grabbed 4 tree ornaments I was already ordering elsewhere (one of which is sold out and 4x msrp everywhere), and some filler ($2 R2D2 and Wonder Woman journals) to hit the $35 free shipping minimum.
Order total was $20 after tax. Saved me over $20. Thanks OP!