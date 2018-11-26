Jump to content

$180 Nintendo Switch from Daily Steal on facebook

By Jurai, Today, 05:19 PM

#1 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 05:19 PM

https://m.facebook.c...199060459099945

#2 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 05:20 PM

This shit does not copy paste on mobile well at all, it's on their page

#3 YawnAmuroYawn  

YawnAmuroYawn

Posted Today, 05:21 PM

This has been oos for a few hours now. But thanks for sharing.

#4 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Today, 05:21 PM

"Page no longer exists" That was quick lol

#5 Shiftygism   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   419 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

Shiftygism

Posted Today, 05:21 PM

I ain't buying no stolen Nintendos!

 

Also, "content not found."


#6 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 05:25 PM

This has been oos for a few hours now. But thanks for sharing.


It was available when I posted

#7 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 05:29 PM

I ain't buying no stolen Nintendos!
 
Also, "content not found."


Daily Steals is extremely reputable here

#8 Damklavash   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   12 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

Damklavash

Posted Today, 05:30 PM

It looks like it's flickering in and out of stock.

keep refreshing and you miiiiight get lucky.


#9 Shiftygism   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   419 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

Shiftygism

Posted Today, 05:33 PM

Daily Steals is extremely reputable here

"Steals" "stolen" "joke"


#10 ignition365  

ignition365

Posted Today, 05:36 PM

Daily Steals is extremely reputable here

I don't consider receiving PEGI rated copies of games advertised as ESRB rated games as extremely reputable.


#11 TimPV3   Butthole CAGiversary!   2634 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

TimPV3

Posted Today, 05:42 PM

Thanks for the heads up, got one this morning but it's good to see they're coming back sporadically. Hopefully these are older models that have been sitting in a warehouse in Mexico so they can still run homebrew.

#12 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Today, 05:45 PM

Do these bad boys also come in Spanish packaging?

#13 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 05:46 PM

I don't consider receiving PEGI rated copies of games advertised as ESRB rated games as extremely reputable.


They have been pretty up front that the games they're selling come from Latin America and aren't English covers but ok

#14 ignition365  

ignition365

Posted Today, 05:53 PM

They have been pretty up front that the games they're selling come from Latin America and aren't English covers but ok

PEGI =/= Latin America and I don't see how they are up front about it when literally the only information on the page is a picture of an ESRB rated game.


#15 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 05:55 PM

PEGI =/= Latin America and I don't see how they are up front about it when literally the only information on the page is a picture of an ESRB rated game.

I've only received ESRB games from them.

 

My $180 Switch from last week came today.  Brand new, USA version.


#16 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Today, 06:16 PM

Damnit, went out of stock on my way back from lunch. Oh well I guess it's another waiting game.

#17 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13741 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Today, 06:28 PM

Beats the BF GS MK8 deal by about $10 on paper; not worth selling my soul to FB over.


#18 TimPV3   Butthole CAGiversary!   2634 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

TimPV3

Posted Today, 06:32 PM

Beats the BF GS MK8 deal by about $10 on paper; not worth selling my soul to FB over.

No tax or shipping was nice too

#19 Silver Phoenix   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   90 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

Silver Phoenix

Posted Today, 06:48 PM

Tempting but I'm curious to see what the revision in 2019 has to offer. Hopefully some better designed joycons because those things are total shit.


#20 mars009   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   1586 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

mars009

Posted Today, 06:51 PM

Tempting but I'm curious to see what the revision in 2019 has to offer. Hopefully some better designed joycons because those things are total shit.

You know I was afraid of them being crappy due to comments, but after beating BOTW, playing splatoon, and most recently beating Hollow Knight (got both of the main whole screen title bosses) I think they are pretty damn solid.


