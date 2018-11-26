$180 Nintendo Switch from Daily Steal on facebook
#1
Posted Today, 05:19 PM
#2
Posted Today, 05:20 PM
#3
Posted Today, 05:21 PM
#4
Posted Today, 05:21 PM
#5 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 419 Posts Joined 8.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:21 PM
I ain't buying no stolen Nintendos!
Also, "content not found."
#6
Posted Today, 05:25 PM
This has been oos for a few hours now. But thanks for sharing.
It was available when I posted
#7
Posted Today, 05:29 PM
I ain't buying no stolen Nintendos!
Also, "content not found."
Daily Steals is extremely reputable here
#8 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 12 Posts Joined 9.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:30 PM
It looks like it's flickering in and out of stock.
keep refreshing and you miiiiight get lucky.
#9 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 419 Posts Joined 8.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:33 PM
Daily Steals is extremely reputable here
"Steals" "stolen" "joke"
#10
Posted Today, 05:36 PM
Daily Steals is extremely reputable here
I don't consider receiving PEGI rated copies of games advertised as ESRB rated games as extremely reputable.
#11 Butthole CAGiversary! 2634 Posts Joined 13.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:42 PM
#12
Posted Today, 05:45 PM
#13
Posted Today, 05:46 PM
I don't consider receiving PEGI rated copies of games advertised as ESRB rated games as extremely reputable.
They have been pretty up front that the games they're selling come from Latin America and aren't English covers but ok
#14
Posted Today, 05:53 PM
They have been pretty up front that the games they're selling come from Latin America and aren't English covers but ok
PEGI =/= Latin America and I don't see how they are up front about it when literally the only information on the page is a picture of an ESRB rated game.
#15
Posted Today, 05:55 PM
PEGI =/= Latin America and I don't see how they are up front about it when literally the only information on the page is a picture of an ESRB rated game.
I've only received ESRB games from them.
My $180 Switch from last week came today. Brand new, USA version.
#16
Posted Today, 06:16 PM
#17 Infamous CAGiversary! 13741 Posts Joined 9.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:28 PM
Beats the BF GS MK8 deal by about $10 on paper; not worth selling my soul to FB over.
#18 Butthole CAGiversary! 2634 Posts Joined 13.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:32 PM
No tax or shipping was nice too
Beats the BF GS MK8 deal by about $10 on paper; not worth selling my soul to FB over.
#19 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 90 Posts Joined 6.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:48 PM
Tempting but I'm curious to see what the revision in 2019 has to offer. Hopefully some better designed joycons because those things are total shit.
#20 (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary! 1586 Posts Joined 7.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:51 PM
Tempting but I'm curious to see what the revision in 2019 has to offer. Hopefully some better designed joycons because those things are total shit.
You know I was afraid of them being crappy due to comments, but after beating BOTW, playing splatoon, and most recently beating Hollow Knight (got both of the main whole screen title bosses) I think they are pretty damn solid.