Dollar General - 15% off HBO Now, Hulu, Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Network & Spotify Cards 11/25 - 12/1
$21.25 for a $25 PSN card is not a deal that would make me get it unless I was already in the market for PSN money.
I impulsed the last deal because it was 40% off. $6 dollars for a $10 PSN
Link or scan of the image?
You can find it at the bottom of page 6 of this weeks ad:
https://www.dollargeneral.com/
Well this is a heckuva deal if they still have anything in stock. Wonder if there's a limit on how many cards you can buy?
As previously stated, there's no limit. Kind of like when they've had the GameStop gift cards on sale in the past. However, the store near me requests cash only transactions for gift card purchases though because of the possibility of fraud. I paid with cash today.
Huh well that's very good to know, thank you. I guess I better get some cash.
nice! so...34 dollars for ps plus
Just keep in mind that they only sell $25 PSN cards. I didn't see any others nor did I see the Plus cards for sale either.
Just keep in mind that they only sell $25 PSN cards. I didn't see any others nor did I see the Plus cards for sale either.
oh really the add shows $20 dollars on the ps plus amount either way thanks man!
My store flyer seems to show restaurant cards only? Wonder if it is a regional thing? BK, Cracker Barrel, Red Lobster, Ruby Tuesday and DQ.
Might be a different ad. Sometimes they will have a separate three day (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) deal.
Also wondering about this. Mine says select dining cards.
Dining cards are page 1... gaming/Hulu/Spotify cards are page 6 of the ad
What, no Outback Steakhouse??? I was gonna go in, slap down my gift cards and walk out with 400 bloomin onions.
They make great stocking stuffers as long as you don't put anything else in the stocking.
So can anyone else confirm it is cash only? I guess I could go get a bunch of cash first but I'd prefer to just use my Amazon card and get those extra points.