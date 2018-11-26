Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Dollar General - 15% off HBO Now, Hulu, Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Network & Spotify Cards 11/25 - 12/1

By josekortez, Today, 05:44 PM

#1 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6080 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Today, 05:44 PM

Dollar General is selling HBO Now, Hulu, Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Network, and Spotify gift cards at a 15% discount from 11/25 to 12/1. In-store only. Pictured cards in the ad are $25 Hulu, $25 PSN, $20 Nintendo, $30 Spotify, and the HBO Now card is too grainy to see the denomination. No limit on the numbers of cards you can buy. I bought a $25 PSN for $21.25 during lunch break today.

#2 Jurassic425   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   370 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

Jurassic425

Posted Today, 06:42 PM

Link or scan of the image?

#3 doc_j88   CAG Vet CAGiversary!   1189 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

doc_j88

Posted Today, 06:43 PM

Dollar General is going to learn their lesson sooner or later

#4 needler420   car title is lost CAGiversary!   2408 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

needler420

Posted Today, 06:48 PM

$21.25 for a $25 PSN card is not a deal that would make me get it unless I was already in the market for PSN money.

 

 

I impulsed the last deal because it was 40% off. $6 dollars for a $10 PSN 


#5 hoofrog   Game Whore CAGiversary!   1167 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

hoofrog

Posted Today, 07:01 PM

Link or scan of the image?

You can find it at the bottom of page 6 of this weeks ad:

https://www.dollargeneral.com/


#6 nrfuller   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   45 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

nrfuller

Posted Today, 07:30 PM

Well this is a heckuva deal if they still have anything in stock. Wonder if there's a limit on how many cards you can buy?


#7 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6080 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Today, 07:33 PM

Well this is a heckuva deal if they still have anything in stock. Wonder if there's a limit on how many cards you can buy?

As previously stated, there's no limit. Kind of like when they've had the GameStop gift cards on sale in the past. However, the store near me requests cash only transactions for gift card purchases though because of the possibility of fraud. I paid with cash today.

#8 nrfuller   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   45 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

nrfuller

Posted Today, 07:39 PM

Huh well that's very good to know, thank you. I guess I better get some cash.


#9 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 07:42 PM

nice! so...34 dollars for ps plus


#10 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6080 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Today, 07:45 PM

nice! so...34 dollars for ps plus

Just keep in mind that they only sell $25 PSN cards. I didn't see any others nor did I see the Plus cards for sale either.

#11 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 07:45 PM

Just keep in mind that they only sell $25 PSN cards. I didn't see any others nor did I see the Plus cards for sale either.

 

oh really the add shows $20 dollars on the ps plus amount :D either way thanks man!


#12 jimbo8574   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   7708 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

jimbo8574

Posted Today, 07:49 PM

My store flyer seems to show restaurant cards only?  Wonder if it is a regional thing?  BK, Cracker Barrel, Red Lobster, Ruby Tuesday and DQ.


#13 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6080 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Today, 08:42 PM

My store flyer seems to show restaurant cards only? Wonder if it is a regional thing? BK, Cracker Barrel, Red Lobster, Ruby Tuesday and DQ.

Might be a different ad. Sometimes they will have a separate three day (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) deal.

#14 Dark Rider   The Bus Guy CAGiversary!   2865 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

Dark Rider

Posted Today, 08:47 PM

My store flyer seems to show restaurant cards only? Wonder if it is a regional thing? BK, Cracker Barrel, Red Lobster, Ruby Tuesday and DQ.


Also wondering about this. Mine says select dining cards.

#15 xtreme_Zr2   Mr. Sonny Crockett CAGiversary!   1023 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

xtreme_Zr2

Posted Today, 08:52 PM

Dining cards are page 1... gaming/Hulu/Spotify cards are page 6 of the ad

#16 Dark Rider   The Bus Guy CAGiversary!   2865 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

Dark Rider

Posted Today, 09:03 PM

Dining cards are page 1... gaming/Hulu/Spotify cards are page 6 of the ad


Thanks! Totally missed it. Pretty good deal!

#17 nrfuller   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   45 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

nrfuller

Posted Today, 09:03 PM

What, no Outback Steakhouse??? I was gonna go in, slap down my gift cards and walk out with 400 bloomin onions.

 

They make great stocking stuffers as long as you don't put anything else in the stocking.


#18 xvszero   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   53 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

xvszero

Posted Today, 09:11 PM

So can anyone else confirm it is cash only?  I guess I could go get a bunch of cash first but I'd prefer to just use my Amazon card and get those extra points.


