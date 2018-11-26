Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $25 at Best Buy (YMMV extreme)

By DiaperDandee, Today, 06:09 PM

#1 DiaperDandee   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   155 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

DiaperDandee

Posted Today, 06:09 PM

Was at Best Buy and on the Nintendo stand that they have a bunch of 3DS games and and Switch games they had the sticker priced at $25 and it said save $34.99 (I’m guessing it was a glitch). Had to have them manually adjust the price so I didn’t get the GCU on top (I asked a few times and they said not typically on Cyber Monday so I didn’t fight it too much).

Again this is probably YMMV to the extreme, but if your out by Best Buy check all the locations that have the game on it and it might be a misprint on one of them.

#2 TheRealRizzo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   119 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

TheRealRizzo

Posted Today, 06:11 PM

my store has electronic pricing signs, so stuff like this almost never happens - sadface-

#3 DiaperDandee   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   155 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

DiaperDandee

Posted Today, 06:13 PM

Yeah the sticker was printed today, I’m curious if a bunch of stores have that issue or if it’s just this store.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy