Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $25 at Best Buy (YMMV extreme)

Was at Best Buy and on the Nintendo stand that they have a bunch of 3DS games and and Switch games they had the sticker priced at $25 and it said save $34.99 (I’m guessing it was a glitch). Had to have them manually adjust the price so I didn’t get the GCU on top (I asked a few times and they said not typically on Cyber Monday so I didn’t fight it too much).



Again this is probably YMMV to the extreme, but if your out by Best Buy check all the locations that have the game on it and it might be a misprint on one of them.

