CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

- - - - -

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Helix Credits Large Pack 4,600 Credits -$24.49 Xbox One [Digital]

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 09:43 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17690 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 09:43 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6303462

I refuse to buy this out of principle, but some you guys might be down

#2 WNYX585AM   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3348 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

WNYX585AM

Posted Yesterday, 10:20 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6303462

I refuse to buy this out of principle, but some you guys might be down

You must be new here.  This is a double post. :)


#3 Razzel   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   552 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Razzel

Posted Yesterday, 11:20 PM

I would buy this if it was a lower value, don’t know what I would do with that many credits and it’s too expensive
