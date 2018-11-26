Jump to content

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Amazon Trade In: Receive 15% (game) or 20% (console) off your next digital video game purchase.

By Flash15, Yesterday, 10:42 PM

Amazon Trade In: Receive 15% (game) or 20% (console) off your next digital video game purchase.
 
Valid 11/25 - 12/10 

Saw this last night as I was adding some stuff to my cart to trade in. Figure it could be it awesome deal to order Smash Bros digitally for 15% off and get the $10 pre-order bonus back as well


Do I need to include the game's case for an Amazon trade in or can I just send a disc in an envelope? To be honest, I never trade in anywhere but GameStop and they'll accept disc only. Or I sell on ebay if the trade in value sucks. I never even tried Best Buy trade in, no idea whether or not they want case for that either.


So any trade is eligible?

Their trade in prices are gamestop levels of shit.. 


Do I need to include the game's case for an Amazon trade in or can I just send a disc in an envelope? To be honest, I never trade in anywhere but GameStop and they'll accept disc only. Or I sell on ebay if the trade in value sucks. I never even tried Best Buy trade in, no idea whether or not they want case for that either.

You can send in disc only, there used to be a lower value for not having the case but they stopped that a couple of years ago and disc only gets the same value as if the game had everything included.


