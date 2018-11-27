Homefront Collectors Edition- $17.66 (X1)

Posted Today, 12:46 AM

I know I might catch some flak for this post... I actually have had my eye on this Collectors Edition for awhile and everywhere else has it for $60. Well Walmart has it as $17.66 and I think it's pretty badass! Also game isnt too bad.. not great but not awful! I think it's worth it especially with Vehicle, Steelbook, and Season Pass!



https://www.walmart....lectors Edition