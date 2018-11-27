I know I might catch some flak for this post... I actually have had my eye on this Collectors Edition for awhile and everywhere else has it for $60. Well Walmart has it as $17.66 and I think it's pretty badass! Also game isnt too bad.. not great but not awful! I think it's worth it especially with Vehicle, Steelbook, and Season Pass!
https://www.walmart....lectors Edition
Homefront Collectors Edition- $17.66 (X1)
#1
Posted Today, 12:46 AM
I know I might catch some flak for this post... I actually have had my eye on this Collectors Edition for awhile and everywhere else has it for $60. Well Walmart has it as $17.66 and I think it's pretty badass! Also game isnt too bad.. not great but not awful! I think it's worth it especially with Vehicle, Steelbook, and Season Pass!
- Super Strider TurbulenceEX likes this
#2 Son of the Old Gods CAG Veteran 187 Posts Joined 0.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:53 AM
I'm iffy on this game but that is a great price for this package.
#3
Posted Today, 12:58 AM
After shipping cost its about the same as the one on Amazon. https://www.amazon.c...rs+Edition&th=1
#4 $15 or less CAGiversary! 1305 Posts Joined 6.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:59 AM
Walmart selling it for $28
Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk