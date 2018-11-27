Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Homefront Collectors Edition- $17.66 (X1)

By ec91762, Today, 12:46 AM

#1 ec91762  

ec91762

Posted Today, 12:46 AM

I know I might catch some flak for this post... I actually have had my eye on this Collectors Edition for awhile and everywhere else has it for $60. Well Walmart has it as $17.66 and I think it's pretty badass! Also game isnt too bad.. not great but not awful! I think it's worth it especially with Vehicle, Steelbook, and Season Pass!

https://www.walmart....lectors Edition


#2 Super Strider TurbulenceEX   Son of the Old Gods CAG Veteran   187 Posts   Joined 0.4 Years Ago  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted Today, 12:53 AM

I'm iffy on this game but that is a great price for this package.


#3 MrTrollYourAss  

MrTrollYourAss

Posted Today, 12:58 AM

After shipping cost its about the same as the one on Amazon. https://www.amazon.c...rs+Edition&th=1


#4 FlawlesslyFatal   $15 or less CAGiversary!   1305 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Today, 12:59 AM

3rd party seller the one selling for that price

Walmart selling it for $28

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy