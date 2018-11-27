XBOX Live Gold 6 month card GameStop $20

Hi All,
The 6 month Xbox Live gold code are on sale right now for $20. the catch is you can only buy one per transaction. so had to purchase two separately
https://www.gamestop...mbership/131719
Posted Today, 02:39 AM
Posted Today, 04:06 AM
Posted Today, 04:41 AM
Bought one and it hasn't shown up in my email or in my gamestop account order history but did hit my card as a pending transaction. How long did it take for you to come in? It has been about 30 mins...
Mine both came through immediately after i hi submit order. the codes were on the order confirmation screen. i only did get one email so far though