Daily Steals has Battlefield V PS4 version listed for $30
Posted Today, 12:57 PM
I thought I would give everyone a heads up that might be looking for a deal for it or a gift.
Posted Today, 01:00 PM
https://imgur.com/a/7ErtlbK
Posted Today, 01:19 PM
Thanks. Got it for $20. Facebook app just randomly offered me a $10 off discount code.
Yeah can supposedly only get the $10 off coupon through using the facebook app, I couldn't get it to download to even see if I could get the damn coupon lol.
I already had BFV anyways so I'm good, enjoy it.
Posted Today, 01:21 PM
Posted Today, 01:24 PM
Thanks OP!
Np enjoy it 👍
Posted Today, 01:47 PM
i was able to get it for 20bux after finding the coupon in the marketplace. I really hope the whole game is the US version not subtitled.
Posted Today, 01:47 PM
Posted Today, 02:02 PM
How did you “find” the coupon in the marketplace?
Posted Today, 02:16 PM
go to the marketplace and scroll down, you should see 10 dollar off certain items link.
Posted Today, 02:24 PM
"PACKAGING NOTE: Case is in Spanish, game is in English"
Posted Today, 02:33 PM
Seems like coupon applies to certain items only and those certain items can vary for people. I see the coupon pop up for me for other items but does not do it for this game or any game.
Posted Today, 02:37 PM
Same here.
Posted Today, 02:42 PM
I even tried checking out on another product that did give me the coupon and copied the coupon code and then placed that on BFV and told me that it did not apply to this item...
Posted Today, 02:46 PM
Me too, lol.
Posted Today, 02:48 PM
We're on that cheapassgamer mentality bruh! lol
Posted Today, 02:56 PM
Posted Today, 03:16 PM
The only bad thing is when one of us misses out on that too good to be true deal for a game we want 😞
Posted Today, 03:42 PM
Posted Today, 04:06 PM
Posted Today, 04:10 PM
This game is doing so poorly that it is going to be $10-$15 in a few weeks.
Posted Today, 04:11 PM
