Daily Steals has Battlefield V PS4 version listed for $30

Posted Today, 01:19 PM

Thanks. Got it for $20. Facebook app just randomly offered me a $10 off discount code.



https://imgur.com/a/7ErtlbK

Yeah can supposedly only get the $10 off coupon through using the facebook app, I couldn't get it to download to even see if I could get the damn coupon lol.I already had BFV anyways so I'm good, enjoy it.