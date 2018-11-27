Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Daily Steals has Battlefield V PS4 version listed for $30

By CurseWater, Today, 12:57 PM

#1 CurseWater   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   24 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

CurseWater

Posted Today, 12:57 PM

https://m.facebook.c...070504112970939

I thought I would give everyone a heads up that might be looking for a deal for it or a gift.

#2 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   2895 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Today, 01:00 PM

Thanks. Got it for $20. Facebook app just randomly offered me a $10 off discount code.

https://imgur.com/a/7ErtlbK

#3 CurseWater   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   24 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

CurseWater

Posted Today, 01:19 PM

Thanks. Got it for $20. Facebook app just randomly offered me a $10 off discount code.

https://imgur.com/a/7ErtlbK


Yeah can supposedly only get the $10 off coupon through using the facebook app, I couldn't get it to download to even see if I could get the damn coupon lol.

I already had BFV anyways so I'm good, enjoy it.

#4 Timezones   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   100 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

Timezones

Posted Today, 01:21 PM

Thanks OP!

#5 CurseWater   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   24 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

CurseWater

Posted Today, 01:24 PM

Thanks OP!


Np enjoy it 👍

#6 boostlag   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   180 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

boostlag

Posted Today, 01:47 PM

i was able to get it for 20bux after finding the coupon in the marketplace.   I really hope the whole game is the US version not subtitled.


#7 bigez   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   50 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

bigez

Posted Today, 01:47 PM

I was hoping it would show up here about $15 cheaper than anywhere else. At $30 I will give it a shot. Thanks for posting!

#8 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   2253 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted Today, 02:02 PM

i was able to get it for 20bux after finding the coupon in the marketplace. I really hope the whole game is the US version not subtitled.


How did you “find” the coupon in the marketplace?

#9 boostlag   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   180 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

boostlag

Posted Today, 02:16 PM

go to the marketplace and scroll down, you should see 10 dollar off certain items link.


#10 An Orange Cat   Pet My Fur CAGiversary!   1097 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

An Orange Cat

Posted Today, 02:24 PM

If this matters to anyone.

"PACKAGING NOTE: Case is in Spanish, game is in English"

#11 serge2k   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   244 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

serge2k

Posted Today, 02:33 PM

Seems like coupon applies to certain items only and those certain items can vary for people. I see the coupon pop up for me for other items but does not do it for this game or any game.


#12 wolverine81   Mmm Mmm Bitch! CAGiversary!   212 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

wolverine81

Posted Today, 02:37 PM

Seems like coupon applies to certain items only and those certain items can vary for people. I see the coupon pop up for me for other items but does not do it for this game or any game.

Same here.  


#13 serge2k   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   244 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

serge2k

Posted Today, 02:42 PM

Same here.  

I even tried checking out on another product that did give me the coupon and copied the coupon code and then placed that on BFV and told me that it did not apply to this item... 


#14 wolverine81   Mmm Mmm Bitch! CAGiversary!   212 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

wolverine81

Posted Today, 02:46 PM

I even tried checking out on another product that did give me the coupon and copied the coupon code and then placed that on BFV and told me that it did not apply to this item... 

Me too, lol.


#15 serge2k   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   244 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

serge2k

Posted Today, 02:48 PM

Me too, lol.

We're on that cheapassgamer mentality bruh! lol


#16 wolverine81   Mmm Mmm Bitch! CAGiversary!   212 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

wolverine81

Posted Today, 02:56 PM

We're on that cheapassgamer mentality bruh! lol

8-)


#17 CurseWater   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   24 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

CurseWater

Posted Today, 03:16 PM

8-)


The only bad thing is when one of us misses out on that too good to be true deal for a game we want 😞

#18 ec91762  

ec91762

Posted Today, 03:42 PM

Just s head up! Havent seen anyone talking about it but Battlefield 5 on PS4 seems to have some installation error. Not sure if theyve fixed it yet though so I might just be using old news

#19 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Today, 04:06 PM

Damn, wish it was Xbox. Great price. Hopefully the digital codes plummet in price from all the bundles.

#20 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted Today, 04:10 PM

This game is doing so poorly that it is going to be $10-$15 in a few weeks.


#21 BossKey_Fox   Better Than You CAGiversary!   20503 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

BossKey_Fox

Posted Today, 04:11 PM

Wow, it would have been so great if I had gotten the $200 PS4 from walmart for the homeless teen I adopted so then I could have gotten them this game.  It's useless without a $200 PS4 so I guess I will pass.  Not sure what I'm getting the homeless teen for Christmas now.  


