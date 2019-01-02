Jump to content

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

No Man’s Sky Xbox One $19.99 “New” at GameStop

By mrclutch, Jan 02 2019 12:48 PM

mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted 02 January 2019 - 12:48 PM

Lowest price I’ve seen for the Xbox version.

https://www.gamestop...mans-sky/161089

josekortez  

josekortez

Posted 02 January 2019 - 01:51 PM

Like that "new" in the title.

mink03  

mink03

Posted 02 January 2019 - 03:58 PM

It's popping up as $49.99 still for me. Anyone else?


CamperinaBush  

CamperinaBush

Posted 02 January 2019 - 03:59 PM

It's popping up as $49.99 still for me. Anyone else?


Wow yeah, it must have changed back to $50 since it’s Wednesday, a new sales week for GS. It was $20 yesterday.

oblique  

oblique

Posted 02 January 2019 - 03:59 PM

I'm seeing $49.99. Must of went back already.


mink03  

mink03

Posted 02 January 2019 - 05:30 PM

That's a bummer, I would have scooped it up for that price. 


DANIEL  

DANIEL

Posted 03 January 2019 - 01:09 AM

"new". The GameStop standard for opened gutted games sold as new. Hopefully other legit stores match this price with actual new sealed games

Potatoechomper12  

Potatoechomper12

Posted 03 January 2019 - 03:07 AM

Anyone know why the ps4 version is way cheaper than the xbox version?


Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted 03 January 2019 - 03:20 AM

Anyone know why the ps4 version is way cheaper than the xbox version?

 

PS4 came out years ago, xbox 6 months or so ago.

Aug 2016=PS4

Jul 2018=Xbox


Potatoechomper12  

Potatoechomper12

Posted 03 January 2019 - 05:02 AM

PS4 came out years ago, xbox 6 months or so ago.

Aug 2016=PS4

Jul 2018=Xbox

Ah that makes sense, thanks!


bappt  

bappt

Posted 03 January 2019 - 06:39 PM

The PS4 launch version also had far less content than the current update. The Xbox launch coincided with the NEXT update which put in a co-op mode and completely overhauled the game.


boogie4114  

boogie4114

Posted 03 January 2019 - 11:59 PM

"new". The GameStop standard for opened gutted games sold as new. Hopefully other legit stores match this price with actual new sealed games


You can pricematch at Bestbuy if you want.

theghost4413  

theghost4413

Posted 04 January 2019 - 12:58 AM

This sucks I would have loved to pick this up!!!
