No Man’s Sky Xbox One $19.99 “New” at GameStop
Posted 02 January 2019 - 12:48 PM
https://www.gamestop...mans-sky/161089
Posted 02 January 2019 - 01:51 PM
Posted 02 January 2019 - 03:58 PM
It's popping up as $49.99 still for me. Anyone else?
Posted 02 January 2019 - 03:59 PM
Wow yeah, it must have changed back to $50 since it’s Wednesday, a new sales week for GS. It was $20 yesterday.
Posted 02 January 2019 - 03:59 PM
I'm seeing $49.99. Must of went back already.
Posted 02 January 2019 - 05:30 PM
That's a bummer, I would have scooped it up for that price.
Posted 03 January 2019 - 01:09 AM
Posted 03 January 2019 - 03:07 AM
Anyone know why the ps4 version is way cheaper than the xbox version?
Posted 03 January 2019 - 03:20 AM
PS4 came out years ago, xbox 6 months or so ago.
Aug 2016=PS4
Jul 2018=Xbox
Posted 03 January 2019 - 05:02 AM
Ah that makes sense, thanks!
Posted 03 January 2019 - 06:39 PM
The PS4 launch version also had far less content than the current update. The Xbox launch coincided with the NEXT update which put in a co-op mode and completely overhauled the game.
Posted 03 January 2019 - 11:59 PM
"new". The GameStop standard for opened gutted games sold as new. Hopefully other legit stores match this price with actual new sealed games
You can pricematch at Bestbuy if you want.
Posted 04 January 2019 - 12:58 AM