Battlefield 1 (PS4 Digital Download) $4

https://store.playst...ATTLEFIELD01000
$4 for PS+
$6 for non PS+
Jump to content
Posted 03 January 2019 - 03:13 PM
https://store.playst...ATTLEFIELD01000
$4 for PS+
$6 for non PS+
Posted 03 January 2019 - 03:16 PM
Posted 03 January 2019 - 05:02 PM
It's been that price since Xmas time (and I still can't pull the trigger!) Not sure this should be making the frontpage as "Today's Deals".
Posted 04 January 2019 - 01:29 AM
If you grabbed the free season pass, $4 get you everything now. Seeing BFV is still under-develop, this is a great gift to play with your buddy.