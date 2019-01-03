Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

Battlefield 1 (PS4 Digital Download) $4

By freeshipping, Jan 03 2019 03:13 PM

#1 freeshipping  

freeshipping

Posted 03 January 2019 - 03:13 PM

https://store.playst...ATTLEFIELD01000

$4 for PS+

$6 for non PS+


#2 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1454 Posts   Joined 4.4 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted 03 January 2019 - 03:16 PM

Yes it’s been in the psn thread. Just because slickdeals thinks it new doesn’t make it new here. Boom!

#3 Adam Quest  

Adam Quest

Posted 03 January 2019 - 05:02 PM

It's been that price since Xmas time (and I still can't pull the trigger!) Not sure this should be making the frontpage as "Today's Deals".


#4 xxGBZxx  

xxGBZxx

Posted 04 January 2019 - 01:29 AM

If you grabbed the free season pass, $4 get you everything now.  Seeing BFV is still under-develop, this is a great gift to play with your buddy.


