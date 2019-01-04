Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

[Digital Codes] Octopath Traveller, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Arms, Splatoon 2 and Hyrule Warriors - $41.99 via Amazon

By theghost4413, Jan 04 2019 12:04 AM

#1 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   158 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted 04 January 2019 - 12:04 AM

Some good deals on these titles on Amazon

Octopath - https://www.amazon.c...16-df42f2f363ee
Mario Kart - https://www.amazon.c...8d-835f8935efef
Hyrule Warriors - https://www.amazon.c...rvwL&ref=plSrch
Arms - https://www.amazon.c...X236_SY340_QL65
Splatoon 2 - https://www.amazon.c...ch digital code

#2 fanboy100  

fanboy100

Posted 04 January 2019 - 03:22 AM

Damn after I got octopath fit 52+ tax at Best Buy Cuz thsr was the Amazon price at the time like a week ago

#3 DickDurden   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1061 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

DickDurden

Posted 04 January 2019 - 03:29 AM

fwiw, Amazon is just price matching everyone else.


#4 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   2030 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted 04 January 2019 - 04:05 AM

Nice, might grab Fantasy Life for ds.

Edit: it might help if I note it's also on sale for $27.99

#5 Top Floor   File-Cabinet Robot CAGiversary!   28 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

Top Floor

Posted 04 January 2019 - 05:48 AM

Thanks for posting this.  I've been looking for a discount on Switch Hyrule Warriors.  ^_^


#6 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11953 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 04 January 2019 - 05:51 AM

Target has the physical versions of these for the same price.


#7 Josh1billion   Josh x1,000,000,000 CAGiversary!   2103 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

Josh1billion

Posted 04 January 2019 - 06:17 AM

Is it worth upgrading to Hyrule Warriors on Switch if I already have it on Wii U?  I suppose the DLC would be the only real difference -- is that worth $42?


#8 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   2030 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted 04 January 2019 - 07:13 AM

Just realized too, I qualified for a 15% off coupon for an Amazon game trade in I submitted last month (it's only good for a digital game purchase).  That helps make these prices a lot better.


#9 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2778 Posts   Joined 4.1 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 04 January 2019 - 07:19 AM

Eh, only 6 dollars less than buying them at launch with GCU---

 

oh.

 

oh......


#10 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1561 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted 04 January 2019 - 08:09 AM

Just realized too, I qualified for a 15% off coupon for an Amazon game trade in I submitted last month (it's only good for a digital game purchase).  That helps make these prices a lot better.

Ah good catch, I forgot about that.  I'll have to go look for it..  did the promo automatically get added to your account or did you get a code in an email?


#11 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   2030 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted 04 January 2019 - 04:05 PM

It's automatically applied at checkout.

#12 7String   Adam Howard CAG Veteran   191 Posts   Joined 0.6 Years Ago  

7String

Posted 04 January 2019 - 07:57 PM

Incredible prices
All A+ titles at pretty much prices as good as it’ll get
Nice find OP

#13 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Four Roses Single Barrel CAGiversary!   2326 Posts   Joined 4.1 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted 05 January 2019 - 02:01 AM

Just saw more Switch eShop PM's on Amazon (You get full gold coin value if you use the code instead of buying from eShop at same price)

Valkyria Chronicles 4: $29.99 https://www.amazon.c...3MVVQ9EHN802VR1

Valkyria Chronicles: $14.99 https://www.amazon.c...CG2NWGJ6AKS95YV

Capcom Beat 'Em Up: $15.99 https://www.amazon.c...ETVCMPC7VSREQ22

Monster Hunter Generations: $44.99 eShop=$59.99 https://www.amazon.c...ETVCMPC7VSREQ22

Mega Man Legacy: $11.24 https://www.amazon.c...EDJQSKE2Z30A5G4

South Park Stick of Truth: $14.99 eShop=$29.99 https://www.amazon.c...ords=south park

 

Ok... pretty much if you see it on the Switch eShop on sale, go look it up on Amazon before you buy cause they have PM'd some of them... Still not Mario + Rabbids yet. Which is what got me looking... 


#14 Taijipanda  

Taijipanda

Posted 05 January 2019 - 02:36 AM

 

Ok... pretty much if you see it on the Switch eShop on sale, go look it up on Amazon before you buy cause they have PM'd some of them... Still not Mario + Rabbids yet. Which is what got me looking... 

That's what I've been holding out for, would be pretty sweet to score the gold points at full price.  


#15 ctrek3   for pony CAGiversary!   559 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

ctrek3

Posted 05 January 2019 - 03:16 AM

Target has the physical versions of these for the same price.

Thanks man, just ordered from Target, though now my wallet hates me :(


#16 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   158 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted 05 January 2019 - 01:29 PM

Yeah this is a really solid sale. I am very interested in a couple but trying to restrain myself a bit. I made this the focus on my first video on YouTube for a play list focused on game sales.

#17 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9056 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted 06 January 2019 - 03:44 AM

I didn't really need anymore AAA titles but I got Mario Kart and Hyrule Warriors (had it on 3DS but better graphics....) from Target. Also Sushi Strikers cause what the heck.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy