[Digital Codes] Octopath Traveller, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Arms, Splatoon 2 and Hyrule Warriors - $41.99 via Amazon

Posted 05 January 2019 - 02:01 AM

Just saw more Switch eShop PM's on Amazon (You get full gold coin value if you use the code instead of buying from eShop at same price)

Valkyria Chronicles 4: $29.99 https://www.amazon.c...3MVVQ9EHN802VR1

Valkyria Chronicles: $14.99 https://www.amazon.c...CG2NWGJ6AKS95YV

Capcom Beat 'Em Up: $15.99 https://www.amazon.c...ETVCMPC7VSREQ22

Monster Hunter Generations: $44.99 eShop=$59.99 https://www.amazon.c...ETVCMPC7VSREQ22

Mega Man Legacy: $11.24 https://www.amazon.c...EDJQSKE2Z30A5G4

South Park Stick of Truth: $14.99 eShop=$29.99 https://www.amazon.c...ords=south park

Ok... pretty much if you see it on the Switch eShop on sale, go look it up on Amazon before you buy cause they have PM'd some of them... Still not Mario + Rabbids yet. Which is what got me looking...