[Digital Codes] Octopath Traveller, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Arms, Splatoon 2 and Hyrule Warriors - $41.99 via Amazon
#1 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 158 Posts Joined 9.5 Years Ago
Posted 04 January 2019 - 12:04 AM
Octopath - https://www.amazon.c...16-df42f2f363ee
Mario Kart - https://www.amazon.c...8d-835f8935efef
Hyrule Warriors - https://www.amazon.c...rvwL&ref=plSrch
Arms - https://www.amazon.c...X236_SY340_QL65
Splatoon 2 - https://www.amazon.c...ch digital code
- 7String likes this
#2
Posted 04 January 2019 - 03:22 AM
#3 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 1061 Posts Joined 7.5 Years Ago
Posted 04 January 2019 - 03:29 AM
fwiw, Amazon is just price matching everyone else.
#4 DontReadThis. CAGiversary! 2030 Posts Joined 11.2 Years Ago
Posted 04 January 2019 - 04:05 AM
Edit: it might help if I note it's also on sale for $27.99
#5 File-Cabinet Robot CAGiversary! 28 Posts Joined 8.8 Years Ago
Posted 04 January 2019 - 05:48 AM
Thanks for posting this. I've been looking for a discount on Switch Hyrule Warriors. ^_^
#6 Touched the dead CAGiversary! 11953 Posts Joined 14.9 Years Ago
Posted 04 January 2019 - 05:51 AM
Target has the physical versions of these for the same price.
#7 Josh x1,000,000,000 CAGiversary! 2103 Posts Joined 9.5 Years Ago
Posted 04 January 2019 - 06:17 AM
Is it worth upgrading to Hyrule Warriors on Switch if I already have it on Wii U? I suppose the DLC would be the only real difference -- is that worth $42?
#8 DontReadThis. CAGiversary! 2030 Posts Joined 11.2 Years Ago
Posted 04 January 2019 - 07:13 AM
Just realized too, I qualified for a 15% off coupon for an Amazon game trade in I submitted last month (it's only good for a digital game purchase). That helps make these prices a lot better.
#9 It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary! 2778 Posts Joined 4.1 Years Ago
Posted 04 January 2019 - 07:19 AM
Eh, only 6 dollars less than buying them at launch with GCU---
oh.
oh......
#10 Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary! 1561 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted 04 January 2019 - 08:09 AM
Just realized too, I qualified for a 15% off coupon for an Amazon game trade in I submitted last month (it's only good for a digital game purchase). That helps make these prices a lot better.
Ah good catch, I forgot about that. I'll have to go look for it.. did the promo automatically get added to your account or did you get a code in an email?
#11 DontReadThis. CAGiversary! 2030 Posts Joined 11.2 Years Ago
Posted 04 January 2019 - 04:05 PM
#12 Adam Howard CAG Veteran 191 Posts Joined 0.6 Years Ago
Posted 04 January 2019 - 07:57 PM
All A+ titles at pretty much prices as good as it’ll get
Nice find OP
#13 Now Drinking: Four Roses Single Barrel CAGiversary! 2326 Posts Joined 4.1 Years Ago
Posted 05 January 2019 - 02:01 AM
Just saw more Switch eShop PM's on Amazon (You get full gold coin value if you use the code instead of buying from eShop at same price)
Valkyria Chronicles 4: $29.99 https://www.amazon.c...3MVVQ9EHN802VR1
Valkyria Chronicles: $14.99 https://www.amazon.c...CG2NWGJ6AKS95YV
Capcom Beat 'Em Up: $15.99 https://www.amazon.c...ETVCMPC7VSREQ22
Monster Hunter Generations: $44.99 eShop=$59.99 https://www.amazon.c...ETVCMPC7VSREQ22
Mega Man Legacy: $11.24 https://www.amazon.c...EDJQSKE2Z30A5G4
South Park Stick of Truth: $14.99 eShop=$29.99 https://www.amazon.c...ords=south park
Ok... pretty much if you see it on the Switch eShop on sale, go look it up on Amazon before you buy cause they have PM'd some of them... Still not Mario + Rabbids yet. Which is what got me looking...
- Taijipanda likes this
#14
Posted 05 January 2019 - 02:36 AM
Ok... pretty much if you see it on the Switch eShop on sale, go look it up on Amazon before you buy cause they have PM'd some of them... Still not Mario + Rabbids yet. Which is what got me looking...
That's what I've been holding out for, would be pretty sweet to score the gold points at full price.
#15 for pony CAGiversary! 559 Posts Joined 15.1 Years Ago
Posted 05 January 2019 - 03:16 AM
Target has the physical versions of these for the same price.
Thanks man, just ordered from Target, though now my wallet hates me :(
#16 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 158 Posts Joined 9.5 Years Ago
Posted 05 January 2019 - 01:29 PM
- Taijipanda likes this
#17 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 9056 Posts Joined 12.5 Years Ago
Posted 06 January 2019 - 03:44 AM
I didn't really need anymore AAA titles but I got Mario Kart and Hyrule Warriors (had it on 3DS but better graphics....) from Target. Also Sushi Strikers cause what the heck.