Posted 06 January 2019 - 12:55 AM

Yeah I'm not paying for a reproduction cartridge. This is the equivalent of a rom hack or homebrew. That and whatever company made that is a failure. A SNES game that can't play on original SNES.

I don't own a clone system so even if I wanted it this garbage is useless.

I mean right on the cover it says SNES COMPATIBLE

Then in the amazon description it says

Supports most 3rd party SNES compatible systems. Does NOT support the original SNES system