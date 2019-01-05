Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Shaws grocery rewards - $7 off a $50+ Best Buy or xbox gift card

By tomwaits1, Jan 05 2019 05:23 PM

#1 tomwaits1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   482 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

tomwaits1

Posted 05 January 2019 - 05:23 PM

If you shop at Shaws grocery stores, there's currently a rewards member offer for $7 off a $50 Best Buy or xbox gift card. Limit 1 per customer, expires 1/19. All offers need to be activated on their site before they'll work in-store. There's also a 2 reward point bonus for any $50+ purchase this week, and gift cards usually count, so you might be able to get $2 off your next grocery purchase too.

 

Shaws is a New England chain but they're part of the Albertsons, Acme, Star Market, Jewel-Osco conglomerate. If they have shared rewards offers it might be available at the other chains also.

 


#2 realbigexplosion   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1584 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

realbigexplosion

Posted 05 January 2019 - 05:27 PM

Yeah, I saw this on my Safeway account (which is also part of the conglomerate). 


#3 Adam Quest  

Adam Quest

Posted 05 January 2019 - 08:10 PM

Good deal, unfortunately limit of 1 per customer. Thanks though from Watertown, MA.


#4 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   981 Posts   Joined 0.6 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted 05 January 2019 - 08:14 PM

Available via Pavilions/Vons/Albertson in Socal.

#5 phoenixlau   backlogged CAGiversary!   489 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

phoenixlau

Posted 12 January 2019 - 07:45 PM

Heads up for anyone that did this deal: apparently the gift card activation handshake between Safeway and Best Buy is known to have a systemic issue, as multiple people are reporting their Best Buy gift cards purchased at Safeway from this deal to be not working.  It shows activated on the receipt, but the actual card is not activated (i.e. there is a mismatch between the outer packaging number/barcode and the card inside).  Lucky me, I'm 2 for 2 in this problem happening, with the only other time I've bought a Best Buy gift card at Safeway many years ago also having the same exact issue.

 

Make sure to check your balance: https://www.bestbuy....ft-card-balance

 

If you got affected by the issue, you will need to call customer service for assistance (Safeway is 1-877-258-2799).  There will be a whole rigmarole where they will ask you the gift card number, information on your receipt/activation slip, the number on the outer cardboard packaging, etc. and then you will have to email photos of everything to corroborate. 

 

Unknown ETA as to resolution, so I would strongly advise not to participate in this deal unless you're cool with wasting a bunch of time and stress dealing with customer service.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy