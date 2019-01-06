Fry's Ads 1/6-12

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
PS4
$5.99 (valid thru Thu.) (1/9)
Nyko Intercooler Grip
$17.95 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $19.95 (1/7)
Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset
$34.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50 Gaming Headset
Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset
Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X Gaming Headset
White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset
White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X Gaming Headset
$40 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $50 (1/11)
$50 Playstation Store Gift Card
$59.99
Astro 10 Gaming Headset
$79.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.99
White Gold Wireless Headset
$139.99 (1/11)
Logitech G933 Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$299
PS4 Core Slim 1TB Console (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sat. promo code) (1/12)
$299.99
Gaems Vanguard
Switch
$14.99
Nyko Power Pak
$16.99
Snakebyte Tough:Kit
$29.99
Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (1/12)
Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna: The Golden Country
$34.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50 Gaming Headset
$49.99
Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Amiibo Figures
Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee!
Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu!
$59.99
Astro 10 Gaming Headset
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
$129.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $149.99 (1/12)
Hori Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Fight Stick
$139.99 (1/11)
Logitech G933 Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$299.99
Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Red/Blue Joy-cons
XBox One
$17.95 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $19.95 (1/7)
Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset
$19.99
Snakebyte Elite:Kit: Gold
Snakebyte Elite:Kit: Metal
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99
XBox Live 3 Month Gold Membership
$34.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50 Gaming Headset
Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset
Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X Gaming Headset
White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset
White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X Gaming Headset
$49.99
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller
$49.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $59.99 (1/11)
XBox Live Gold 12 Month Subscription
$54.99
Gray/Blue Wireless Controller
$59.99
Astro 10 Gaming Headset
Digital Camo Wireless Controller
Phantom Black Wireless Controller
Sport White Wireless Controller
$69.99
Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack
$139.99 (1/11)
Logitech G933 Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$149.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $179.99
Lucidsound LS35X Surround Wireless Gaming Headset
$159
Elite Wireless Controller w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
$279 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) / $299.99 (1/9)
Astro A50 Wireless Headset and Base Station
$299.99
Gaems Vanguard
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Fortnite
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout 76
PC
$29.99 (1/11)
Diamond Game Caster HD
$39.99
Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse
$49.99
Roccat Kone Pure Owl-Eye Optical Gaming Mouse
$59.99
Astro 10 Gaming Headset
Hornettek 1080p Full HD Video Capture Device
Razer Abyssus V2 Gaming Mouse
Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard
$69.99
Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse
$69.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $79.99 (1/12)
Razer Quartz Kraken Gaming Headset
$99.99 (1/12)
Logitech G633 Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$129.99
Logitech G513 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Linear Carbon
Logitech G513 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Tactile Carbon
$139.99
Logitech G933 Wireless Surround Gaming Headset (1/11)
Roccat Vulcan Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$149.95 (1/11)
Elgato HD60S Game Capture Device
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
Razer Huntsman Opto-mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$279 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) / $299.99 (1/9)
Astro A50 Wireless Headset and Base Station
379
Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card
Miscellaneous
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Legends Flashback Blast! Console
$39.99 / $34.99 (w/ Thu. promo code - valid thru Fri.) (1/10) (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) (1/7)
Hyperkin MegaRetroN HD Gaming Console
$59.99
Sony Playstation Classic Console
$69.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $79.99 (1/8)
Atari Flashback 9 Gold Console
$349
Rampage Classic Arcade Machine
Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine
Blu-Ray
$1
3D Aquarium (Blu3D)
22 Jump Street
Abducted
About Last Night
Act of Vengeance
Admission
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
America's National Treasures
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies
Apokalips X
Apollo 13
Atonement
Baby Mama
Bad Boys II
Battlefield America
Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome
Behind Enemy Lines
Best of Europe: London & Beyond
Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)
Blitz
Blue Crush 2 (Blu+DVD)
The Book Thief
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Brokeback Mountain (Blu+DVD)
Broken Arrow
Bruno
A Brush With Death/Harvest of Fear
Bull Durham
Bulletproof Monk
Catfish
Changeling
Charlie Countryman
Child's Play
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Blu+DVD)
Columbus Circle
Command Performance/Direct Contact
Consenting Adults
Courage Under Fire
Dances With Wolves
Date Night/Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Dear Dumb Diary
The Devil Wears Prada
Die Hard
Die Hard 2: Die Harder
Die Hard With a Vengeance
Direct Action
Direct Contact
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Dodgeball
Dolphins and Whales 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Don Jon
Dr. Dolittle
Dream House
Dream House (Blu+DVD)
Duplicity
Earth From Above: Life (Blu+DVD)
Earth From Above: Stunning Water (Blu+DVD)
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Faces in the Crowd
Fading Gigolo
Fading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)
The Family (Blu+DVD)
Free Birds (Blu+DVD)
Frost/Nixon
Ganges
Get Shorty
Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)
Godzilla vs. Destoroyah/Godzilla vs. Megaguirus
Good Neighbors
Good People
The Good Shepherd
Green Paradise: Africa
The Heat
High Road
A Hijacking
Home of the Brave
Honey 2 (Blu+DVD)
Hoosiers
The Humbling
I, Robot
Ice Age
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
The Illusionist (Blu+DVD)
In Time
The Internship
Intruders
James Cameron's Deepsea Challenge 3D (Blu3D+Blu+DVD)
Jeepers Creepers
Jet Li's Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Karate Kid (2010) (Blu+DVD)
The Kids Are All Right
Killing Season
Killing Season (Blu+DVD)
Killing Season/Red Lights
Leaves of Grass
Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)
Licence to Kill
Life Happens
Love Happens
Mama (Blu+DVD)
Me, Myself & Irene
Men in Black
Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)
Mercury Rising
Milk
Mindless Behavior: All Around the World
Mother (2013)
Mr. Brooks
My Soul to Take
Nature: Amazing Places: Africa
Nature: Amazing Places: Hawaii (Blu+DVD)
Night Catches Us
Ninja/Ninja II
Ninja Apocalypse
The November Man
One Hour Photo
One Missed Call
Operator
Pariah
Parkland
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Persecuted
Persecuted (?)
The Pink Panther (2006)
Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Platoon
Porky's
The Poseidon Adventure (1972)
The Prince & Me 2: The Royal Wedding
The Prince & Me 3: A Royal Honeymoon
Rampart
Rampart (Blu+DVD)
Reach Me
Red Lights
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Roadie
Rob the Mob
Robocop (2014)
Robots (Blu+DVD)
Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone (Blu+DVD)
Scenic National Parks: Yosemite (Blu+DVD)
Scenic Walks Around the World: Grand Canyon/Alaska/Kilimanjaro/Ireland/New Zealand/Austrian Alps
Scenic Walks Around the World: History Pathways (Blu+DVD)
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Blu+DVD)
Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1
The Seven Year Itch
Sex Tape
Shadows and Lies
Silent Hill: Revelation
Spy
Stand Off (Blu+DVD)
Stolen
Stolen (Blu+DVD)
Straight A's
Taken 1 & 2
Taken 2
Taken 3
Teen Wolf
There's Something About Mary
Think Like a Man Too
This Is Spinal Tap
This Means War
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Blu+DVD)
Trekking the World: Ancient Routes (Blu+DVD)
Trekking the World: Scenic Journeys (Blu+DVD)
Trespass (2011)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Uncle Nino (Blu+DVD)
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (?)
Unexpected
Unleashed
The Usual Suspects
Virtual Fireplace: Home for Christmas
Visioneers (12/31)
Walking With Dinosaurs: The Movie (Blu+DVD)
The Watch
Water Life (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: The Big Blue
Water Life: The Big Blue (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: Planet Water
Water Life: Planet Water (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: Water's Journey
Water Life: Water's Journey (Blu+DVD)
Way of War
Wonderful World
The World Made Straight
Zombie Night
$2
12 Years a Slave
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Chappie
Edward Scissorhands
In Time/Runner Runner
Men of Honor
Quigley Down Under
Rain Man
$14.99
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (4K+Blu)
The Dark Crystal (4K+Blu)
Hell or High Water (4K+Blu)
Jumanji (4K+Blu)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (4K+Blu)
$17.99
Deepwater Horizon (4K+Blu)
John Wick (4K+Blu)
Uncle Drew (4K+Blu)
X-Men: Apocalypse (4K+Blu)
$19.99 (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)
Assassin's Creed (4K+Blu)
Inception (4K+Blu)
John Wick: Chapter 2 (4K+Blu)
Schindler's List (4K+Blu)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (4K+Blu)
$24.99
Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)
Dunkirk (4K+Blu)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)
It (4K+Blu)
King Arthur (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)
Kong: Skull Island (4K+Blu)
Mad Max: Fury Road (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)
Man of Steel (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)
The Matrix (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)
Pacific Rim (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)
Suicide Squad (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)
Unforgiven (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)
Watchmen: The Ultimate Cut (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)
Wonder Woman (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)
$24.99 (1/11) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8) / $26.99
Blade Runner 2049 (4K+Blu)
$26.99
The Hitman's Bodyguard (4K+Blu)
Hotel Transylvania 3 (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)
Ready Player One (4K+Blu) (1/11) (valid thru Wed.)[/I] (1/8)
Thor: Ragnarok (4K+Blu)
Tomb Raider (4K+Blu)
$29.99 (1/8)
Bad Times at the El Royale (4K+Blu)
Deadpool 2 (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.)
Hell Fest (4K+Blu)
The House With a Clock in its Walls (4K+Blu)
Night School (4K+Blu)
The Predator (4K+Blu)
A Simple Favor (4K+Blu)
$34.99 (1/8)
2001: A Space Odyssey (4K+Blu)
$42.99
Sharp Objects
$99.99
The Shield: The Complete Series
Fry's Ads 1/6-12
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4851 Posts Joined 14.6 Years Ago
Posted 06 January 2019 - 04:43 AM
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
- JohnHarker, pcktlnt and jaide like this
#2 (vD ' ' )vD CAGiversary! 1018 Posts Joined 12.2 Years Ago
Posted 06 January 2019 - 05:54 PM
Thanks for the continuous Frys posting fidodido. Almost got excited about the Xenoblade Chronicles Switch deal but you'll probably want to update it to say Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna. ^.^
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 204 Posts Joined 14.6 Years Ago
Posted 07 January 2019 - 01:08 AM
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4851 Posts Joined 14.6 Years Ago
Posted 07 January 2019 - 03:53 AM
Whoops...Xenoblade Chronicles 2 corrected.
Monday promo code - valid through Tuesday:
$17.95 (PS4/One): Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset
$34.99 (Misc.): Hyperkin MegaRetroN HD Gaming Console
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4851 Posts Joined 14.6 Years Ago
Posted 08 January 2019 - 06:09 PM
Tuesday promo code - valid through Wednesday:
$19.99 (4K+Blu): Assassin's Creed, Inception, John Wick: Chapter 2, Schindler's List, Spider-Man: Homecoming
$69.99 (Misc.): Atari Flashback 9 Gold Console
Tuesday new releases:
$24.99 (4K+Blu): Batman v. Superman, Blade Runner 2049, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, King Arthur, Mad Max: Fury Road, Matrix, Pacific Rim, Suicide Squad, Unforgiven, Watchmen: Ultimate Cut, Wonder Woman
$26.99 (4K+Blu): Hotel Transylvania 3, Ready Player One
$29.99 (4K+Blu): Bad Times at the El Royale, Deadpool 2, Hell Fest, House With a Clock in its Walls, Night School, The Predator, Simple Favor
$34.99 (4K+Blu): 2001: A Space Odyssey
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4851 Posts Joined 14.6 Years Ago
Posted 09 January 2019 - 08:02 AM
Wednesday promo code - valid through Thursday:
$5.99 (PS4): Nyko Intercooler Grip
$279 (One/PC): Astro A50 Wireless Headset & Base Station
#7 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4851 Posts Joined 14.6 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2019 - 08:17 AM
Thursday promo code - valid through Friday:
$34.99 (Misc.): Hyperkin MegaRetroN HD Gaming Console
#8 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 50 Posts Joined 6.6 Years Ago
Posted 11 January 2019 - 04:36 AM
#9 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4851 Posts Joined 14.6 Years Ago
Posted 11 January 2019 - 08:33 PM
Friday promo code:
$24.99 (4K+Blu): Blade Runner 2049
$26.99 (4K+Blu): Ready Player One
$29.99 (PC): Diamond Game Caster HD
$40 (PS4): $50 Playstation Store Gift Card
$49.99 (One): XBox Live Gold 12 Month Subscription
$139.99 (PS4/Switch/One/PC): Logitech G933 Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
$149.95 (PC): Elgato HD60S Game Capture Device
#10 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4851 Posts Joined 14.6 Years Ago
Posted 12 January 2019 - 08:28 AM
Saturday promo code:
$29.99 (Switch): Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit
$69.99 (PC): Razer Quartz Kraken Gaming Headset
$129.99 (Switch): Hori Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Fight Stick
$139.99 (PC): Logitech G633 Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$299 (PS4): PS4 1TB Slim Console w/ $30 Gift Card