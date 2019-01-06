Fry's Ads 1/6-12

Posted 06 January 2019 - 04:43 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



PS4



$5.99 (valid thru Thu.) (1/9)

Nyko Intercooler Grip



$17.95 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $19.95 (1/7)

Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset



$34.95

Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50 Gaming Headset

Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset

Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X Gaming Headset

White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset

White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X Gaming Headset



$40 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $50 (1/11)

$50 Playstation Store Gift Card



$59.99

Astro 10 Gaming Headset



$79.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.99

White Gold Wireless Headset



$139.99 (1/11)

Logitech G933 Wireless Surround Gaming Headset



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$299

PS4 Core Slim 1TB Console (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sat. promo code) (1/12)



$299.99

Gaems Vanguard



Switch



$14.99

Nyko Power Pak



$16.99

Snakebyte Tough:Kit



$29.99

Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (1/12)

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna: The Golden Country



$34.95

Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50 Gaming Headset



$49.99

Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Amiibo Figures

Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee!

Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu!



$59.99

Astro 10 Gaming Headset

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe



$129.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $149.99 (1/12)

Hori Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Fight Stick



$139.99 (1/11)

Logitech G933 Wireless Surround Gaming Headset



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$299.99

Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-cons

Switch Console w/ Neon Red/Blue Joy-cons



XBox One



$17.95 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $19.95 (1/7)

Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset



$19.99

Snakebyte Elite:Kit: Gold

Snakebyte Elite:Kit: Metal



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99

XBox Live 3 Month Gold Membership



$34.95

Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50 Gaming Headset

Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset

Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X Gaming Headset

White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset

White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X Gaming Headset



$49.99

Black Wireless Controller

White Wireless Controller



$49.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $59.99 (1/11)

XBox Live Gold 12 Month Subscription



$54.99

Gray/Blue Wireless Controller



$59.99

Astro 10 Gaming Headset

Digital Camo Wireless Controller

Phantom Black Wireless Controller

Sport White Wireless Controller



$69.99

Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack



$139.99 (1/11)

Logitech G933 Wireless Surround Gaming Headset



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$149.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $179.99

Lucidsound LS35X Surround Wireless Gaming Headset



$159

Elite Wireless Controller w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds



$279 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) / $299.99 (1/9)

Astro A50 Wireless Headset and Base Station



$299.99

Gaems Vanguard

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Fortnite



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout 76



PC



$29.99 (1/11)

Diamond Game Caster HD



$39.99

Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse



$49.99

Roccat Kone Pure Owl-Eye Optical Gaming Mouse



$59.99

Astro 10 Gaming Headset

Hornettek 1080p Full HD Video Capture Device

Razer Abyssus V2 Gaming Mouse

Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard



$69.99

Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse



$69.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $79.99 (1/12)

Razer Quartz Kraken Gaming Headset



$99.99 (1/12)

Logitech G633 Surround Sound Gaming Headset



$129.99

Logitech G513 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Linear Carbon

Logitech G513 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Tactile Carbon



$139.99

Logitech G933 Wireless Surround Gaming Headset (1/11)

Roccat Vulcan Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$149.95 (1/11)

Elgato HD60S Game Capture Device



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset

Razer Huntsman Opto-mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$279 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) / $299.99 (1/9)

Astro A50 Wireless Headset and Base Station



379

Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card



Miscellaneous



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99

Legends Flashback Blast! Console



$39.99 / $34.99 (w/ Thu. promo code - valid thru Fri.) (1/10) (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) (1/7)

Hyperkin MegaRetroN HD Gaming Console



$59.99

Sony Playstation Classic Console



$69.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $79.99 (1/8)

Atari Flashback 9 Gold Console



$349

Rampage Classic Arcade Machine

Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine



Blu-Ray



$1

3D Aquarium (Blu3D)

22 Jump Street

Abducted

About Last Night

Act of Vengeance

Admission

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)

America's National Treasures

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies

Apokalips X

Apollo 13

Atonement

Baby Mama

Bad Boys II

Battlefield America

Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome

Behind Enemy Lines

Best of Europe: London & Beyond

Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)

Blitz

Blue Crush 2 (Blu+DVD)

The Book Thief

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Brokeback Mountain (Blu+DVD)

Broken Arrow

Bruno

A Brush With Death/Harvest of Fear

Bull Durham

Bulletproof Monk

Catfish

Changeling

Charlie Countryman

Child's Play

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Blu+DVD)

Columbus Circle

Command Performance/Direct Contact

Consenting Adults

Courage Under Fire

Dances With Wolves

Date Night/Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Dear Dumb Diary

The Devil Wears Prada

Die Hard

Die Hard 2: Die Harder

Die Hard With a Vengeance

Direct Action

Direct Contact

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Dodgeball

Dolphins and Whales 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

Don Jon

Dr. Dolittle

Dream House

Dream House (Blu+DVD)

Duplicity

Earth From Above: Life (Blu+DVD)

Earth From Above: Stunning Water (Blu+DVD)

Exodus: Gods and Kings

Faces in the Crowd

Fading Gigolo

Fading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)

The Family (Blu+DVD)

Free Birds (Blu+DVD)

Frost/Nixon

Ganges

Get Shorty

Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)

Godzilla vs. Destoroyah/Godzilla vs. Megaguirus

Good Neighbors

Good People

The Good Shepherd

Green Paradise: Africa

The Heat

High Road

A Hijacking

Home of the Brave

Honey 2 (Blu+DVD)

Hoosiers

The Humbling

I, Robot

Ice Age

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown

The Illusionist (Blu+DVD)

In Time

The Internship

Intruders

James Cameron's Deepsea Challenge 3D (Blu3D+Blu+DVD)

Jeepers Creepers

Jet Li's Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (2010) (Blu+DVD)

The Kids Are All Right

Killing Season

Killing Season (Blu+DVD)

Killing Season/Red Lights

Leaves of Grass

Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)

Licence to Kill

Life Happens

Love Happens

Mama (Blu+DVD)

Me, Myself & Irene

Men in Black

Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)

Mercury Rising

Milk

Mindless Behavior: All Around the World

Mother (2013)

Mr. Brooks

My Soul to Take

Nature: Amazing Places: Africa

Nature: Amazing Places: Hawaii (Blu+DVD)

Night Catches Us

Ninja/Ninja II

Ninja Apocalypse

The November Man

One Hour Photo

One Missed Call

Operator

Pariah

Parkland

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Persecuted

Persecuted (?)

The Pink Panther (2006)

Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Platoon

Porky's

The Poseidon Adventure (1972)

The Prince & Me 2: The Royal Wedding

The Prince & Me 3: A Royal Honeymoon

Rampart

Rampart (Blu+DVD)

Reach Me

Red Lights

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Roadie

Rob the Mob

Robocop (2014)

Robots (Blu+DVD)

Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon

Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone

Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone (Blu+DVD)

Scenic National Parks: Yosemite (Blu+DVD)

Scenic Walks Around the World: Grand Canyon/Alaska/Kilimanjaro/Ireland/New Zealand/Austrian Alps

Scenic Walks Around the World: History Pathways (Blu+DVD)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Blu+DVD)

Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1

The Seven Year Itch

Sex Tape

Shadows and Lies

Silent Hill: Revelation

Spy

Stand Off (Blu+DVD)

Stolen

Stolen (Blu+DVD)

Straight A's

Taken 1 & 2

Taken 2

Taken 3

Teen Wolf

There's Something About Mary

Think Like a Man Too

This Is Spinal Tap

This Means War

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Blu+DVD)

Trekking the World: Ancient Routes (Blu+DVD)

Trekking the World: Scenic Journeys (Blu+DVD)

Trespass (2011)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Uncle Nino (Blu+DVD)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (?)

Unexpected

Unleashed

The Usual Suspects

Virtual Fireplace: Home for Christmas

Visioneers (12/31)

Walking With Dinosaurs: The Movie (Blu+DVD)

The Watch

Water Life (Blu+DVD)

Water Life: The Big Blue

Water Life: The Big Blue (Blu+DVD)

Water Life: Planet Water

Water Life: Planet Water (Blu+DVD)

Water Life: Water's Journey

Water Life: Water's Journey (Blu+DVD)

Way of War

Wonderful World

The World Made Straight

Zombie Night



$2

12 Years a Slave

Airport (Blu+DVD)

Chappie

Edward Scissorhands

In Time/Runner Runner

Men of Honor

Quigley Down Under

Rain Man



$14.99

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (4K+Blu)

The Dark Crystal (4K+Blu)

Hell or High Water (4K+Blu)

Jumanji (4K+Blu)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (4K+Blu)



$17.99

Deepwater Horizon (4K+Blu)

John Wick (4K+Blu)

Uncle Drew (4K+Blu)

X-Men: Apocalypse (4K+Blu)



$19.99 (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)

Assassin's Creed (4K+Blu)

Inception (4K+Blu)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (4K+Blu)

Schindler's List (4K+Blu)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (4K+Blu)



$24.99

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)

Dunkirk (4K+Blu)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)

It (4K+Blu)

King Arthur (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)

Kong: Skull Island (4K+Blu)

Mad Max: Fury Road (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)

Man of Steel (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)

The Matrix (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)

Pacific Rim (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)

Suicide Squad (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)

Unforgiven (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)

Watchmen: The Ultimate Cut (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)

Wonder Woman (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)



$24.99 (1/11) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8) / $26.99

Blade Runner 2049 (4K+Blu)



$26.99

The Hitman's Bodyguard (4K+Blu)

Hotel Transylvania 3 (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.) (1/8)

Ready Player One (4K+Blu) (1/11) (valid thru Wed.)[/I] (1/8)

Thor: Ragnarok (4K+Blu)

Tomb Raider (4K+Blu)



$29.99 (1/8)

Bad Times at the El Royale (4K+Blu)

Deadpool 2 (4K+Blu) (valid thru Wed.)

Hell Fest (4K+Blu)

The House With a Clock in its Walls (4K+Blu)

Night School (4K+Blu)

The Predator (4K+Blu)

A Simple Favor (4K+Blu)



$34.99 (1/8)

2001: A Space Odyssey (4K+Blu)



$42.99

Sharp Objects



$99.99

The Shield: The Complete Series

