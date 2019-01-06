Target - $4.99 - Select Nintendo 3DS games

Includes:
Mario 3D Land
Zelda OoT
Zelda Link Between Worlds
DK Country Returns
Luigi Dark Moon
all titles listed below are 4.99
Nintendo Selects: Ultimate NES Remix - Nintendo 3DS
Nintendo Selects: Animal Crossing™: New Leaf Nintendo 3DS
Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Nintendo 3DS (I will be buying this one at my target asap)
Project X Zone 2 Nintendo 3DS
Xenoblade Chronicles 3D already removed from the site listing but some people have found it in store.
Other items
Mario Kart 7 $14.99
New Super Mario Bros. 2 $14.99
Detective Pikachu (Nintendo 3DS) $24.99
Minecraft (New Nintendo 3DS) (Nintendo 3DS) $14.99
Games I can't see the price on because it is out of stock and has price only visible when added to cart
Puzzles & Dragons Z + Puzzle and Dragons Super Mario Edition Nintendo 3DS
Fire Emblem Fates: Conquest Nintendo 3DS
Fire Emblem Fates: Birthright Nintendo 3DS
