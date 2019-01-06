Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

Target - $4.99 - Select Nintendo 3DS games

By srocky26, Jan 06 2019 01:18 PM

#1 srocky26  

srocky26

Posted 06 January 2019 - 01:18 PM

https://www.target.c...=PriceLow&Nao=0

Includes:
Mario 3D Land
Zelda OoT
Zelda Link Between Worlds
DK Country Returns
Luigi Dark Moon



all titles listed below are 4.99
The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time 3D
The Legend of Zelda A Link Between Worlds (I bought this one)
Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D
Luigi's Mansion Dark Moon
Super Mario 3D Land
Nintendo Selects: Ultimate NES Remix - Nintendo 3DS
Nintendo Selects: Animal Crossing™: New Leaf Nintendo 3DS
Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Nintendo 3DS (I will be buying this one at my target asap)
Project X Zone 2 Nintendo 3DS
Xenoblade Chronicles 3D already removed from the site listing but some people have found it in store.

Other items
Mario Kart 7 $14.99
New Super Mario Bros. 2 $14.99
Detective Pikachu (Nintendo 3DS) $24.99
Minecraft (New Nintendo 3DS) (Nintendo 3DS) $14.99

Games I can't see the price on because it is out of stock and has price only visible when added to cart
Puzzles & Dragons Z + Puzzle and Dragons Super Mario Edition Nintendo 3DS
Fire Emblem Fates: Conquest Nintendo 3DS
Fire Emblem Fates: Birthright Nintendo 3DS



Credit to SD

#2 zeb06   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2047 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

zeb06

Posted 06 January 2019 - 01:20 PM

I grabbed Luigi Dark Moon as well. Also added Big Hero 6 for $2.

#3 ShadowedAsh   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   498 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

ShadowedAsh

Posted 06 January 2019 - 01:23 PM

Might be missing something but I’m not seeing DK: Tropical Freeze. I’d definitely grab that at that price tag.

The original DK 3D Returns is on here though.

#4 srocky26  

srocky26

Posted 06 January 2019 - 01:28 PM

Might be missing something but I’m not seeing DK: Tropical Freeze. I’d definitely grab that at that price tag.

The original DK 3D Returns is on here though.

My bad. Updated the OP.

#5 pbfluff   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   437 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

pbfluff

Posted 06 January 2019 - 01:30 PM

ordered all 4, thanks!

#6 EvraiTerrule  

EvraiTerrule

Posted 06 January 2019 - 01:38 PM

Dang good deal, thanks op!

#7 gnugget5   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   363 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

gnugget5

Posted 06 January 2019 - 01:40 PM

Although it makes me cry a bit inside to think that I paid full price for most of these games, at $5 a piece it's a steal and something that my kids will enjoy for their own systems.  Insta-ordered.


#8 wratih9   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   237 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

wratih9

Posted 06 January 2019 - 01:41 PM

Great deals, sadly I own them all. Either way thanks for the heads up OP.


“He who throws dirt loses ground.”

#9 chuckinkc   Childish CAGbino CAGiversary!   1336 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

chuckinkc

Posted 06 January 2019 - 01:45 PM

GS TIV's for LBW and Mario3D Land are around 8 bucks right now, for anyone making small flips.


#10 Euripides   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   230 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Euripides

Posted 06 January 2019 - 01:57 PM

What a really awesome deal for some top of the line Nintendo 3ds titles.

#11 Bezerker   Bezerker Barrage! CAGiversary!   6948 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Bezerker

Posted 06 January 2019 - 01:59 PM

SMT Apocalypse a steal at $5.  Headed out now.  


#12 Super Sonic   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   658 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

Super Sonic

Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:01 PM

My quest for a Majora's Mask deal continues.


#13 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   11304 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:02 PM

Managed to get Luigi's Mansion. SMT and Donkey Kong are all out


#14 JCAll   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1981 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

JCAll

Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:05 PM

DKCReturns was out of stock, unfortunately, but I got both Zeldas and Luigi for $22  after shipping and tax.


#15 CamperinaBush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   812 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

CamperinaBush

Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:08 PM

Got Dark Moon and Mario 3D Land. Already have the Zeldas or I would have picked those up. I wish Majoras Mask was part of this!

#16 kraftwerks   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1199 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

kraftwerks

Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:10 PM

Pretty sure it’s a glitch, but hope they honor it!

#17 FullmetalPain22  

FullmetalPain22

Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:15 PM

Thanks OP


#18 Jermainemy  

Jermainemy

Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:18 PM

Note that the some newer games like the original Luigi's Mansion and Warioware are $25 as well.

#19 FullmetalPain22  

FullmetalPain22

Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:19 PM

Ever Oasis is $25 new as well


#20 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:23 PM

If you can’t pick them up at Target, you can always price match at Best Buy or Walmart.

#21 CamperinaBush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   812 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

CamperinaBush

Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:27 PM

Pretty sure it’s a glitch, but hope they honor it!


My store pickup order is ready, so those are at least being honored if it is a glitch.

#22 jupiterjones   WHAT THE CUSS!?! CAGiversary!   1008 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

jupiterjones

Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:30 PM

Couldn't resist picking up the Zelda games. Already had Luigi and 3D Land. No Red Card, so gotta eat the shipping cost, but for ~$8 a piece, I'll survive. 


#23 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:31 PM

Great deals. Minecraft New 3DS is $15

#24 BaIZIoo  

BaIZIoo

Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:43 PM

SMT IV: Apocalypse also $5 in store. I got six games for $30, crazy crazy deal!! So there are legendary deals still available.

#25 Blade   Imminently Punchable CAGiversary!   14357 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

Blade

Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:49 PM

Already bought and played all of them in years past. These games are absolute steals at only $5.


#26 heavyd05  

heavyd05

Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:51 PM

It's not a glitch, just came from Target where they actually had signage up on the games. Also two of the games that were on the website weren't out on the shelves had to ask the guy who seemed kind of irritated that he had to go back and get them for me since I already had a stack full of games in my hand. I'm so glad I woke up and checked the forum and saw this.

#27 Blinking-Pixels  

Blinking-Pixels

Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:54 PM

If I still had a 3DS and lived near a Target, I would be ALL up in this. Mario 3D Land, Zelda Ocarina of Time 3DZelda Link Between Worlds and Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse.


#28 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   365 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:57 PM

Thanks, was able to snag the last copy of SMTIV at a local store. Had to get an employee to grab it from the back because they had already pulled it from the shelves

#29 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   365 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted 06 January 2019 - 03:01 PM

Removed

#30 destiny13777  

destiny13777

Posted 06 January 2019 - 03:13 PM

If anyone finds a spare SMTIV Apocalypse let me know! Seems the last one in Brooklyn just sold out.
